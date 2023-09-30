County teams run at Lindsay/PV

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won on the road on Tuesday night, winning in Vernon to improve their district record to 3-2.

The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets, with two of the three being pretty competitive.

Bowie was coming off a tough loss at Holliday and needed to bounce back against the Lady Lions.

The first set was as competitive as it could be. The Lady Rabbits barely escaped with the win 25-23 to go up early in the match.

Following the big momentum swing of pulling out the close set, Bowie then went on to dominate in set two. Vernon never got anything going as the Lady Rabbits rolled over the Lady Lions 25-8 to go up 2-0.

Vernon woke up for the final set, not ready to roll over and give Bowie set three so easily. It was competitive and though not quite as dramatic as set one, the Lady Rabbits did have to execute at the end to close it out. Bowie won 25-20 to win the set and the match 3-0.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their ninth match in a row with a win on the road at Collinsville.

The Lady Indians won a tight match 3-1, with all but one of the sets being competitive.

Nocona had barely been challenged in the past several weeks, but the Lady Pirates offered a challenge.

The Lady Indians barely won sets one and four, winning by the smallest margin in both with the score being 26-24.

Collinsville did win set two 25-22 to initially tie the match up, also winning the first set off of Nocona in the last eight matches.

The Lady Indians bounced back strong to win set three in the most one-sided set of the match 25-15 before clutching things out in the final set to win.

Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their second district match on Tuesday with a win against Forestburg.

The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Horns. The set scores were 25-9, 25-14 and 25-14.

Saint Jo came in expecting to win as the team is planning another playoff run later this season. The win moves the Lady Panthers to 2-0 in district and into first place.

Missing scores

Bellevue had a bye-game earlier this week.

