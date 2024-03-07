EDIBLES
Enjoy a fruit-infused Fourth of July
(Family Features) As patriotic parties roll on throughout the day and fireworks light up the night, Fourth of July fun calls for favorite snacks that complement the excitement. Whether you’re a pyro or prefer to leave the fiery entertainment to the experts, one thing you can take charge of is the dessert table.
Summer is a perfect time to make fruit the star of the show, and Fourth of July is no exception. These special occasions can be uplifted with the aroma and flavor of Envy Apples, a leading apple variety that offers an invitation to guests to savor memorable moments together.
Their versatility makes them ideal for sweet treats like these Apple and Berry Cream Cheese Tarts for a patriotic touch with red, white and blue pops of color. These tasty bites are shareable, handheld and festive, making them a savvy solution that keeps entertaining simple.
Just combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and milk, pipe onto baked tart shells and top with raspberries, blueberries and star-shaped apple cutouts. Better yet, you can even swap out raspberries for preferred red fruits like strawberries or cherries, if desired.
If all the planning and entertaining leaves you short on time, turn to these Patriotic Apple “Donuts” that swap out traditional dough for thick, round apple slices topped with cream cheese and sprinkles. With just a few ingredients, you can slice the apples then let little ones in on the fun by spreading the cream cheese and decorating with sprinkles.
The craveable texture and crunch of Envy Apples provides balanced sweetness for these favorite desserts and beyond, giving guests the ultimate apple experience for all your Fourth of July festivities. They’re an appealing backdrop for pops of red and white in patriotic recipes as their flesh remains whiter longer, even after cutting or slicing, so they look fresh and delicious throughout the holiday.
To find more Fourth of July salads, main courses, sides and desserts, visit EnvyApple.com.
Apple and Berry Cream Cheese Tarts
- 1 cup diced raspberries
- 4 tablespoons sugar, divided
- 1 cup halved blueberries
- 1 package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup milk
- 12 frozen mini tart shells, approximately 2 inches in diameter
- 3 Envy Apples, cut into 12 large slices (around cores)
- In bowl, stir raspberries and 2 tablespoons sugar. In separate bowl, stir blueberries and remaining sugar. Let sit 30-60 minutes.
- Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and milk. Spoon into piping bag and cut off small part of tip.
- Bake tart shells according to package directions. Once baked and cooled, fill halfway with cream cheese mixture.
- Using small star cookie cutter, cut shapes from apple slices.
- Top half of each tart with spoonful of raspberries and other half with blueberries. Top each with apple star and repeat with remaining ingredients.
Patriotic Apple “Donuts”
Servings: 6
- 2 Envy Apples
- 2/3 cup whipped cream cheese
- 6-10 tablespoons red, white and blue sprinkles
- Cut apples horizontally to create thick, round slices. Use round cookie cutter to remove apple cores.
- Spread cream cheese on “donuts.” Top with sprinkles.
SOURCE:
Envy Apple
EDIBLES
Fuel family fun with this easy recipe
(Family Features) Between work, after-school activities and homework, planning memorable family time is nearly impossible. Changing that mindset can start by making mealtime simpler with recipes that serve up big smiles for the whole family and fuel fun, even on weeknights.
As a quick and easy mealtime solution that gives families time back to make lasting memories, Mrs. T’s Pierogies are pasta pockets filled with the stuff you love like creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors.
You can find a little inspiration in recipes like these Pierogy Burrito Bowls, loaded with pierogies, cherry tomatoes, corn, sliced avocado and homemade avocado mayo crema for a simple meal everyone in the family can enjoy.
No matter how parents switch up their weeknight routines, like a trip to the park or an at-home movie night, pierogies make weeknight recipes like this one possible because they’re simple and easy to prepare, leaving more time for parents to do the stuff they love with the ones they love.
Find more recipes fit for family fun by visiting MrsTsPierogies.com.
