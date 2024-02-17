Bowie sends demand letter to Nelson Street contractor

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

It appears a letter from the City of Bowie demanding MX Construction return to work immediately on the Nelson and Mill Street drainage projects may be working as the contractor crew returned to the site on Wednesday.

In a Feb. 7 letter to Chris Delgado, project manager, Mike Tibbetts of Hayter Engineering, also representing the city, urged the crew to resume work and resolve problems discovered a month earlier in the inlet/junction box at the intersection.

The box had been constructed on soil that had not been tested – soil that the on-site superintendent for MX said would not pass the required compaction tests.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said Thursday MX was back at work Wednesday laying water lines and doing other tasks, but the city has not received a final response to how they will move forward on the inlet box. He added the full crew with the supervisor was not yet back.

Read the full story on the demand letter in the weekend Bowie News.