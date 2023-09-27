American Hat’s Bowie Pro Rodeo comes to town Friday, Saturday

American Hat’s Bowie Pro Rodeo comes to town Sept. 29-30 in the Jim Bowie Arena.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Advance tickets are available online at mccoyrodeo.com.

Rodeo action begins nightly at 7:30 p.m. Organizer Cord McCoy invites guests to arrive a little early, gates open at 5:30 p.m. to see the stock.

PRCA and WPRA rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will be competing for top prize money including $9,000 added money. There will be fun for the entire family including a calf scramble and mutton bustin’.

All the traditional rodeo events will take place including bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling and bulls. The ladies will be competing in barrel racing and breakaway roping.

McCoy said they also will present the Flying Arena Stars a trick riding group, which has been selected to perform at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this year.

“We invite everyone to come out and taste a bit of Vegas there in Bowie,” exclaimed McCoy. “This is our third year with the American Hat Bowie Pro Rodeo and I love the arena and the community. I feel like that rodeo could gradually grow and Bowie would have two big rodeos. We are glad to be part of this one. We also have been talking about the possibility of this being televised, which is exciting.”