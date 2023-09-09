Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost at private school Christ Academy on Tuesday night.

The Lady Warriors won in straight sets 3-0, but it was the type of match where every set could have gone either way by the end.

The first and third sets were won by the narrowest margins 25-23 while the second set was almost just as close lost 25-22.

While the overall results have not gone the Lady Rabbits way in recent weeks, it has been against tough, playoff caliber teams. The battle-tested team will hopefully have learned the tough lessons and are able to bounce back with district play starting next week.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won on the road on Wednesday night against 4A Burkburnett.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs.

Nocona easily won the first two sets by big margins 25-12 and 25-7. The third set proved to be more competitive, but the Lady Indians were able to close it out in the end winning 25-20.

Ava Johnson led the team with five service aces. Avery Crutsinger and Bren Fenoglio each had three blocks to lead the team while Aubree Kleinhans had six digs in the back row.

Skyler Smith led the team in kills (13) and assists (14) while Meg Meekins was second in both categories with 11 kills and 12 assists while also having three aces.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won against Electra at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Panthers won in four sets against the Lady Tigers.

Saint Jo did not start the match well, down 9-1 in the first set. The Lady Panthers clawed their way back and just barely came back to steal set one in extra points 26-24 to go up 1-0.

Unfortunately, that come back momentum was nowhere to be seen in set two. Electra got the lead early and Saint Jo could not recover this time as the Lady Tigers won 25-13 to tie the match up at 1-1.

From there the Lady Panthers played better the rest of the match. The third set was the most competitive from start to finish of the match and had a lot riding on it.

With Saint Jo finding its rhythm on offense while upping its defensive energy, it was just enough for the Lady Panthers to win the set by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to go up 2-1.

After that, Saint Jo was rolling and won the fourth set authoritatively 25-16 to win the match 3-1.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns won their first five-set match of the season on Tuesday against Savoy at home.

The Lady Horns won the back-and-forth match by winning the fifth set against the Lady Cardinals in the only set that did not seem to come down the wire.

The first set was the tone setter for the match as it came down to the last few points. It had to go to extra points, but unfortunately Savoy came out on top 26-24 to take the early lead.

Forestburg bounced back to win set two 25-20 and set three 25-22 to go up 2-1 and was hoping to close out the match.

Unfortunately, the fourth set proved to be another close one at the end and the Lady Cardinals pulled out the win by the narrowest of margins 25-23 to force a fifth and final set.

Despite the competitive nature throughout the match, the fifth set proved to the anomaly that it usually is. With teams only needing to get to 15 instead of 25, the shorter set means every lead feels bigger than it is at any other point in the match.

The Lady Horns got a lead and was able to grow it and ride it until the end, powered by Justynne Roller serving the last seven points of the match, as they won by the biggest margin of the match 15-8 to be victorious 3-2.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match to Garner on Tuesday night.

The Lady Horns won in straight sets 3-0 with set scores being 25-7, 25-8 and 25-10.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team served better than it has recently, but on the opposite end just could not handle Garner’s servers, who had lots of power and really well tuned spot serves.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Lady Eagles lost a tough match against 2A Alvord on Tuesday night at home.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets with the scores being 25-6, 25-13 and 25-11.

Coach Mollee Kirk thought her team played well in the beginning of some sets that gave Alvord some trouble, but just could not finish when the Lady Bulldogs made adjustments.

Kirk also praised libero Brylie Hager, who she said had an outstanding game and left everything on the court.

