Bellevue Boys Interview

Nocona

The Nocona Indians easily won at Petrolia on Friday night to keep the good play coming.

The Indians won 59-34 against the Pirates to stay undefeated in district.

Nocona came into the game confident, having beaten Petrolia the first time with little trouble 52-31 despite missing half of its team at the time due to suspensions.

Still, the Pirates had an advantage with their post player being significantly taller than any Indian player which is why timing double-teams was so important for Nocona’s defense.

The Indians got out to a little bit of a lead 13-7 in the first quarter, but Coach Brody Wilson did not think his team played well in the first half.

“There were times in the first half where we were relaxed on defense and became lazy,” Wilson said.

Despite that, Nocona outscored the Pirates 18-10 in the second quarter and led 31-17 at halftime.

The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, but the Indians were still able to grow their lead a little bit while continuing to limit Petrolia. Nocona then finished strong offensively in the fourth quarter to end the game.

The Indians won 59-34.

Prairie Valley vs Forestburg

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs got to end their season with a buzzer beater in front of their home fans on Friday night.

Bulldog senior Tyson Easterling hoisted a desperation half-court heave to give Prairie Valley the 60-57 win against Forestburg.

Prairie Valley was playing its final game of the season with the Bulldogs outside of the playoff race.

The Longhorns had won the first game between the teams 52-34 and was sitting in second place in the district standings.

Forestburg got out to a bit of lead in the first quarter as Prairie Valley had no answer for the Longhorns big post player Kyler Willett. The Longhorns led 16-11 heading into the second quarter.

The Bulldogs did a better job of limiting Forestburg’s other scorers and was able to keep pace better. Prairie Valley outscored the Longhorns by one point as Forestburg led 27-23 at halftime.

The third quarter was low-scoring and close as the Bulldogs hung around the Longhorns without quite taking the lead. Forestburg’s lead was down to 37-32 heading into the final period.

The fourth quarter was an explosion of offense as both teams scored 20 or more points. It was Prairie Valley that really blew up, scoring 28 points and nearly equaling its three quarter total.

Unfortunately for both teams, the leading scorers both fouled out in the final period, Willett for Forestburg and Trae Campbell for Prairie Valley.

The Bulldogs had the lead in the final few seconds, but the Longhorns Jesus Sanchez made a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 57-57 with five seconds left.

Prairie Valley drew up a play following a time out and Easterling, put up a running shot just inside the half-court line as the buzzer sounded. It went in as his teammates and the home crowd went crazy.

The Bulldogs won 60-57.

Bellevue vs Saint Jo

The Bellevue Eagles got back against Saint Jo in a rematch on Friday night at home.

The Eagles won 93-36 against the Panthers in a game where one team kept up the high scoring pace from the previous matchup and the other did not.

Bellevue was coming into the game following a win against Gold-Burg that kept it in contention for the fourth spot in district.

Saint Jo was coming off a win against Prairie Valley and was sitting in third place in the district.

The first time the teams had met was a high-scoring, double overtime affair the Panthers had escaped with a 92-90 win.

It was Bellevue that kept that type of high scoring pace from the first game up from the start and never let up while Saint Jo struggled to get anything going.

The Eagles scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarter, with 18 being the lowest scored quarter during the second period.

Meanwhile, the Panthers scored in double-digits only in the fourth quarter.

Bellevue had five players score in double-figures. Ryan Jones led the team with 22 points including five 3-pointers. Jayson Gill was second with 19 points while Brycen Bancroft scored 17. Aaron Allison and Kason Roper both added 10 points.

For Saint Jo, Zeke Bonn led the team with nine points while Jayden Curry was second with seven points.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears were the latest team to play district champs Slidell in a one-sided game.

The Greyhounds won 85-28 as they have been beating every team in district by big margins.

Gold-Burg was coming off a disappointing loss at Bellevue and knew the goal was to just try and compete against a Slidell team that had obliterated all comers in district play.

Still, it is not fun to go through it even if you know what is coming. While the Bears like to press and play fast, the Greyhounds take it to another level to make it a track meet.

Coach Christian Healer thought it was one of the worst games he has seen the team play all district, even if the team was playing a team like Slidell.

