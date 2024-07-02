NEWS
BISD sticks with original $65.8 million bond proposal
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will ask voters once more to consider a $65.8 million bond proposal in a new election in May.
In a called meeting of the board Monday night, Daniel Deweber, chairman of the facilities committee, offered its recommendation that had been reduced by $4 million from that original amount to $61.8 million. Van Baize, also a member of the committee, was present along with C.W. Farris, architect Harper Perkins Architects and Tom Sage, bond counsel.
Back in November voters said no to the $65.8 million proposal 1,079 to 855, a shortfall of 224 voters. If the bond had passed it would have built a new intermediate school, renovated the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved from their present building, built a new weight room at the high school and a restroom at the baseball/softball fields and expanded parking at the elementary and a new bus route flow around the building.
After the election the board members asked the committee to come back with a new recommendation that may be more palatable to the voters. In the new $61.8 million bond recommendation Monday night, the committee members debated said Deweber because they felt there was not “a lot of fat,” to cut noting the new intermediate was tied to a move of junior high students to a renovated building.
The board later voted to call a May election for a new bond with the same $65.8 million proposal.
NEWS
Three county residents killed in two separate car crashes
Three Montague County residents were killed in separate accidents in Cooke County and in the Saint Jo area during the weekend.
Cooke County
The first accident occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Feb. 2 in Cooke County at Farm-to-Market Road 1630, west of FM 1198. The second fatality accident happened at 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on FM 677 South at the Saint Jo city limits.
NEWS
Bowie man jailed for growing marijuana plants in pots
A 35-year-old Bowie man was arrested on Feb. 2 when a Crime Stoppers’ tip lead to the discovery of potted marijuana plants inside his home.
Bowie Police Sgt. Investigator Scott Parker said the sheriff’s department staff contacted him about the tip, and local officers went to the residence at 301 Strong #5 in Bowie.
“We went to do a ‘knock and talk,’ and observed the odor of marijuana. A search warrant was obtained and we found three large, healthy pots of marijuana plants inside,” said the investigator.
NEWS
One accident leads to two others Friday afternoon
One accident led to another and then another Friday afternoon that caused a major traffic stop on U.S. 287 near the State Highway 59 overpass.
The series of events began about 2:52 p.m. on Feb. 2 after an initial call out of a vehicle that had gone off into the median and lots of stuff had come out of the vehicle onto the highway. that vehicle’s driver was able to put onto the shoulder and was uninjured; however, the traffic coming up onto the scene had some issues.
The next incident involved a Volvo tractor trailer that was pulling another large truck for C1 Transportation of Illinois. The driver, Mircea A. Chira was slowing to stop for the wreck ahead of him, but another truck also pulling a truck reportedly failed to control its speed and struck the truck being pulled by unit one.
Unit three, driven by Arturo Felipe Samavieto, was a white Freightliner that was pulling another Freightliner for DES Express out of Dallas. When he struck unit two that was being pulled he lost control and flipped on its side. Samavieto was taken to Bowie Emergency Room by Bowie EMS.
Another accident occurred a short time later as Jeri Lee Robbins, 63, driving a Chevy Traverse was traveling north on U.S. 287. She was slowing as she approached the traffic stoppage for the other accidents. Salvador Guerrero Beltran, was driving a red Freightliner tractor trailer in the same direction and he began to slow down fast based on the police report causing the truck to slide sideways and strike the car.
In all these incident only one person received injuries. Traffic was stalled for about two hours as the roadway was cleared.
