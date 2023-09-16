SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won at home against 4A Krum on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians got it done in straight sets against the Lady Cats despite the match not being as easy as it sounds.
All three sets played went at least 45 points as Krum did not roll over in any set despite trailing.
The first set was the closest of the match. It went to extra points, but in the end Nocona pulled it out winning 27-25.
Sets two and three did not quite reach that type of drama again, but the Lady Cats were always within range to make a comeback that prevented Nocona from just playing on cruise control at any time.
The Lady Indians won set two 25-21 and set three 25-20 to win the match 3-0.
Saint Jo
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers came all the way back to win in five sets at Alvord on Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers came back from two sets down to win 3-2 in a match with a lot of ups and downs that makes for an emotional win.
Saint Jo was coming off of a tough loss and wanted to try and get back on track despite the Lady Bulldogs being a 2A team.
The Lady Panthers found themselves behind and looking out of it after losing the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21.
Saint Jo turned things around, winning sets three and four with scores 25-19 and 25-16 to force a fifth and final set.
Despite having all of the momentum, the fifth set proved to be the outlier that it is. After no set being point-for-point close, the fifth set saw neither team able to get an edge. It went past the 15-point barrier for both teams as neither could get up by two at that point.
Several extra points into the set, the Lady Panthers were able to seal the match, winning 19-17 to complete the comeback.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won their first match of the season playing at the Munday tournament last weekend.
The Lady Eagles went 3-3 overall as they broke through to feel that sweet feeling of victory for the first time.
Bellevue won against Munday and then picked up wins against Newcastle’s JV team twice. It did lose its rematch against Munday to end the tournament.
That success did not carry over to Tuesday’s match against Poolville. Bellevue lost in straight sets with the scores being 25-7, 25-10 and 25-12.
Forestburg
The Forestburg Lady Horns lost a tough, back-and-forth five-set match on the road Tuesday night at Perrin-Whitt.
The Lady Pirates came out on top in the end in a match where neither ever felt like they had the upper-hand for long.
The first set proved to be a harbinger of things to come as it was the closest one until the end. The Lady Horns came out on top, winning 25-23 to take the first lead.
Perrin-Whitt answered, winning the next two sets in decisive fashion with scores being 25-13 and 25-7.
Needing to turn the tide of the match, Forestburg dug deep in set four. It was nearly as competitive as the first set and like that set, the Lady Horns came out on top 25-22 to force a fifth and final set.
It was back and forth in the last set as neither team could get much of a lead or feel confident they were going to win. Coming down the stretch, it was the Lady Pirates that were able to come out on top, winning 15-13 to win the match.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough match against 2A Petrolia on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates won 3-1, though the Lady Bears played much better in the middle-sets after a slow start.
Petrolia had one server get hot in the first set and Gold-Burg never recovered as the team lost 25-7.
The Lady Bears bounced back to win set two 25-18 to tie the match up at 1-1. Unfortunately, Gold-Burg lost the most tightly contested set of the match, losing set three 25-23 to fall behind. The Lady Bears could not recover as they lost set four 25-10 to lose the match.
Missing Scores
Prairie Valley coach did not email results on time.
Bowie tennis almost wins first match
The Bowie tennis team came up just short on Tuesday of winning its first match of the season while playing at Hirschi.
The Jackrabbits came up one game short, losing by the narrowest margin 10-9.
Playing against another bigger and more experienced program, Bowie did not let that intimidate them heading into the match and the results showed it.
Coming out of all of the doubles games, the Jackrabbits were ahead of Huskies 4-3. Unfortunately, Hirschi just came out ahead in the singles games to take the match.
The girl’s doubles teams in the second position, featuring Laney Enlow/Alyssa Airington, and the third position, featuring Caysen Latham and Gentry Gray, both won their games. The second team won 8-5 and the third team 8-2.
The boy’s doubles team in the third position featuring Alex Castro and Brooks Gray dominated in their win with the score being 8-0.
The mixed doubles team of Gavyn Brown and Leah Cantrell won their game to put Bowie on top early on.
The singles matches did not go the Jackrabbits way in the end.
On the boy’s side, Castro and Gray also won their singles games in the fifth and sixth position dominantly.
