EDIBLES
Warm, pop-able treats perfect for sharing
(Family Features) On a cold winter night, there’s nothing quite like the combination of playing games and indulging in delicious popcorn treats.
Fuzzy blankets and a roaring fire can create a warm, inviting ambiance that inspires loved ones to settle in for some time together on those blustery, cold days. The friendly competition of a classic board game or thrilling virtual reality battle can generate energy and excitement while the smell of freshly popped popcorn heightens the atmosphere. With each pop and crunch, the night is transformed into a cozy and memorable experience, creating cherished moments that will be remembered long after the snow has melted.
For added ambiance, pull out your cocktail glasses for a clever way to serve Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans. Accented with bourbon, orange and bitters, this maple-glazed popcorn is a fun cocktail-inspired snack for sharing with or without the alcohol.
If you’re one who favors spicy heat, this Spicy Korean Barbecue Popcorn won’t disappoint. This sweet and spicy snack delivers a delicious explosion of flavor in every bite, making it a perfect addition to a finger food buffet or self-serve snack station.
There’s nothing quite like coffee to warm up a winter day, and when combined with cocoa, it creates a perfect snack that’s both sweet and surprising in this Mocha Popcorn. For another easy treat that turns up the temperature, consider this Sugar and Spice Popcorn that combines sweet and heat in a craveable winter mix.
Explore more ideas to warm up your winter entertaining at popcorn.org.
Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans
Servings: 4-6
- 8 cups popped popcorn
- 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon bourbon
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 1 dash bitters
- Place popcorn and pecans in large bowl.
- In small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine maple syrup, bourbon and butter; bring to boil. Cook, swirling pan, 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to corn syrup consistency. Stir in orange zest and bitters.
- Drizzle maple syrup mixture over popcorn; toss to evenly coat. Cool completely and serve.
Tips: Substitute bourbon with rye or whiskey. For “mocktail” popcorn, substitute with non-alcoholic bourbon or whiskey.
Spicy Korean Barbecue Popcorn
Servings: 4-6
- 8 cups popcorn
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chili paste)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon gochujaru (Korean chili flakes)
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced (optional)
- Place popcorn in large bowl.
- In small saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, butter, sesame oil, gochujang, soy sauce and garlic powder; bring to boil. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to syrupy consistency.
- Drizzle honey mixture over popcorn and sprinkle with sesame seeds and gochujaru; toss to evenly coat. Garnish with green onion, if desired. Serve immediately or cool completely.
Tip: Substitute green onion with 1 teaspoon freeze-dried chives, if preferred.
Mocha Popcorn
Yield: about 6 quarts
- 6 quarts popped popcorn
- nonstick cooking spray
- 3 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted
- 1 tablespoon espresso powder or instant coffee granules
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- Place popcorn in large bowl sprayed with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Line baking sheet or work surface with waxed paper or foil.
- In large saucepan, stir sugar, cocoa, instant coffee and milk. Cook until mixture registers 250 F on candy thermometer, stirring occasionally.
- Pour hot mixture over popcorn; stir to coat popcorn completely.
- Spread popcorn onto prepared surface and allow to cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
- Break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container.
Sugar and Spice Popcorn
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 quarts (8 cups) air-popped popcorn
- butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray
- In small bowl, combine brown sugar, chili powder, paprika and cumin; mix well.
- Place cooked popcorn in separate bowl; spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with spice mixture.
- Toss to mix until kernels are coated. Store in airtight container.
SOURCE:
Popcorn Board
EDIBLES
Give comfort food classics an authentic Mexican twist
(Family Features) If winter evenings have you stuck in a dinner rut, heat up the kitchen with family favorites everyone can look forward to. Shaking off the chill can start with a cozy blanket and comforting food that warms you from the inside out.
Soup is a wintertime staple thanks to its simplicity, and you can put a delicious spin on your next winter warmup with Mexican-inspired ingredients. Giving soup night a twist starts with Cacique Foods, one of the country’s top authentic Mexican food brands, that invites friends and family to share real moments while savoring authentic flavors.
This Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole relies on the bold, hearty, spicy taste of Cacique’s Pork Chorizo combined with handcrafted Homestyle Salsa. Queso Fresco’s crumbly, creamy texture and milky, fresh flavor adds the perfect finishing touch, making this soup a perfect way to warm up weeknights with just the right amount of heat.
For a flavorful side that complements a variety of main courses while adding Mexican flair, consider Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes. This recipe is a familiar favorite with the unique twist of bacon and Pork Chorizo for a meat-infused recipe that will become a menu mainstay.
Plus, for an extra creamy texture, it calls for Cacique Crema Mexicana – an everyday table cream with a neutral, fresh-tasting flavor ideal for balancing out spice – and Oaxaca, a semisoft cheese with a mellow, buttery flavor.
