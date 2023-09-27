EDIBLES
Flavorful grape recipes to take summer gatherings to the next level
(Family Features) Summertime celebrations with friends, family and neighbors are a perfect way to enjoy the sunshine, warm weather and camaraderie. To satisfy a hungry crowd, though, you’ll need recipes fit for the occasion.
Turn to a versatile signature ingredient like Grapes from California, which can be used in dishes of all kinds from refreshing salads and entrees to flavorful condiments and sweet desserts. Grapes are crisp, juicy and sweet, making them a fantastic addition of flavor and texture for a wide range of recipes. Whether fresh, sauteed, roasted, grilled or even pickled, grapes make it easy to take meals to the next level.
For example, you can start the festivities with grapes as an easy, portable and healthy snack perfect for summer days or use them as a juicy addition to this all-in-one Honey-Lime Quinoa and Grape Salad that’s ideal as a light appetizer or a meal all on its own. Follow it up (or pair it) with a summertime staple – hot dogs – given a sweet-tart twist from pickled grape relish that takes these Sweet and Tangy Pickled Grape Hot Dogs to new heights.
Dessert can’t be much easier than Creamy Vegan Grape Ice Cream as a dairy-free alternative to traditional summer sweets. Oat coffee creamer and pureed grapes are all you need to create this delicious frozen treat. Simply freezing whole grapes also makes for an easy and healthy frozen dessert.
Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com to discover more summer entertaining inspiration.
Honey-Lime Quinoa and Grape Salad
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus at least 1 hour chill time
Cook time: 22 minutes
Servings: 6 (1 1/3 cups per serving)
Lime Vinaigrette:
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup lime juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
- freshly ground pepper, to taste
Salad:
- 1 1/2 cups quinoa
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups halved Grapes from California
- 1/2 cup minced red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper
- 1 large firm, ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)
- To make lime vinaigrette: In medium bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, honey, sea salt and pepper, to taste.
- To make salad: In fine mesh strainer, rinse quinoa; drain well. In medium saucepan, bring broth and quinoa to boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 12 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand 10 minutes then fluff with fork and let cool. Transfer to large bowl.
- Pour vinaigrette over quinoa; stir well to coat. Add grapes, onion, cilantro and jalapeno pepper; cover and chill at least 1 hour.
- Lightly stir in avocado and transfer to decorative bowl. Sprinkle with nuts, if desired.
Notes: Salad may be prepared and refrigerated up to 2 days ahead without avocado and peanuts. Add avocado and peanuts just before serving.
Nutritional information per serving: 520 calories; 10 g protein; 52 g carbohydrates; 32 g fat (55% calories from fat); 4 1/2 g saturated fat (8% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 490 mg sodium; 7 g fiber.
Sweet and Tangy Pickled Grape Dogs
Prep time: 15 minutes, plus 1 hour marinating time
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 8 (1/4 cup relish per serving)
- 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 1/2 cup wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 2 1/4 cups quartered or coarsely chopped Grapes from California (red, green, black or combination)
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 8 turkey or chicken hot dogs
- 8 hot dog buns, lightly toasted
- Place mustard seeds, coriander seeds and black peppercorns in small resealable bag. Using meat mallet or rolling pin, crush seeds and peppercorns.
- In small saucepan, stir vinegar, sugar, seeds and peppercorns; bring to boil. Remove from heat and stir to dissolve sugar; let cool. Stir in grapes and onion; set aside to cool and marinate 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
- Heat grill to medium heat.
- Grill hot dogs 5 minutes, turning occasionally, or until charred and heated through.
- Place hot dogs in buns. Using slotted spoon, top with pickled grapes.
Nutritional information per serving: 280 calories; 10 g protein; 39 g carbohydrates; 10 g fat (32% calories from fat); 2 g saturated fat (6% calories from saturated fat); 35 mg cholesterol; 630 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.
Creamy Vegan Grape Ice Cream
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Servings: 8 (1/2 cup per serving)
- 1 pound stemmed black Grapes from California
- 12 ounces vanilla oat coffee creamer, well chilled
- 12 ounces unsweetened oat coffee creamer, well chilled
- In high-speed blender, puree grapes until smooth. Transfer to medium saucepan and bring to simmer. Reduce heat to low and cook 10-15 minutes, or until reduced to 1 cup. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled.
- Stir creamer into pureed grapes and pour into bowl of ice cream maker. Freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to freezer-safe container; cover and freeze until firm.
Substitution: For lighter color, use 3/4 pound black grapes and 1/4 pound red.
Note: Make sure ice cream maker bowl is well chilled or frozen before making ice cream.
