Area cross country teams run at WF Endurance House
Athletes from six schools in the coverage area all ran at Wichita Falls High School’s Endurance House meet on Wednesday.
The only team results listed were from the girl’s race as Nocona finished second to lead all teams. Individual results were given for all high school runners though.
The Lady Indians were led by Bayler Smith who finished fifth overall with a time of 13:46.
Her next four teammates who finished were Melissa Segura (16th), Jayce Rose (34th), Jolie Rose (37th) and Ayden Patton (41st).
The Saint Jo girls were not far behind finishing in fifth place overall. The Lady Panthers were led by Abigail Carter who finished 17th overall with a time of 14:20. Her top four teammates were Savannah Hill (20th), Talor Patrick (22nd), Aubrey Morman (44th) and Kaycee Clark (75th).
Next was Bellevue who finished 11th overall. The Lady Eagles were led by Brylie Hager who finished 24th with a time of 14:49. The top five girls also included Brittany Gill (48th), Kaycee Conner (56th), Tristan Shook (88th) and Mary Grace Broussard (112th).
Prairie Valley finished 14th overall as a team with Linzie Priddy finishing first in 12th place with a time of 14:09. Her top four teammates were Clara Smith (59th), Kennedy Stone (98th), Emma Stout (121st) and Christy Anderson (126th).
Some schools only had one girl enter. From Bowie, Samara McChesney finished 99th with a time of 17:35. From Forestburg, Justynne Roller finished 108 with a time of 18:19.
On the boy’s side, Bowie was led by Alex Castro who finished 11th with a time of 20:08. The top five Jackrabbit finishers included Liam Pearson (15th), Monte Mayfield (41st), Jackson Frye (88th) and Kaz Williams (90th).
From Nocona, Claudio Segura was the top runner who finished seventh overall with a time of 19:57. His top four teammates were Freddy Duran (16th), Jhett Miller (18th), Karson Kleinhans (31st) and Landon Fatheree (35th).
Saint Jo was led by Jayden Curry who finished 25th overall with a time of 20:53.
The Panthers top five runners also included Elijah Young (28th), Julian Luna (44th), Zeke Bonn (48th) and Max Koessler (63rd).
Prairie Valley’s team was led by Josh Stout who finished eighth overall with a time of 19:59. His top four teammates included Tyson Easterling (26th), Dale Neughbauer (33rd), Jayton Jones (83rd) and Matt Deen (103rd).
The Bellevue boy’s team ran in the junior varsity race. Those team results were available and the Eagles won easily.
River Trail finished first overall in the race for Bellevue with a time of 20:20.
The top five runners for the Eagles also included Kason Roper (5th), Ryan Jones (11th), Jayson Gill (19th) and Brycen Bancroft (24th).
Bowie tennis loses at Wichita Falls
The Bowie tennis team traveled to play at Wichita Falls High School on Tuesday.
The 4A Coyotes wrapped up the win 10-2 before a lightning delay and a lack of lighting caused an early ending to the duel before all matches had been finished.
It also was the first match of the season for Bowie where all matches were best two out of three format instead of pro-sets to eight.
The Jackrabbits’ two wins came from their girl’s doubles teams. The second position team made up of Laney Enlow and Alyssa Airington won their match in dominant fashion 6-2, 6-1 to win in straight sets 2-0.
The third position girl’s doubles team of Caysen Lathan and Gentry Gray had a bit tougher time. After losing a close first set 7-5, the team was able to win set two 6-4 to force a third-set, 10 point super tie-break. They were able to win the set 10-8 and the match 2-1.
The closest other completed match that almost won was the third position boy’s doubles team of Alex Castro and Brooks Gray. After losing the first set 6-4, the team rallied to dominate set two 6-2 to force a super tie-break. Unfortunately, the team ran out of momentum and lost 10-4 to lose the match 2-1.
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost at private school Christ Academy on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors won in straight sets 3-0, but it was the type of match where every set could have gone either way by the end.
The first and third sets were won by the narrowest margins 25-23 while the second set was almost just as close lost 25-22.
While the overall results have not gone the Lady Rabbits way in recent weeks, it has been against tough, playoff caliber teams. The battle-tested team will hopefully have learned the tough lessons and are able to bounce back with district play starting next week.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won on the road on Wednesday night against 4A Burkburnett.
The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.
Nocona easily won the first two sets by big margins 25-12 and 25-7. The third set proved to be more competitive, but the Lady Indians were able to close it out in the end winning 25-20.
