Bellevue Boys Interview
Bellevue girls lose bi-district playoff game to Newcastle
The Bellevue Lady Eagles’ season came to an end on Monday night in their bi-district playoff game against Newcastle.
The state-ranked Lady Cats won 54-20 against the Lady Eagles.
Bellevue knew it had a tough draw. It had just creeped into the fourth and final playoff spot as the team’s up and down district record reflected the overall youthfulness of the roster.
That inexperience caused the team to miss the playoffs the previous season for the first time in many years as the majority of the team were freshman.
A year older, the Lady Eagles played the top teams in the district well in some games, but came up short.
The biggest game was their win against Slidell. With the Lady Greyhounds moving up classifications to 2A, it was a nice memory for this group to get them one last time since Slidell were usually district champs.
Newcastle was a different beast than any other team Bellevue had played in district.
The Lady Cats were massive at almost every position and knew how to use their size advantage well. They had only lost one game all season and are ranked as the second best team in the state in 1A.
The first quarter saw the Lady Eagles break through Newcastle’s full-court press with little struggle and scored two of their three baskets before the defense was set.
The Lady Cats perimeter shooting was not going in and while Bellevue battled hard for rebounds, sometimes Newcastle’s height advantage when going for offensive rebounds allowed for quick put backs.
Newcastle led 13-8, but the Lady Eagles were being scrappy and making the Lady Cats work.
In the second quarter, Newcastle switched its defense to just straight man-to-man defense and Bellevue struggled for the rest of the game. Defenders seemed to stick to Lady Eagle players on the perimeter.
Any room created driving to the basket was closed when tall help defenders came to contest shots.
Bellevue scored only three points in the second and third quarter combined.
Meanwhile, Newcastle seemed to abandon hunting 3-point shots and mostly tried to attack the basket or shoot some open shots right outside the paint.
The Lady Cats led 29-8 at halftime and 37-11 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles executed their offense better in the final period, cutting sharply to the basket for some good looks that went in as they scored nine points.
Newcastle won 54-20.
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians easily won at Petrolia on Friday night to keep the good play coming.
The Indians won 59-34 against the Pirates to stay undefeated in district.
Nocona came into the game confident, having beaten Petrolia the first time with little trouble 52-31 despite missing half of its team at the time due to suspensions.
Still, the Pirates had an advantage with their post player being significantly taller than any Indian player which is why timing double-teams was so important for Nocona’s defense.
The Indians got out to a little bit of a lead 13-7 in the first quarter, but Coach Brody Wilson did not think his team played well in the first half.
“There were times in the first half where we were relaxed on defense and became lazy,” Wilson said.
Despite that, Nocona outscored the Pirates 18-10 in the second quarter and led 31-17 at halftime.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, but the Indians were still able to grow their lead a little bit while continuing to limit Petrolia. Nocona then finished strong offensively in the fourth quarter to end the game.
The Indians won 59-34.
Prairie Valley vs Forestburg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs got to end their season with a buzzer beater in front of their home fans on Friday night.
Bulldog senior Tyson Easterling hoisted a desperation half-court heave to give Prairie Valley the 60-57 win against Forestburg.
Prairie Valley was playing its final game of the season with the Bulldogs outside of the playoff race.
The Longhorns had won the first game between the teams 52-34 and was sitting in second place in the district standings.
Forestburg got out to a bit of lead in the first quarter as Prairie Valley had no answer for the Longhorns big post player Kyler Willett. The Longhorns led 16-11 heading into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs did a better job of limiting Forestburg’s other scorers and was able to keep pace better. Prairie Valley outscored the Longhorns by one point as Forestburg led 27-23 at halftime.
The third quarter was low-scoring and close as the Bulldogs hung around the Longhorns without quite taking the lead. Forestburg’s lead was down to 37-32 heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter was an explosion of offense as both teams scored 20 or more points. It was Prairie Valley that really blew up, scoring 28 points and nearly equaling its three quarter total.
