Beatlemania64 arrived in Bowie Saturday night

Drew Myers

Bowie Business Boost is a collection of dynamic presentations that will take your business to the next level of effectiveness and profitability. The Bowie Economic Development Team is excited about the opportunity to offer this four-month series to assist you with the everyday challenges you face within your business.

Four dynamic speakers will challenge you to act and boost the success of your business and motivate your employees to achieve their goals and meet the mission and objection of our company.

Kicking off the event on at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 with breakfast, Drew Myers will take the stage sat the Bowie Community Center promptly at 8 a.m. Myers is a writer, podcaster and coach who inspires others to live a bold and intentional life. The program will be 90 minutes with a 30-minute question and answer period and wrap-up afterward.

He shares his proven methods of business storytelling through blogs, podcasts and promotions and how it can result in new and more engaged customers. Building a relationship with your customers is key to your business sustainability.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.