Bowie knife named ‘official knife of the State of Texas’

After several years of effort, a resolution designating the Bowie Knife as the official state knife of Texas has finally passed with the governor’s signature on May 30.

Texas Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 was sponsored by Senator Drew Springer and State Rep. David Spiller.

Bowie officials wanted to plan a program to celebrate this resolution with the community at the home of the Guinness World Record Largest Bowie Knife. They had hoped to get the governor to visit for a signing ceremony, but as the legislative session came to a close with a special one expected at any time it is unclear if that may happen.