Pierogy Burrito Bowls
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
Burrito Bowls:
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 1 bag (2 pounds) Mrs. T’s 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn, lightly roasted
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and thinly sliced
- 1 cup pickled red onions
- 3/4 cup Cotija cheese
- fresh chopped cilantro, for garnish
Avocado Mayo Crema:
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1 ripe avocado, pitted and roughly chopped
- 1/2 lime, juice only
- To make burrito bowls: In medium skillet over medium heat, add avocado oil. Saute pierogies in batches, approximately 8 minutes on both sides, until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Divide pierogies, cherry tomatoes, corn, avocado, pickled red onions and Cotija cheese evenly among serving bowls. Garnish with cilantro.
- To make avocado mayo crema: In food processor, process mayo, avocado and lime juice until smooth.
- Drizzle avocado mayo crema over bowls, as desired.
SOURCE:
Mrs. T’s Pierogies
EDIBLES
A savory summer dessert perfect for sharing
(Family Features) Put delicious desserts back on the menu all summer long with savory favorites that don’t call for wasting sunny days in the kitchen. Single-serve solutions are perfect for sharing with guests, whether you’re hosting a pool party or calling over loved ones for a backyard barbecue.
This Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding can be prepped first thing in the morning and refrigerated until it’s time for a treat. Portioned in 1/4-pint canning jars (or small, kid-proof cups to avoid a mess) for individual servings, you can simply break them out when the dessert bell dings and top them with whipped topping and extra cookies.
At 7 grams per serving, a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts can put a better-for-you spin on summer sweets. They deliver the most protein of any nut and contain six essential – vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 – and seven essential minerals – phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.
Visit gapeanuts.com to find more protein-packed recipe ideas.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Peanut Butter Cookie Banana Pudding
Recipe courtesy of Peanut Butter Lovers on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission
- 1 box (5.1 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix
- 3 cups cold milk
- 1 package (16 ounces) peanut butter sandwich cookies, divided
- 12 canning jars (1/4 pint each)
- 2-3 bananas
- frozen whipped topping, thawed
- In large measuring cup, whisk pudding mix and milk until thoroughly combined. Set aside to soft set, about 5 minutes.
- Cut or break six cookies in half and set aside. Pour remainder of package in 1-gallon bag, seal it and use rolling pin to crush cookies.
- Spoon layer of cookie crumbs in bottom of each jar, reserving some for topping. Top with layer of vanilla pudding. Cut one banana in half lengthwise and slice. Put layer of bananas on top of pudding. Top bananas with another layer of pudding. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve. To serve, top with whipped topping and sprinkle with crushed cookies. Serve each with broken cookie half.
Note: Twelve 1/4-pint canning jars fit into disposable foil lasagna pan with clear lid for easy refrigeration and transportation.
SOURCE:
Georgia Peanut Commission
EDIBLES
Serve up a summertime spread
(Family Features) Few things complement warm weather like a summer spread with everyone’s favorite foods. From fresh appetizers and classics like grilled hot dogs to skewered sides and sweet, sugary desserts, these summertime recipes are sure to bring friends, family and neighbors running to get in on the action.
To find more recipe ideas that bring the heat to summer cookouts, visit Culinary.net.
Up Your Grilling Game with Beloved Toppings
Hot dogs and brats are summer favorites for a reason: the delicious (and personalized) add-ons. Make sure your spread fits everyone’s taste buds with an assortment of tasty toppings like these:
- Ketchup
- Mustard
- Relish
- Hot sauce
- Onions
- Pickles
- Sauerkraut
- Cole slaw
- Jalapenos
- Diced tomatoes
- Guacamole
- Nacho cheese
- Shredded cheese
Start Summer Meals with a Bright, Fresh Salad
Bright colors and fresh flavor bring out the best in summer meals, starting with seasonal salads that look as though the ingredients were just picked from a garden.
Orange, grapefruit and avocado are perfect accompaniments in this Citrus Spring Mix Salad when paired with Fresh Express Spring Mix. This garden-fresh blend combines carefully selected tender baby butter and red and green leaf lettuces with baby greens including spinach, arugula and kale that are picked when the tiny leaves are perfect and whole.