Nutritional information per serving: 140 calories; 0 g protein; 22 g carbohydrates; 6 g fat (39% calories from fat); 0 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 45 mg sodium; 1 g fiber.
EDIBLES
5 tips to be an after-school mealtime hero
(Family Features) It’s one of the busiest times of the year, meaning managing mealtimes can be tough as families navigate the school year hustle. Between school, work, extracurriculars and social activities, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to eat and when.
Put your worries aside and become a true after-school hero with these timesaving, delicious meal planning strategies while giving back to communities in need.
Conquer Your Next Grocery Trip
When it’s time for a grocery run, write down everything you need, perhaps on your phone’s notetaking app, being sure to take inventory of ingredients you already have on hand. Keeping the list handy can make your trip to the store efficient while helping you stay on track, avoid multiple trips and prevent buying excess or unnecessary items.
Champion Your Inner Meal Planning
One of the first steps in meal planning should be making a list of all the meals you and your family enjoy on a regular basis. Compiling this list can help simplify weekly dinner plans and reduce stress at the grocery store. Include simple recipes like sandwiches, tacos or chili. If you want to make an easy, tasty dinner to save the day, consider something simple like chicken fried rice. All you need is 15 minutes and Ben’s Original Ready Rice, chicken breast meat, peas, carrots, reduced sodium soy sauce, garlic powder and eggs. As you try new recipes, add any family favorites to the list and consider reinventing classics by bringing in a different side dish like rice and grains to give them a whole new spin.
Come To the Rescue with Simple Prep Hacks
Before you plan your meals for the week, take a look at your calendar. On days that include evening activities, opt for easy-to-prepare meals or slow cooker- or air fryer-friendly recipes to save time. Leave more complex meals for less busy days or weekends, and don’t be afraid to schedule a weekly leftover night to empty out the fridge before your next trip to the grocery store.
Take Advantage of Pantry Staples
Turning to your pantry for after-school snacks and quick meals can help keep busy nights from getting even more hectic. For example, the entire portfolio of Ben’s Original Ready Rice – Whole Grain Brown Rice, Jasmine, Spanish Style and more – can help provide tasty, convenient meal options that are ready in just 90 seconds. Plus, until Nov. 12, for every $1 spent on participating products, $1 will be donated to No Kid Hungry through the “Be an After-School Hero” program, which can help provide 2.5 million meals to those who need them most.
Be a Prep Day Warrior
Setting aside some time – maybe a couple of hours on the weekend – to prep food for the week’s meals can help stretch your time and allow more moments to enjoy meals around the table as a family. This time can be used to cut, brown and divide proteins into portions; chop or slice fruits and vegetables; prepare one-pan dishes; make sauces; and more.
Fight mealtime fatigue and make school night meals a cinch with more ideas and recipes at BensOriginal.com.
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
SOURCE:
Ben’s Original
EDIBLES
Family bonding time with easy meals
(Family Features) Busy fall schedules often leave little time for the things that matter most – sharing special moments with those you love. This year, as time seems to speed up during another school year, making family bonding a priority in your household can start with a few simple tricks.
Connect with your loved ones this fall while juggling hectic routines with this advice:
Schedule Family Nights
Desiring evenings spent with your nearest and dearest and actually making them happen are two separate things entirely. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the season with days that feel too long and evenings that are often too short. Putting dedicated family nights on the calendar is a good way to avoid last-minute commitments that take away from important bonding time. Incorporate some favorite activities, whether your loved ones are board game enthusiasts or movie buffs, to give everyone something exciting to look forward to.
Make Cooking Together a Family Activity
Making dinner for the family shouldn’t take up valuable time that could be used for quality moments together. Seeking out quick and easy recipes leaves more hours in the day to spend with family members – or you can even make preparing dinner a family activity.
Teaching kids how to make your favorite recipes creates great memories and can maximize time spent together. From making kid-approved lunchbox sliders together to preparing time-saving, weeknight-friendly sliders as a family after school, King’s Hawaiian Rolls and Slider Buns have the power to help unite busy parents and picky kids. Plus, they’re soft and fluffy with the right touch of sweetness, and sliders are customizable, easy, fun and always a crowd pleaser. These Ham and Swiss Sliders or Peanut Butter, Jelly and Banana Sliders offer ways kids can help, from layering meats and cheeses to spreading peanut butter. Everyone can lend a hand in the kitchen while enjoying quality time together.
Encourage Extracurricular Participation
Beyond those special moments at home, there are plenty of ways to connect with your kiddos. Encouraging them to participate in extracurriculars, like sports, band, theater, dance, choir or other activities, provides a great way to enjoy something together as you watch your children branch out and try new things. If they happen to try an activity you used to (or still do) participate in, it’s an easy way to make a unique connection by sharing your own memories, offering helpful tips or even passing down old equipment like sports gear or an instrument.
