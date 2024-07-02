BISD sticks with original $65.8 million bond proposal

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will ask voters once more to consider a $65.8 million bond proposal in a new election in May.

In a called meeting of the board Monday night, Daniel Deweber, chairman of the facilities committee, offered its recommendation that had been reduced by $4 million from that original amount to $61.8 million. Van Baize, also a member of the committee, was present along with C.W. Farris, architect Harper Perkins Architects and Tom Sage, bond counsel.

Back in November voters said no to the $65.8 million proposal 1,079 to 855, a shortfall of 224 voters. If the bond had passed it would have built a new intermediate school, renovated the present intermediate to accommodate junior high students that would be moved from their present building, built a new weight room at the high school and a restroom at the baseball/softball fields and expanded parking at the elementary and a new bus route flow around the building.

After the election the board members asked the committee to come back with a new recommendation that may be more palatable to the voters. In the new $61.8 million bond recommendation Monday night, the committee members debated said Deweber because they felt there was not “a lot of fat,” to cut noting the new intermediate was tied to a move of junior high students to a renovated building.

The board later voted to call a May election for a new bond with the same $65.8 million proposal.

