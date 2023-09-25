Saint Jo Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their seventh match in a row with a win against Christ Academy at home on Tuesday.

The Lady Indians won with little trouble in straight sets against the private school.

Nocona won with set scores being 25-17, 25-22 and 25-15.

Aubree Kleinhans led the team with nine digs, while Bailey Waters had team high four blocks and Graci Brown had two.

Skyler Smith led the team with 16 assists and three service aces while second with nine kills.

Meg Meekins had a team high 15 kills and was second with 12 assists.

Nocona is most recently ranked 13th in the state in 2A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

The team is next scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Collinsville.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their final non-district game before district on Tuesday at Poolville.

The Lady Panthers won a back-and-forth five-set match against the 2A Lady Monarchs.

Saint Jo lost the first set 25-19, but came back to win set two in close fashion 25-23 to tie the match up at 1-1.

For sets three and four it was a feeling of déjà vu. Poolville won set three 25-18 before the Lady Panthers won another tight set four 25-23 to force a fifth and final set.

It was back and forth throughout and event went past the 15-point mark as neither team could pull ahead by two. In the end, it was Saint Jo that won 17-15 and the match 3-2.

Coach Kelly Skidmore credited her blockers disrupting the Lady Monarchs best hitters.

Aubrey Morman had eight blocks, Cara Vogel had three and Kamron Skidmore had one.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to host Forestburg at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough match at home on Tuesday against Bryson.

The Lady Bulldogs fought tough, but lost 3-1 against the Cowgirls.

Almost every set could have gone either way, which made the result a tough pill to swallow.

Bryson the first two sets 25-23 and 25-21 to go up 2-0.

Prairie Valley came back to win set three 25-19 to force a fourth, hoping it could force a fifth set if it wanted to come back and win.

Unfortunately, the Cowgirls won another close set, winning the fourth 25-22 and the match 3-1.

Kai Cearly led the team with 10 kills and was second with five service aces and six assists. Linzie Priddy had a team high eight aces while getting nine kills and 13 digs.

Emma Stout had a team high 14 assists and Kennedy Stone led the team with 16 digs.

Coach Seth Stephens was proud of his team’s effort, but knew the small things were what led to the team not pulling out some of the closer sets.

“We allowed ourselves to get behind early and often, and although I was happy that we battled back to keep the sets close, we need to try and stay focused throughout the match to play a little bit more consistently, so we can start winning some of these close matches,” Stephens said.

Prairie Valley starts district this week and is next set to travel to Gold-Burg to play at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost to Wichita Christian on Tuesday.

The private school Lady Stars won in straight sets against the Lady Bears.

Gold-Burg fell behind early in set one, but came back strong to make it competitive. WC ended up winning the set 25-19, but Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought it was some of the best her team has played all season.

Unfortunately, serve errors and other issues meant sets two (25-10) and three (25-7) was not as close.

Gold-Burg opens district at 5 p.m. on Sept. 26 at home against Prairie Valley.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough match at Garner on Tuesday.

Garner won in straight sets against Forestburg 3-0.

Garner has won matches against some of the good 1A programs in the area, so it was tough matchup for Forestburg. Garner won with set scores being 25-9, 25-15 and 25-11.

Coach Kayla Firth thought her team did not play as well as it has shown it could.

“I think we started off a little flat and we weren’t as aggressive as we usually are, but we definitely had some successes,” Firth said. “Some of the players were rotating into new positions on the court and we adapted quickly to the changes.”

Forestburg starts off district this week and is next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Saint Jo.

Missing scores

Missing scores from Bellevue, whose coach did not get scores into the newspaper by the deadline.