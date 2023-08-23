SCHOOL NEWS
Enrollment down slightly at BISD, district on verge of paying ‘recapture’
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Enrollment for the new school year, a budget workshop and a notice of the Bowie Independent School District possibly facing state “recapture” in regard to local revenue were a few of the other topics from Monday night’s board meeting.
Superintendent Blake Enlow reported total enrollment is 1,575, compared to 1,604 at this time last year. By campus there are 503 at the high school (147 freshmen, 121 sophomores, 122 juniors and 113 seniors); 354 at the junior high (122 eighth, 117 seventh and 115 sixth); 344 at the intermediate (123 fifth, 113 fourth and 108 third) and elementary is at 374 (119 second, 93 first, 95 kindergarten and 67 early childhood, Head Start and pre-K).
He pointed to a much smaller kindergarten class this year and a much larger senior class graduating last year as big changes.
Recapture
In July BISD was informed it was on the verge of going into recapture mode where the local revenue level is in excess of entitlement for school year 2023-24. At the last meeting, Enlow told the board the district has been on the verge in recent years and now is close.
Per the letter from the Texas Education Agency, districts subject to recapture are based on estimates of enrollment for the new school year and estimated property values for tax year 2023. Because the agency has not yet received final state-certified property values it is using 2022 values increased by 4.43%.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Community Pep Rally opens season for Jackrabbits, kids to sing anthem
There will be a Community Jackrabbit Pep Rally at 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the high school gym. The public is invited to come support the maroon and white as the football season begins this Friday.
Bowie Intermediate School will sing the National Anthem prior to the Bowie High School football game on Aug. 25, accompanied by the Mighty Marching Maroon Band.
The game starts at 7 p.m. Students that sing will get free admission to the game. They need to meet at 6:20 p.m. in small bleachers on the home side and they will sing at 6:30 p.m.
SCHOOL NEWS
Bowie ISD continues crunching the budget numbers
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Crunching the numbers for the 2023-24 school year is a bit more complex this year as a Nov. 7 election will determine a new homestead exemption and school funding continues to be under debate in the legislature including some form of a voucher.
Bowie Independent School District Finance Director Paula Peterson offered school trustees a brief overview of some assumptions and actual numbers during a Thursday budget workshop
The certified property values she offered were $1,358,211,350, an increase of $124,918,615 above the prior year. This figure is slightly higher than the county chart from earlier in July, but it includes the small portions of BISD that go into Clay and Jack Counties.
She also provided several charts that gave revenue comparisons from the past nine years, fund balance, student/teacher ratio and refined average daily attendance used to calculate state funding.
The actual revenue for 2022 was $9,563,305.45 in maintenance and operation tax funds, $816,454.90 in the available school fund and $5,949,077 in foundation school funds. The district’s fund balance is $9,440,272 and the student/teacher ratio across the district is 12:6.
The refined ADA was 1,569 in 2018-19 and it was 1,498 in 2022-23 with 94-95% percent tax collection. Trustees asked if other districts are seeing similar declines in ADA or attendance in general. Enlow said yes.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
SCHOOL NEWS
Meet the Mighting Marching Maroon Tuesday
Meet the Mighty Marching Maroon Band and its directors at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the high school cafeteria.
Hosted by the Band Boosters, the evening will feature not only introductions including booster club officers, but guests can listen to the new 2023 marching show. Refreshments will be served.
