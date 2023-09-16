COUNTY LIFE
The Tribe kicks off homecoming week
Nocona High School hosted its homecoming this week and it opened with an ATV parade through downtown Nocona, followed by a park rally. (Courtesy photo from Trena Henley)
Junior cheerleaders in Nocona pose for some fun photos at the park activities Wednesday.
Youngsters play games at the park after the ATV parade Wednesday. (Courtesy photo)
COUNTY LIFE
Shebang to feature lots of great live auction items; event supports TNT
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum will host its primary fundraiser, Shebang on Sept. 23 with dinner, a live auction, music and the popular bucket auction at the H.J. Justin Building at 100 Clay Street.
Proceeds from the event go to pay for the museum’s annual operating costs as well as special projects like the current restoration of two of Dell Motley’s large leather art pieces. TNT celebrates its 13th year of operation in 2023.
Tickets for Shebang are $50 or $350 for a table of eight and will feature dinner and entertainment, plus the live auction, silent and bucket auctions. It is BYOB.
Tickets are available at the museum office at 1522 E. Highway 82.
The live auction will feature some unique items this year. How about a house concert with Thom Shepherd and Coley McCabe performing a two-hour acoustic set at your home on an agreed-upon date. Minimum bid is $1,000. This pair is an award-winning duo and songwriters for songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “Lucky For You.”
How about a three-hour tour of the Red River by airboat for five people or a Invacare Lynx L-4 travel scooter? Then how about a load of base rock or gravel, beautiful western art, a custom made Nokona ball glove or pair of Fenoglio boots?
Live bids are now open at the shebang website at tntshebang.org. Online bids on many of these items will end on Sept. 21 and the last one will be the opening bid at the live auction at Shebang.
Bidders have to be present for the bucket and silent auction, but you can see some of the items on the webpage.
Call the museum at 825-5330 to reserve tickets. The TNT Board of Directors invites you to visit Montague County’s largest museum that showcases the unique history of the area. Visit the museum webpage at talesntrails.org.
COUNTY LIFE
Drought still a concern cooler temperatures
While Texas is feeling some reprieve from the heat this week, slightly cooler temperatures and minimal rainfall will do little to help trees being affected by drought and extreme heat conditions.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Forest Drought application, 85% of the state is experiencing some level of drought, including 57.6 million acres of the state’s 60 million acres of forestland – the effects becoming apparent.
Trees in the Rio Grande Valley, Davis Mountains, Southern Plains, Cross Timbers and Hill Country are showing the most effect from the conditions, that is the most change in greenness. Whether that change is from stress or mortality can only be determined with time.
Leaves turning brown and dropping early is the most commonly seen symptom but others include oak trees lacking acorns, scorching leaves, tip burn and hypoxylon canker.
Texas A&M Forest Service uses a combination of remote sensing satellite imagery and on-the-ground observations to monitor the health and productivity of forests.
The agency uses High Resolution Forest Monitoring System (HiForm), a USDA Forest Service product, that uses satellites to produce Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) change products to monitor changes in forests that result from severe weather, wildland fire, logging, insects and disease.
NDVI shows how green plants are. A change or deviation in NDVI means that trees are changing their chlorophyll signature, and showing either stress or mortality, even if it’s not yet evident for some regions.
As forecasters predict the drought to continue through November, landowners should remain diligent in caring for the health of their trees and forests. Continued monitoring is also critical to fully assess the overall impact and to determine the next steps, since trees may be going dormant and leaf out again in the spring.
Managed landscapes are generally far more resilient to extreme weather conditions, so practices that include planting locally adapted trees, managing invasive and providing supplemental water to high-value trees are important actions landowners can take.
Texas A&M Forest Service experts are available to provide tips on how to keep trees healthy during extreme drought conditions.
For additional information on drought and trees, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/afterthestorm/drought/
COUNTY LIFE
Nocona High School readies homecoming events this week
Nocona High School celebrates homecoming this week and have nominated the following seniors for homecoming king and queen. They are: Wesley Murphey, Tiffany Molsbee, Johnathan Stone, Honey Walker, Charlie Fuller, Havanna Fine, Brady McCasland and Skyler Smith. The new royals will be crowned during half-time ceremonies Friday as the Nocona Indians take on the Chico Dragons. (Photo by Todd Peterson)