On the girl’s side, Lily Hodges won her singles match in the third position in what was the only close singles match that went to the Jackrabbits, winning 8-6.
Latham and Gray then cleaned up with dominant wins in the fifth and sixth position.
None
Area schools run at Chico; Nocona competes at Lipan
Several area schools ran at Chico on Wednesday morning while Nocona’s teams ran at Lipan.
The Bowie boy’s team second place finish was the highlight for all of the teams at both meets, while Gold-Burg’s Isaac Renteria’s first place finish was the best individual highlight.
The Jackrabbits were led by Alex Castro who finished fifth overall with a time of 18:22. The top five finishers for Bowie included Liam Pearson (12th), Ryder McChesney (22nd), Monte Mayfield (23rd) and Kaz Williams (42nd).
The Gold-Burg boy’s team finished in sixth place at the same race. Two-time state qualifier Renteria finished first with a time of 16:54. The Bears’ other top five runners included Hayden Chambers (27th), Paul Jones (40th), Jorge Montes (52nd) and Kingston Croxton (66th).
The Bellevue Lady Eagles were the top finishing girls’ team from the area finishing in sixth place. Brylie Hager led the team with a fifth place finish and a time of 13:46. Bellevue’s top five runners also included Brittany Gill (20th), Kaycee Conner (29th), Tristan Shook (38th) and Mary Grace Broussard (55th).
The Bellevue boy’s team finished eighth overall. The team was led by River Trail finishing fourth overall with a time of 18:06. The Eagles top five runners also included Brycen Bancroft (37th), Ryan Jones (51st), Evan Chavez (57th) and Braden Moore (70th).
Some school teams did not have enough runners. In fact some were the only runners on their team.
From Forestburg, Justynne Roller finished 40th with a time of 16:35 in the girls race while Jesse Wadsworth finished 18th overall with a time of 20:44.
The Bowie girls were represented by Samara McChesney who finished 47th with a time of 17:13.
The Gold-Burg girl’s team had three girls run. Ollie Gaston was the top runner finishing 21st with a time of 15:09. Alyson Rojas and Raigen Hilton finished 59th and 60th.
The Nocona boy’s team finished sixth overall at Lipan. The Indians were led by Freddy Duran who finished 12th overall with a time of 17:37. Nocona’s top five finishers also included Claudio Segura (18th), Jhett Miller (34th), Karson Kleinhans (47th) and Landon Fatheree (50th).
The Nocona Lady Indians finished eighth overall and were led by Bayler Smith who finished 14th overall with a time of 12:39. Her top four teammates included Melissa Segura (34th), Jayce Rose (44th), Jolie Rose (45th) and Reagan Phipps (70th).
None
Bowie volleyball loses opening district match
The Bowie Lady Rabbits started district on Tuesday at home with a tough match against one of the district’s favorites in Henrietta.
The Lady Cats won in straight sets against the Lady Rabbits on Tuesday, though Bowie showed growth during the match as the results got better each set.
The Lady Rabbits were not coming into the match with high spirits. Bowie lost its last three full matches and still had lineup rotations to nail down.
Henrietta played the Lady Rabbits almost a month earlier at the first tournament of the season at Burkburnett.
It was a battle to see who would finish third overall at the tournament.
The Lady Cats came out on top that day.
A month later and the first set made it seem like nothing was going to be different.
Bowie fell behind early, down 13-7 after 20 points and 18-12 after 30 points. Henrietta finished on a 7-1 run to win the set 25-13.
The second set seemed like a repeat of the first as the Lady Cats were up 14-6 at one point. The Lady Rabbits closed the distance by going 7-3 to make it 17-13. Unfortunately, Henrietta closed the set strong, winning eight of the next 10 points to win set two 25-15 to go up 2-0.
Bowie could have laid down as it seemed nothing was going its way. The Lady Rabbits initially were down 4-1 super early, but instead came back and competed for the rest of the set.
At one point, Bowie led 13-12 but Henrietta came back to take a three-point lead 19-16. The Lady Rabbits kept it close until the end, but could not get the lead back as the Lady Cats closed the set out, winning 25-23 and the match 3-0.
None
