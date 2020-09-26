Truck strikes building; 1 injured inside

A volunteer inside the Bowie Mission at 201 E. Greenwood was injured when this pickup driven by James Davis, Bowie, struck the building at 10 a.m. Thursday. The police report states Davis was about to park at the mission when he unintentionally hit the accelerator causing the pickup to go forward into the building about 24 inches. Lee Wayne Jones was inside stocking items when the truck hit with a force that it caused a freezer to move across the room and strike Jones, who was pinned between the freezer and a work station bench. Jones was transported to Wise Regional for examination and treatment. (News photos by Jordan Neal)