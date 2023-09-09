Bowie Council to make final vote for budget, first reading on tax rate

The Bowie City Council is expected to take a final vote on its 2023-24 proposed budget and the first vote on the 2023 tax rate when it meets at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.

A budget ordinance faces the second reading that would approve expenditures of $10,157,990 in the general fund and $11,739,040 in the utility fund.

The proposed tax rate is .54300 cents per $100 in property value, which is the same as 2022. While the rate remains the same, the increase in values pushed up the taxes.

The average homestead taxable value is $138,172 a 3.59% increase above the prior year. The tax on the average property would be $750, up slightly from the $724 on last year’s average value and tax rate. The tax rate ordinance will require two readings and approval.