Find more comforting recipes at caciquefoods.com.
Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6-8
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large white or yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)
- 1 package (9 ounces) Cacique Pork Chorizo
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
- 1 container (16 ounces) Cacique Medium Homestyle Salsa
- 1quart chicken stock
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, trimmed of excess fat and diced
- 1 can (25 ounces) white hominy, drained and rinsed
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
- 3/4 cup crumbled Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- In large, heavy pot over medium heat, heat oil. Reserve 1/4 cup onion for garnish; add remaining onion to pot and season with salt. Saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Increase heat to medium-high; add pork chorizo and break it apart with spoon. Cook chorizo undisturbed until deeply browned and cooked through, 3-5 minutes. Add smoked paprika and oregano; cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant.
- Pour in salsa and scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Bring to simmer 1-2 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly then add stock and bring to simmer.
- Stir in diced chicken and hominy. Decrease heat to medium and cook 8-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Taste and season with more salt, if necessary. Remove from heat.
- Serve bowls of pozole with reserved onion, lime wedges, crumbled queso fresco and chopped cilantro.
Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Prep time: 35 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Servings: 10
- 3 pounds russet potatoes (about 9 medium potatoes), peeled and cubed
- water
- 6 bacon strips, chopped
- 1 package Cacique Pork Chorizo
- 12 ounces Cacique Crema Mexicana
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup Cacique Oaxaca or Queso Quesadilla, shredded
- 1/2 cup Cacique Crema Mexicana Agria, for topping (optional)
- 3 green onions, chopped
- In Dutch over, add potatoes and cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes, or until tender.
- In skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels, chop into small pieces and set aside. Remove bacon grease from skillet and cook chorizo over medium-high heat, 6-8 minutes.
- Drain potatoes; add to pan. Mash potatoes, gradually adding crema Mexicana, butter, onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Transfer to greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with cheese, chorizo and bacon. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 day.
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove potatoes from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes, or until heated through.
- Drizzle with crema Mexicana agria and chopped green onions.
SOURCE:
Cacique
EDIBLES
Solve dinnertime dilemmas with whole grains
(Family Features) Putting dinner on the table quickly seems to be a goal more often than not, particularly in today’s sped-up world. However, spending less time cooking doesn’t have to mean sacrificing nutrition or taste.
To enjoy better-for-you meals in the blink of an eye, lean into versatile ingredients prepared without the hassle like Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cups. In just 1 minute, you can savor a blend of two 100% whole grains with the crunchiness of red quinoa and chewy texture of brown rice that total 55 grams of whole grains and provide a good source of fiber in each serving.
Packed in single-serve portions, you can eat right out of the BPA-free cup or serve the whole grains as the base of this speedy Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa mixed with succulent shrimp, umami-like flavors from sweet chili sauce and the satisfying flavor and crunch of green onions and chopped peanuts. A delicious dish that’s filling without the fuss, this recipe is ready in less than 5 minutes to save time without relying on takeout.
Switch up your family’s stir-fry routine with this savory version of Whole Grain Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry made with rice, quinoa, vegetables, rotisserie chicken and a blend of soy sauce and sesame oil. This simple meal is perfect for those busy weeknights when you need to save time without skimping on taste.
Ready to complement the succulent chicken and sesame-infused veggies, Minute Instant Rice & Quinoa offers a blend of four whole-grain ingredients: brown rice, red rice, wild rice and quinoa. Available in four convenient, pre-portioned, two-serving bags, it cooks in just 10 minutes for light, fluffy and delicious nutty flavor for recipe versatility from breakfast to dessert so you can rely on it as a family favorite for less time cooking and more time enjoying meals and moments together.
To find more quick, nutritious dinner solutions, visit MinuteRice.com.
Sweet Chili Shrimp with Quinoa
Prep time: 2 minutes
Cook time: 2 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 Minute Brown Rice & Quinoa Cup
- 4 ounces (1/2 cup) cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1/2 cup frozen Asian-style mixed vegetables, thawed
- 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
- 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts
- Heat rice and quinoa cup according to package directions. In small, microwave-safe bowl, combine shrimp and vegetables. Microwave on high 30 seconds.
- Stir in sweet chili sauce. Blend well.
- Serve shrimp mixture over rice topped with green onions and peanuts.
Whole Grain Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry
Prep time: 3 minutes
Cook time: 12 minutes
Servings: 3-4
- 1 bag Minute Instant Rice & Quinoa
- 1 cup vegetable broth
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil, divided
- 2 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups rotisserie cooked chicken, shredded
- 2 cups frozen, Asian-style mixed vegetables, thawed
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- Prepare rice and quinoa according to package directions, substituting broth for water.
- In medium wok or skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil. Add eggs and, using spatula, quickly soft scramble. Continue stirring eggs until light and fluffy. Remove from pan and reserve.
