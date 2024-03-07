Enjoy a fruit-infused Fourth of July

(Family Features) As patriotic parties roll on throughout the day and fireworks light up the night, Fourth of July fun calls for favorite snacks that complement the excitement. Whether you’re a pyro or prefer to leave the fiery entertainment to the experts, one thing you can take charge of is the dessert table.

Summer is a perfect time to make fruit the star of the show, and Fourth of July is no exception. These special occasions can be uplifted with the aroma and flavor of Envy Apples, a leading apple variety that offers an invitation to guests to savor memorable moments together.

Their versatility makes them ideal for sweet treats like these Apple and Berry Cream Cheese Tarts for a patriotic touch with red, white and blue pops of color. These tasty bites are shareable, handheld and festive, making them a savvy solution that keeps entertaining simple.

Just combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and milk, pipe onto baked tart shells and top with raspberries, blueberries and star-shaped apple cutouts. Better yet, you can even swap out raspberries for preferred red fruits like strawberries or cherries, if desired.

If all the planning and entertaining leaves you short on time, turn to these Patriotic Apple “Donuts” that swap out traditional dough for thick, round apple slices topped with cream cheese and sprinkles. With just a few ingredients, you can slice the apples then let little ones in on the fun by spreading the cream cheese and decorating with sprinkles.

The craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples provides balanced sweetness for these favorite desserts and beyond, giving guests the ultimate apple experience for all your Fourth of July festivities. They’re an appealing backdrop for pops of red and white in patriotic recipes as their flesh remains whiter longer, even after cutting or slicing, so they look fresh and delicious throughout the holiday.

To find more Fourth of July salads, main courses, sides and desserts, visit EnvyApple.com.

1 cup diced raspberries

4 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 cup halved blueberries

1 package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup milk

12 frozen mini tart shells, approximately 2 inches in diameter

3 Envy Apples, cut into 12 large slices (around cores)

In bowl, stir raspberries and 2 tablespoons sugar. In separate bowl, stir blueberries and remaining sugar. Let sit 30-60 minutes. Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and milk. Spoon into piping bag and cut off small part of tip. Bake tart shells according to package directions. Once baked and cooled, fill halfway with cream cheese mixture. Using small star cookie cutter, cut shapes from apple slices. Top half of each tart with spoonful of raspberries and other half with blueberries. Top each with apple star and repeat with remaining ingredients.

Servings: 6

2 Envy Apples

2/3 cup whipped cream cheese

6-10 tablespoons red, white and blue sprinkles

Cut apples horizontally to create thick, round slices. Use round cookie cutter to remove apple cores. Spread cream cheese on “donuts.” Top with sprinkles.



