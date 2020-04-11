Sheriff, Rangers investigate Forestburg death

The Montague County Sheriff’s staff and an officer with the Texas Rangers are investigating the Oct. 25 death of a 63-year-old Forestburg woman.

Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the emergency call came in at 9:08 a.m. on Oct. 25 after Darlene Harrell was found deceased at her home. A possible cause of death is from a gunshot wound, but an autopsy was ordered.

Lawson said Harrell’s son, Terrell Johnston, called the sheriff’s office after finding his mother. He told investigators he had been at her home earlier around 6 a.m. which he said was the time they regularly drank coffee together.

“Any unattended death is considered homicide or suspicious until a determination is made otherwise,” explained the chief deputy. “The bullet has been located and the trajectory is being examined along with photos. A Ranger came in to assist and gather additional evidence. At this point, it may be self-inflicted, but it is being investigated.”

A funeral service for Harrell took place on Oct. 30 in Forestburg. A graduate of Forestburg High School and Texas Women’s University, she worked at United Healthcare for 19 years as a medical-surgical technician.