Unfortunately for both teams, the leading scorers both fouled out in the final period, Willett for Forestburg and Trae Campbell for Prairie Valley.
The Bulldogs had the lead in the final few seconds, but the Longhorns Jesus Sanchez made a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 57-57 with five seconds left.
Prairie Valley drew up a play following a time out and Easterling, put up a running shot just inside the half-court line as the buzzer sounded. It went in as his teammates and the home crowd went crazy.
The Bulldogs won 60-57.
Bellevue vs Saint Jo
The Bellevue Eagles got back against Saint Jo in a rematch on Friday night at home.
The Eagles won 93-36 against the Panthers in a game where one team kept up the high scoring pace from the previous matchup and the other did not.
Bellevue was coming into the game following a win against Gold-Burg that kept it in contention for the fourth spot in district.
Saint Jo was coming off a win against Prairie Valley and was sitting in third place in the district.
The first time the teams had met was a high-scoring, double overtime affair the Panthers had escaped with a 92-90 win.
It was Bellevue that kept that type of high scoring pace from the first game up from the start and never let up while Saint Jo struggled to get anything going.
The Eagles scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarter, with 18 being the lowest scored quarter during the second period.
Meanwhile, the Panthers scored in double-digits only in the fourth quarter.
Bellevue had five players score in double-figures. Ryan Jones led the team with 22 points including five 3-pointers. Jayson Gill was second with 19 points while Brycen Bancroft scored 17. Aaron Allison and Kason Roper both added 10 points.
For Saint Jo, Zeke Bonn led the team with nine points while Jayden Curry was second with seven points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears were the latest team to play district champs Slidell in a one-sided game.
The Greyhounds won 85-28 as they have been beating every team in district by big margins.
Gold-Burg was coming off a disappointing loss at Bellevue and knew the goal was to just try and compete against a Slidell team that had obliterated all comers in district play.
Still, it is not fun to go through it even if you know what is coming. While the Bears like to press and play fast, the Greyhounds take it to another level to make it a track meet.
Coach Christian Healer thought it was one of the worst games he has seen the team play all district, even if the team was playing a team like Slidell.
Saint Jo girls win bi-district game against Perrin-Whitt
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their bi-district playoff game on Monday night against Perrin-Whitt.
The Lady Panthers won 49-32 as they had the benefit of being the first seed playing a fourth seed.
Saint Jo came into the game with a 22-10 record and had won the district title after going 11-1, though the Lady Panthers had several close calls in some games.
The Lady Pirates went 16-15 overall and 6-6 in district, losing against district front runners Graford, Throckmorton and Newcastle who are all among the top 25 teams in the state in the most recent poll.
Saint Jo came into the game after working on some defensive wrinkles specifically tailored for how Perrin-Whitt played.
Unfortunately, it seemed to cost the team some of its offensive personality as the Lady Panthers struggled to make a shot and get anything going in the first quarter.
The Lady Pirates led 9-6 heading into the second quarter.
Coach Daniel Lindenborn then scrapped the defensive plan and switched back to his team’s usual full-court, zone trapping style of play.
This seemed to unlock Saint Jo.
Not only did it limit Perrin-Whitt’s offense outside of several free throw attempts that totaled just three points.
It also upped the pace of the game and created open looks in transition. The Lady Panthers scored 24 points as six different players scored at least one point.
Maxey Johnson knocked in three 3-pointers and scored 10 points during the period while the team made five 3-pointers in the second quarter overall.
Saint Jo led 32-12 at halftime and was in control of the game now.
The Lady Panthers offense could not keep that type of offensive fireworks going all game.
Perrin-Whitt got some key players in foul trouble and Saint Jo’s offense struggled while the Lady Pirates had their best stretch of the game scoring in double-digits.
It was not enough to get back into the game as the Lady Panthers led 40-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Saint Jo established control back over the game and outscored Perrin-Whitt in the final period. Eventually the Lady Panthers stalled the final two minutes away to secure the win.
Saint Jo won 49-32.