Find more inspiration for family bonding with delicious meals and snacks by visiting KingsHawaiian.com.
Ham and Swiss Sliders
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 4-6
- 1 stick butter
- 1 package (12 rolls) King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls
- 1 pound shaved deli ham
- 1 pound thinly sliced Swiss cheese
- Heat oven to 350 F. Melt butter and set aside.
- Cut entire pack of rolls in half horizontally, keeping all top and bottom halves intact.
- In 9-by-13-inch pan, place bottom halves of rolls and cover with ham and cheese.
- Cover ham and cheese stacks with top halves of rolls. Drizzle butter mixture over tops of rolls.
- Bake, uncovered, 15-20 minutes. Separate rolls for serving.
Peanut Butter, Jelly and Banana Sliders
Prep time: 5 minutes
Servings: 4-6
- 1 package (12 rolls) King’s Hawaiian Original Sweet Rolls
- 4 tablespoons salted peanut butter
- 4 tablespoons strawberry jam
- 2 bananas, sliced
- Cut entire pack of rolls in half horizontally, keeping all top and bottom halves intact.
- Spread peanut butter on bottom halves followed by strawberry jam. Top with banana slices then top halves of rolls.
SOURCE:
King’s Hawaiian
EDIBLES
Make mornings a breeze with time-saving breakfasts
(Family Features) Mornings can be hectic enough with wake-up calls, preparing for work, getting the kids ready and so many other daily tasks. Add in the need (or desire, at least) for a nutritious breakfast, and starting a new day can feel downright exhausting.
Make your mornings easier with delicious, better-for-you meals you can make ahead of time using simple ingredients like Success Boil-in-Bag Tri-Color Quinoa, which offers a heat-safe, BPA-free and FDA-approved bag and is easily prepared in just 10 minutes. You don’t have to know how to pronounce quinoa to enjoy its light, nutty flavor packed with protein and all nine essential amino acids.
As a good source of fiber, it’s a perfect solution composed of a medley of red, black and white quinoa that can make these Ham, Cheese and Zucchini Breakfast Cups a breeze. They’re an ideal on-the-go solution for weekday breakfast bites that fit your busy schedule.
Cook up a batch as part of your Sunday meal prep and enjoy a week’s worth of tasty, simple cups for the entire family. Once the combination of green onions, cheddar, ham, quinoa and more have been cooked and cooled, they can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
For a creamier, fruity, dairy-free option, these Quinoa Overnight Oats make for a satisfying breakfast you can grab from the fridge and take to the office. Loaded with whole grains, bananas, blueberries and pomegranate, they’ll provide the energy you need to get through the day while saving time in the morning.
These tasty treats can also last up to 1 week in the refrigerator, but remember to wait to add any crunchy toppings, honey or syrup until you’re ready to enjoy so those favorite ingredients stay fresh longer. Another pro tip: Once you’re done preparing your sweet, nutritious breakfast for the week ahead, divide evenly into four resealable to-go containers to make weekday mornings as easy as possible.
To find more weekday morning solutions using easy-to-make whole grains, visit SuccessRice.com.
Ham, Cheese and Zucchini Breakfast Cups
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Servings: 12
- 1 bag Success Tri-Color Quinoa
- nonstick cooking spray
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded zucchini
- 1/2 cup diced ham
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup egg white
- 1/4 cup sliced green onion
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Coat 12-cup muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
- In large bowl, combine shredded cheddar cheese, shredded zucchini, diced ham, eggs, egg white, sliced green onion, salt and black pepper. Mix well. Spoon batter into prepared muffin tin.
- Bake 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes then remove to wire rack to cool completely.
Quinoa Overnight Oats
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 1 bag Success Tri-Color Quinoa
- 2 cups almond milk
- 1 cup quick-rolled oats
- 2 bananas, mashed
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- Prepare quinoa according to package directions. Let cool completely.
- In large bowl, combine almond milk, oats, bananas and cinnamon. Stir in quinoa and blueberries.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight. Divide among four serving bowls and garnish with pomegranate seeds.
Tips: For added sweetness, drizzle with honey, maple syrup or agave syrup, to taste. For a grab-and-go breakfast, combine overnight oats mixture and divide in resealable, single-serving jars or containers. Seal and refrigerate overnight.
SOURCE:
Success Rice
Trending
-
NEWS10 months ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS5 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS9 months ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS5 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS2 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS8 months ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS10 months ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint
-
NEWS6 months ago
UTV driver killed in crash