- Add remaining sesame oil to wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic; stir-fry 2 minutes.
- Add chicken and vegetables; stir-fry 2 minutes, or until heated through. Fold in rice and quinoa, eggs and soy sauce.
SOURCE:
Minute Rice
EDIBLES
Make every meal celebration worthy
(Family Features) Family reunions, birthday celebrations and holiday gatherings all bring loved ones together for special occasions that call for delicious meals and snacks. To help elevate entertaining in your household, make hosting a cinch with quick, shareable recipes.
Pizza, for example, is a nearly universally beloved dish ideal for sharing. This version is simple, fresh and perfect for entertaining guests or just for a night in with fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma and fresh basil.
For savory seasonal flavor, look no further than Sweet Potato Rounds topped with fried sage leaves, goat cheese and prosciutto. When guests arrive, greet them with easy hors d’oeuvres that balance wellness with indulgence like this Crudites Platter or Fresh Snack Board.
To help ensure the freshest of ingredients in these tasty appetizers, look for the “Parma Crown” on packages of Prosciutto di Parma, which you can find pre-packaged or available for slicing at many gourmet deli counters and specialty food stores. Containing no additives, preservatives or hormones, Parma ham contains no additives, preservatives or hormones and is 100% natural. Aged twice as long as many other options, it creates a depth of flavor that’s delicate and sweet-savory with a buttery texture.
Find more easy appetizers perfect for entertaining at parmacrown.com.
Fresh Snack Board
- 1/3 pound Prosciutto di Parma
- 1 apple, sliced
- 1 handful pecans, walnuts or almonds
- 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
- 1/2 cup fig jam
- 1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, sliced
crackers
- On charcuterie board or platter, arrange prosciutto, apple slices, nuts, pomegranate seeds, fig jam and cheddar cheese slices. Serve with crackers.
Prosciutto Pizza
Yield: 8 slices
- Olive oil
- flour
- 1 container (16 ounces) store-bought pizza dough
- 1/4 cup tomato sauce
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, cubed
- 5 slices Prosciutto di Parma
- 6 fresh basil leaves
- Remove dough from refrigerator and let sit at room temperature at least 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 500 F. Grease baking sheet with olive oil.
- Roll out pizza dough onto floured work surface to form oblong shape about 16 inches long and 12 inches wide. Remove to oiled baking sheet and stretch out edges to fill length of baking sheet.
- Bake 4 minutes. Remove from oven and evenly spread tomato sauce over surface, leaving 1/2 inch from edges bare. Dot with mozzarella. Bake until edges are golden and mozzarella is bubbling, about 12 minutes.
- Drape prosciutto over mozzarella. Garnish with fresh basil.
Sweet Potato Rounds
Yield: 16-20 rounds
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- salt, to taste
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 bunch fresh sage, stems removed
- 4 ounces goat cheese
- 8 slices Prosciutto di Parma, halved
- Preheat oven to 425 F. Line baking sheet with foil or parchment paper. Peel and slice sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch rounds. In medium bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil and lightly season with salt, to taste. Arrange rounds in single layer on prepared pan; bake until sweet potatoes are lightly browned and tender, about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- In small skillet over medium heat, bring butter to simmer. Add half the sage leaves. Cook until crispy, 2-3 minutes. Remove to paper towel and season lightly with salt, to taste. Repeat with remaining sage leaves. Reserve 2 teaspoons butter. In small food processor, combine goat cheese and reserved butter; whirl until smooth.
- To make rounds, remove goat cheese to plastic zip-top bag. Cut off one corner and pipe small dollops of cheese onto each round. Top with half slice prosciutto and one crispy sage leaf.
Crudites Platter
Platter:
- 8 asparagus
- water
- 2 soft-boiled eggs
- 5 baby carrots, halved lengthwise
- 4 radishes with tops, halved lengthwise
- 1 head little gem lettuce, quartered
- 6-8 slices Prosciutto di Parma
Dip:
- 2 teaspoons white miso
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon water
- 1/2 cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons chopped herbs (dill, tarragon or parsley)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- fresh black pepper, to taste
- To make platter: Trim asparagus. To blanch, bring pot of water to boil and place asparagus in pot 2-3 minutes. While asparagus is cooking, fill large bowl with ice water. After 3 minutes, plunge asparagus in ice bath and let cool.
- To soft-boil eggs, bring pot of water to boil. Gently place room temperature eggs in water and simmer 3-4 minutes. Remove eggs with slotted spoon and cool under running water.
- Serve asparagus and eggs alongside baby carrots, radishes and little gem lettuce. Drape prosciutto slices over some vegetables and between others.
- To make dip: In small bowl, whisk miso, lemon juice and water until smooth. Add yogurt, herbs and salt. Season generously with cracked pepper, to taste; mix and serve with platter.
SOURCE:
Prosciutto di Parma
