SPORTS
Volleyball Roundup
Bowie
The Bowie Lady Rabbits won on the road on Tuesday night, winning in Vernon to improve their district record to 3-2.
The Lady Rabbits won in straight sets, with two of the three being pretty competitive.
Bowie was coming off a tough loss at Holliday and needed to bounce back against the Lady Lions.
The first set was as competitive as it could be. The Lady Rabbits barely escaped with the win 25-23 to go up early in the match.
Following the big momentum swing of pulling out the close set, Bowie then went on to dominate in set two. Vernon never got anything going as the Lady Rabbits rolled over the Lady Lions 25-8 to go up 2-0.
Vernon woke up for the final set, not ready to roll over and give Bowie set three so easily. It was competitive and though not quite as dramatic as set one, the Lady Rabbits did have to execute at the end to close it out. Bowie won 25-20 to win the set and the match 3-0.
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians won their ninth match in a row with a win on the road at Collinsville.
The Lady Indians won a tight match 3-1, with all but one of the sets being competitive.
Nocona had barely been challenged in the past several weeks, but the Lady Pirates offered a challenge.
The Lady Indians barely won sets one and four, winning by the smallest margin in both with the score being 26-24.
Collinsville did win set two 25-22 to initially tie the match up, also winning the first set off of Nocona in the last eight matches.
The Lady Indians bounced back strong to win set three in the most one-sided set of the match 25-15 before clutching things out in the final set to win.
Saint Jo vs Forestburg
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their second district match on Tuesday with a win against Forestburg.
The Lady Panthers won in straight sets against the Lady Horns. The set scores were 25-9, 25-14 and 25-14.
Saint Jo came in expecting to win as the team is planning another playoff run later this season. The win moves the Lady Panthers to 2-0 in district and into first place.
Missing scores
Bellevue had a bye-game earlier this week.
SPORTS
Prairie Valley volleyball beats Gold-Burg
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their first district match at Gold-Burg on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won 3-1, coming back to win after losing the opening set of the match.
Prairie Valley was coming into the match after losing its opening district match at Saint Jo the previous week in ugly fashion. For the Lady Bears, it was their opening district game.
Last year the two teams battled for second place in the district, ultimately needing to have a play-in game after splitting the regular season matches. It was Gold-Burg that came out on top last year.
This year, both teams look radically different with much younger rosters and less depth overall.
The Lady Bears grabbed control with their good serving and scrappy defensive style in the first set. They led 16-9 at one point.
Prairie Valley came back to tie the set up at 17-17, but once Gold-Burg broke the serve it was in control for the rest of the set.
The Lady Bears went 8-2 to close the set, winning 25-19 to take the lead.
The second set saw the Lady Bulldogs get under control to play a bit more solid, not getting sucked into playing Gold-Burg’s style of play. Prairie Valley led 15-10, but the Lady Bears tied up the score at 16-16.
The Lady Bulldogs then went on a good streak of good serving and solid play to close out the set. Prairie Valley went 9-1 on its way to win 25-17 to tie the match up at 1-1.
The third set went all to the Lady Bulldogs. Gold-Burg struggled with serve-receive and Prairie Valley was not bailing them out with service errors.
The Lady Bulldogs dominated, winning 25-6 to take the lead 2-1 and with a big boost of momentum.
The opening 20 points of set four was competitive with Prairie Valley leading only 11-9 at that point. Then the Lady Bulldogs got hot from the service line again and Gold-Burg had not answer.
Prairie Valley extended its lead to 20-10 and everyone could see the end was near.
The Lady Bears did win six of the final 11 points of the set to make it respectable, but the Lady Bulldogs won 25-16 to win the set and the match 3-1.
SPORTS
County teams run at Lindsay/PV
County cross country teams ran at Lindsay and at Prairie Valley on Wednesday morning.
The Nocona boy’s team got first running at Lindsay while the Bowie team finished third.
At Prairie Valley, the Bellevue girl’s team finished first overall while the hosts finished second. On the boy’s side, it was Prairie Valley that won first while Bellevue finished third.
The Nocona Indians were led by Claudio Segura who finished first overall with a time of 18:42. The top five Nocona runners included Ivan Vera (4th), Freddy Duran (5th), Omar Salinas (7th) and Jhett Miller (11th).
The Jackrabbit team was led by Alex Castro who finished second with a time of 18:55. Bowie’s top five runners included Liam Pearson (10th), Ryder McChesney (20th), Monte Mayfield (24th and Kaz Williams (38th).
The Nocona girls were one runner short of competing as a team. Jayce Rose had the highest finish, getting fifth place with a time of 15:12.
Bowie had only girl compete, with Samara McChesney finishing second in the JV race with a time of 18:55.
At Prairie Valley’s race, the Lady Eagles were led by Brylie Hager who finished second with a time of 14:41. Bellevue’s top five runners also included Brittany Gill (3rd), Kaycee Conner (5th), Callie Martin (6th) and Tristan Shook (7th).
The Prairie Valley girls finished second overall and were led by Linzie Priddy who finished first with a time of 14:31. The top five runners also included Natalee Young (9th), Renee Stout (12th), Christy Anderson (13th) and Kennedy Stone (14th).
The Prairie Valley boys team ended up finishing first overall in that race. Josh Stout was the team’s top runner finishing 3rd with a time of 20:08. The Bulldogs top five runners also included JR Jones (4th), Tyson Easterling (5th), Matt Deen (13th) and Hunter Camden (18th).
Bellevue finished third and was led by River Trail who finished 2nd with a time of 19:18. The Eagles top five runners included Brycen Bancroft (9th), Jayson Gill (16th), Ryan Jones (19th) and Evan Chavez (21st).
Gold-Burg did not have enough runners in either race to compete as a team, but some still did well. Isaac Renteria finished first overall in the boys race with a time of 17:52. In the girls race, Ollie Gaston finished fourth overall with a time of 16:35.
SPORTS
Bowie tennis wins first dual
The Bowie tennis team won its first dual match of the season after beating Holliday at home on Thursday night.
The Jackrabbits won by the narrowest margin 10-9 against the Eagles.
Bowie had gotten close this season, narrowly losing to Hirschi earlier this month before getting close again in their dual against Bridgeport on Saturday.
The Jackrabbits lost 11-8 against the Bulls. Bowie was far behind after doubles with only the first position boy’s doubles team of Rush Williams/Gavyn Brown along with the mixed doubles team Heidi Siebert/ Tucker Childers winning their matches.
Bowie made up for it with its singles play. On the girl’s side, Siebert in the first position along with Lily Hodges in third, Alyssa Airington in fourth and Gentry Gray in the sixth position won their matches.
The boys had Williams win in the first position singles and Childers win the second position. Unfortunately, it was not enough as the team fell a few matches short of coming back.
On Thursday against Holliday, the Jackrabbits were not in a hole. Bowie was up 4-3 after doubles play was completed.
The boy’s side swept its matches, with Rush/Brown winning at position one again in a close match 9-8. Position two team with Brendan Dudley/Brooks Gray dominated winning 8-3 and position three team with Alex Castro/Shiv Patel won easily 8-2.
On the girl’s side, only the position three team featuring Gentry Gray/Leah Cantrell won their match with the score of 8-3.
In singles, the boy’s side was strong again as all Bowie players won five of the six matches. Williams won in position one 8-5, Dudley won in position two in a tight match 9-7, Gray won in position four 8-4, Castro won in position five 8-5 and Brown won in position six in dominant fashion 8-2.
The girls needed to win one of its six singles matches and Siebert was the one, winning her match in position one with the score 8-5.
Bowie won its first dual of the season 10-9.
