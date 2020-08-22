Juvenile jailed for distributing child pornography complaint

A juvenile suspect has been arrested by the Bowie Police Department on a child pornography complaint.

Lt. Randy Hanson said Thursday a juvenile suspect is under investigation for possession and/or promotion of child pornography, a third degree felony.

The police investigation began with a tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which originally came from Instagram.

“Instagram filters caught the video and reported it to the NCMEC, which then kicked it out to their liaison with local agencies. My first email came from Dallas Police,” he explained.

Back on June 26 a search of the internet provider came back through Comcell, a local company. In cooperation with the district attorney’s office a subpoena was obtained and served for customer records, which lead police to the device used to distribute the child pornography.