Ava Johnson led the team with five service aces. Avery Crutsinger and Bren Fenoglio each had three blocks to lead the team while Aubree Kleinhans had six digs in the back row.
Skyler Smith led the team in kills (13) and assists (14) while Meg Meekins was second in both categories with 11 kills and 12 assists while also having three aces.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won against Electra at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers won in four sets against the Lady Tigers.
Saint Jo did not start the match well, down 9-1 in the first set. The Lady Panthers clawed their way back and just barely came back to steal set one in extra points 26-24 to go up 1-0.
Unfortunately, that come back momentum was nowhere to be seen in set two. Electra got the lead early and Saint Jo could not recover this time as the Lady Tigers won 25-13 to tie the match up at 1-1.
From there the Lady Panthers played better the rest of the match. The third set was the most competitive from start to finish of the match and had a lot riding on it.
With Saint Jo finding its rhythm on offense while upping its defensive energy, it was just enough for the Lady Panthers to win the set by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to go up 2-1.
After that, Saint Jo was rolling and won the fourth set authoritatively 25-16 to win the match 3-1.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first five-set match of the season on Tuesday against Savoy at home.
The Lady Horns won the back-and-forth match by winning the fifth set against the Lady Cardinals in the only set that did not seem to come down the wire.
The first set was the tone setter for the match as it came down to the last few points. It had to go to extra points, but unfortunately Savoy came out on top 26-24 to take the early lead.
Forestburg bounced back to win set two 25-20 and set three 25-22 to go up 2-1 and was hoping to close out the match.
Unfortunately, the fourth set proved to be another close one at the end and the Lady Cardinals pulled out the win by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to force a fifth and final set.
Despite the competitive nature throughout the match, the fifth set proved to the anomaly that it usually is. With teams only needing to get to 15 instead of 25, the shorter set means every lead feels bigger than it is at any other point in the match.
The Lady Horns got a lead and was able to grow it and ride it until the end, powered by Justynne Roller serving the last seven points of the match, as they won by the biggest margin of the match 15-8 to be victorious 3-2.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match to Garner on Tuesday night.
The Lady Horns won in straight sets 3-0 with set scores being 25-7, 25-8 and 25-10.
Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team served better than it has recently, but on the opposite end just could not handle Garner’s servers, who had lots of power and really well tuned spot serves.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost a tough match against 2A Alvord on Tuesday night at home.
The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets with the scores being 25-6, 25-13 and 25-11.
Coach Mollee Kirk thought her team played well in the beginning of some sets that gave Alvord some trouble, but just could not finish when the Lady Bulldogs made adjustments.
Kirk also praised libero Brylie Hager, who she said had an outstanding game and left everything on the court.
Lady Bulldogs fall to Valley View
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs fell short on Tuesday night while hosting 3A Valley View.
The bigger Lady Eagles were able to come out on top 3-1 in a match that easily could have gone the other way as almost every set was close throughout.
Prairie Valley came into the game at a disadvantage on the court with Valley View posing much more size at the net, but also off the court. Coach Mark Smith was absent due to a sickness and boy’s coach Seth Stephens had to step in.
Despite those things, the Lady Bulldogs battled in the first set. Neither team was able to build much of a lead throughout, though Prairie Valley seemed to the one in control.
Nearing the end of the set, the Lady Bulldogs built one of their biggest leads of the set up 23-19. Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles came back to not only tie the score up at 23-23, but eventually win in extra points 27-25 to take the 1-0 lead.
The second set saw Prairie Valley playing from behind the whole time. The Lady Bulldogs never got behind by more than four points, but was not in position near the end to try and steal it away unless something drastic happened like it did for Valley View the previous set. It didn’t and the Lady Eagles won 25-21 to go up 2-0.
Instead of hanging their heads and giving up, the Prairie Valley team stayed locked in and played the third set as competitive as the first two. Neither team was able to get much of a lead until the Lady Bulldogs built a three-point, 19-16 lead.
From there, Prairie Valley closed the set strong and won the biggest margin of the match 25-19 to cut the lead to 2-1.
The Lady Bulldogs carried that good momentum into the start of set four. Needing to win the set to force a fifth and final set, it looked on its way as Prairie Valley was up 11-6 early on in the set and riding the good times.
Unfortunately, Valley View came storming back and tied the score at 12-12 to make it another tough competition.
Shortly afterwards the Lady Eagles took control, leading 19-16. From there, Valley View closed out the set. The Lady Bulldogs could not mount any last second comeback as the Lady Eagles won the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.