With more than 100 varieties of fresh, healthy and convenient ready-to-eat salads, as well as an assortment of salad greens you can use to create your ideal summer dishes, the kits and lettuce blends are available in the refrigerated product department of your favorite grocery store.
Visit freshexpress.com to discover more than 300 fresh recipes and find availability near you.
Citrus Spring Mix Salad
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 1 teaspoon grated orange zest
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Salad:
- 1 package (5 ounces) Fresh Express Spring Mix
- 1 navel orange, peeled and sectioned
- 1 red grapefruit, peeled and sectioned
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and sliced
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- To make dressing: In small bowl, whisk orange juice, orange zest, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, sugar and salt. Set aside.
- To make salad: In large bowl, toss spring mix with salad dressing. Divide salad evenly among two plates. Top with oranges, grapefruit, avocado and onion.
A Simple, Skewered Side
Keep your summer meals simple by leaning into versatile ingredients that can help you whip up a variety of side dishes.
These Grilled Red Potato Skewers display the delicious, nutritious, versatile qualities of Wisconsin Potatoes. With a multitude of varieties, they’re a favorite among world-class chefs, home cooks, large and small supermarkets and even the pickiest of eaters.
It can be love at first bite with these 100% gluten-free potatoes that can add a touch of nutrition to summer cookouts. They’re a good source of vitamin B6, high in vitamin C, rich in potassium and an excellent source of fiber.
Find more recipe ideas by visiting eatwisconsinpotatoes.com.
Grilled Red Potato Skewers
Recipe courtesy of the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 4
- 2 medium russet or Yukon gold Wisconsin potatoes or 6 red Wisconsin potatoes
- 2 medium zucchini
- 1/2 smoked sausage rope
- 4 skewers (12 inches each)
- 1/2 cup Italian dressing
- Preheat grill to medium heat. Cut potatoes in half. Cut zucchini and sausage same width as potatoes. Skewer potatoes, zucchini and sausage. Repeat for each skewer.
- Place skewers in dish and cover with Italian dressing. Marinate 5 minutes.
- Place skewers on grill and cook 5 minutes on each side, or until potatoes are done. Remove from grill and serve.
Cap the Night with a Brown Sugar Delight
Summer meals from small plates to grilled fare may be tasty, but don’t fill up entirely on the main course. Remember to save room for your favorite warm-weather sweets.
These Brown Sugar Meringues provide bursting summertime flavor in a little, handheld bite. They’re ideal for sharing with loved ones after a weekend barbecue or birthday celebration and, with just a few ingredients, they’re as easy to make as they are to enjoy.
To help bake this delicious dessert, you can trust Domino to deliver quality, consistency and results that only a century of experience can bring. Its Light Brown Sugar offers a buttery, caramel flavor, making it a perfect choice for sweets of all kinds.
Find more summery sweets at DominoSugar.com.
Brown Sugar Meringues
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour, plus 1 hour rest time
Yield: 3 dozen meringues
- Water
6 large egg whites, at room temperature
1 cup Domino Light Brown Sugar
3/4 cup Domino Granulated Sugar Easy Baking Tub
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons Domino Turbinado Sugar (optional)
- Preheat oven to 225 F. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
- Pour 1 inch of water into medium saucepan and heat it until simmering. In heat-proof bowl, mix egg whites, brown sugar, granulated sugar and salt. Put bowl on top of saucepan and warm mixture until it reaches 125 F. Stir continuously and make sure mixture does not touch water.
- Carefully remove from heat. Using electric mixer, beat mixture at high speed 8-10 minutes. Transfer meringue into piping bag fitted with star tip. Pipe 12 meringues per baking sheet.
- Sprinkle turbinado sugar on top of meringues, if desired. Bake 1 hour. Turn off oven and allow meringues to rest inside oven 1 hour. Remove from oven and enjoy.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (hot dogs)
SOURCE:
Fresh Express
Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association
Domino Sugar
