Bowie City Council to adopt tax rate, budget

The Bowie City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for 2020 at its Aug. 24 meeting that begins at 6 p.m.

Council members also will consider the second reading of the proposed budget for 2020-21, approved at the last meeting.

The proposed tax rate is .5447 cents per $100 in property value, which is up only slightly from the present rate of .5445 cents. Based on the tax for an average homestead the annual tax bill will see a four percent increase going from $562 in 2019 to $582 in 2020.

A public hearing will open Monday’s agenda and the agenda lists the first reading of the ordinance assessing the tax rate.

The second reading of the budget ordinance lists expenses of $8,124,023 for general fund and $9,514,451 in the utility fund.

A pair of planning and zoning commission recommendations for two replats will be presented along with a resolution between Bowie and Atmos Energy and the Atmos Cities Steering Committee on a negotiated settlement regarding the company’s 2020 rate review mechanism