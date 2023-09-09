NEWS
Bowie Council to make final vote for budget, first reading on tax rate
The Bowie City Council is expected to take a final vote on its 2023-24 proposed budget and the first vote on the 2023 tax rate when it meets at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
A budget ordinance faces the second reading that would approve expenditures of $10,157,990 in the general fund and $11,739,040 in the utility fund.
The proposed tax rate is .54300 cents per $100 in property value, which is the same as 2022. While the rate remains the same, the increase in values pushed up the taxes.
The average homestead taxable value is $138,172 a 3.59% increase above the prior year. The tax on the average property would be $750, up slightly from the $724 on last year’s average value and tax rate. The tax rate ordinance will require two readings and approval.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Parade kicks off homecoming activities
2023 second hottest summer ever recorded
It appears to be official the summer of 2023 will go down as the second hottest ever for the Lone Star State with an average temperature of 85.3 degrees between June and the end of August.
John Nielsen-Gammon, state climatologist, said this summer is just slightly behind the hot and dry summer of 2011 when the average temperature was 86.8 degrees. Record after record was broken this summer.
Internationally, July was recorded as the hottest month globally since record-keeping began in 1850.
During the month of August, Bowie experienced temperatures above 100 degrees 24 of 31 days, with the less hot days not far off in the upper 90s.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
Commissioners to meet Sept. 11
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 11 facing a brief agenda of mostly routine items.
County Clerk Kim Jones will present her records management and archive plans for the year.
A resolution for joint elections with the City of Bowie, plus Bowie and Nocona Independent School Districts will be reviewed, along with the retiree medical program renewal. A budget adjustment for $10,000 to election judges/clerks and supplies will be offered.
Commissioners will consider a budget adjustment for the county’s contribution to the employee retirement system. In recent years the court has increased its payment to further reduce county liability in this area.
The court will discuss a budget adjustment for additional funding to the fire departments in the county due to the increased number of grass fires.
Precinct three will ask to transfer $17,780 from the sale of property to operating expense.
