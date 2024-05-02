COUNTY LIFE
Beatlemania64 arrived in Bowie Saturday night
A large crowd of enthusiastic Beatles’ fans enjoyed the tribute concert from Beatlemania64 at the Bowie Community Center Saturday night. The crowd was filled with all ages who sang along with the classics. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Business Boost launching series to tackle business challenges
Bowie Business Boost is a collection of dynamic presentations that will take your business to the next level of effectiveness and profitability. The Bowie Economic Development Team is excited about the opportunity to offer this four-month series to assist you with the everyday challenges you face within your business.
Four dynamic speakers will challenge you to act and boost the success of your business and motivate your employees to achieve their goals and meet the mission and objection of our company.
Kicking off the event on at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 with breakfast, Drew Myers will take the stage sat the Bowie Community Center promptly at 8 a.m. Myers is a writer, podcaster and coach who inspires others to live a bold and intentional life. The program will be 90 minutes with a 30-minute question and answer period and wrap-up afterward.
He shares his proven methods of business storytelling through blogs, podcasts and promotions and how it can result in new and more engaged customers. Building a relationship with your customers is key to your business sustainability.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
PRC plans Tiny Human Shindig
The Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center and Bowie Community Center have partnered together for a free, fun, family, Tiny Human Shindig event, commonly referred to as a Big Community Baby Shower, to support clients preparing for a new baby or for providing essentials for babies already here.
This event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the center where there will be four bounce houses, concessions, face painting, photo booth, door prizes, silent auction, raffle, swag bags, music and more.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Rehab project gets underway on St. Jo water tower
Rehabilitation work on the City of Saint Jo’s water tower began this past week with large canvas strung around the circular 100,000 gallon tower to avoid any debris or spray drifting below.
Public Works Director Marty Hilton said the tower is about 20 years old and ready for general maintenance of this type.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
