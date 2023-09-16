Bowie tennis almost wins first match

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won at home against 4A Krum on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians got it done in straight sets against the Lady Cats despite the match not being as easy as it sounds.

All three sets played went at least 45 points as Krum did not roll over in any set despite trailing.

The first set was the closest of the match. It went to extra points, but in the end Nocona pulled it out winning 27-25.

Sets two and three did not quite reach that type of drama again, but the Lady Cats were always within range to make a comeback that prevented Nocona from just playing on cruise control at any time.

The Lady Indians won set two 25-21 and set three 25-20 to win the match 3-0.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers came all the way back to win in five sets at Alvord on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers came back from two sets down to win 3-2 in a match with a lot of ups and downs that makes for an emotional win.

Saint Jo was coming off of a tough loss and wanted to try and get back on track despite the Lady Bulldogs being a 2A team.

The Lady Panthers found themselves behind and looking out of it after losing the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21.

Saint Jo turned things around, winning sets three and four with scores 25-19 and 25-16 to force a fifth and final set.

Despite having all of the momentum, the fifth set proved to be the outlier that it is. After no set being point-for-point close, the fifth set saw neither team able to get an edge. It went past the 15-point barrier for both teams as neither could get up by two at that point.

Several extra points into the set, the Lady Panthers were able to seal the match, winning 19-17 to complete the comeback.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their first match of the season playing at the Munday tournament last weekend.

The Lady Eagles went 3-3 overall as they broke through to feel that sweet feeling of victory for the first time.

Bellevue won against Munday and then picked up wins against Newcastle’s JV team twice. It did lose its rematch against Munday to end the tournament.

That success did not carry over to Tuesday’s match against Poolville. Bellevue lost in straight sets with the scores being 25-7, 25-10 and 25-12.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough, back-and-forth five-set match on the road Tuesday night at Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Pirates came out on top in the end in a match where neither ever felt like they had the upper-hand for long.

The first set proved to be a harbinger of things to come as it was the closest one until the end. The Lady Horns came out on top, winning 25-23 to take the first lead.

Perrin-Whitt answered, winning the next two sets in decisive fashion with scores being 25-13 and 25-7.

Needing to turn the tide of the match, Forestburg dug deep in set four. It was nearly as competitive as the first set and like that set, the Lady Horns came out on top 25-22 to force a fifth and final set.

It was back and forth in the last set as neither team could get much of a lead or feel confident they were going to win. Coming down the stretch, it was the Lady Pirates that were able to come out on top, winning 15-13 to win the match.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match against 2A Petrolia on the road Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates won 3-1, though the Lady Bears played much better in the middle-sets after a slow start.

Petrolia had one server get hot in the first set and Gold-Burg never recovered as the team lost 25-7.

The Lady Bears bounced back to win set two 25-18 to tie the match up at 1-1. Unfortunately, Gold-Burg lost the most tightly contested set of the match, losing set three 25-23 to fall behind. The Lady Bears could not recover as they lost set four 25-10 to lose the match.

Missing Scores

Prairie Valley coach did not email results on time.