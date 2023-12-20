Favorite Christmas candy varies state to state

https://map.candystore.com/christmas/2023/map.html

Christmas isn’t just about candy, of course – the holiday season is so much more. Yet, the presence of candy is undeniable, from baking and decorating to crafting with kids. All these activities often involve a sweet treat or two. Do candy canes dangle from your Christmas tree? Are candy bars a staple in your stockings? Perhaps you enjoy adorning snowman cookies with colorful sprinkles and peppermint candies? Well, you’re not alone in these festive traditions. 🙂 So, what are the most popular Christmas candies in your area? It’s an interesting mix that differs from state to state. As an online bulk candy retailer, we’ve tapped into the insights of our CandyStore.com customers to uncover these sweet preferences. This year, we gathered opinions from over 16,000 respondents. Additionally, we consulted with major candy manufacturers and distributors to ensure our findings reflect broader market trends. The results, showcased in the candy map above, are intriguing.

The latest NRF survey puts food and candy as a top item on consumers’ shopping lists, ranking significantly at 29% (toys came in at 37%). This indicates a strong inclination towards gifting candy and edible treats, reflecting a broader trend in holiday spending.

And now on to the results of our interactive map. Here are a few interesting insights we can gather.

Peppermint Bark Bounces Back

Peppermint bark has rebounded. It dropped a whopping six #1 spots last year after a strong 2021. This year it regained 3, flexing its strength throughout the midwest. Why do the midwesterners love Peppermint bark so much??

And don’t forget, we are not even taking into account the homemade bark made in your own kitchens. You know how midwestern moms love to bake (bake bark?).

Now, the bark has not regained their biggest previous conquests: California and Texas. If they can manage that next year, they will be the clear kings of Christmas candy.

Candy Canes Also Bounce

Candy canes fell last year, and similarly to peppermint bark, they have rebounded this year. Thanks mostly to two New England states, candy canes have made a respectable improvement. Candy canes are newly #1 New Hampshire and Vermont and looking strong going into the holidays.

But candy canes are not the universally-loved Christmas candy you might think. They are often found on the WORST Christmas candy list, in fact. People who don’t like them cite reasons like they can be messy to eat, hard to unwrap in one whole piece and, once sucked on for a while, become sharp and dangerous.

But a lot of people still love them. Me included.

Starburst Keeps Rising

Starbursts don’t seem like a particularly traditional holiday candy, but who knows what those crazy kids are up to nowadays. Starburst didn’t gain any new #1 spots this year, but they did pick up five new overall top 3 spots. This may not seem all that spectacular, but remember we’re talking about Starburst. At Christmas.

Christmas Candy Quick Facts

93% of people gift chocolate and candy for the winter holidays

29% of gift givers plan to give candy.

43% of Holiday shoppers started by the beginning of November.

72% of people eat a candy cane starting on the straight end, the rest start on the curved end. Weird.

Approximately 150 million chocolate Santas are produced annually.

1.76 Billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season.

The largest candy cane in the world was made in Switzerland. It was 51 feet long.

December 26th is National Candy Cane Day.

59% of holiday sales are expected to be online.

Which Christmas holiday candy does your state loves the most?