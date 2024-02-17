NEWS
Bowie sends demand letter to Nelson Street contractor
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
It appears a letter from the City of Bowie demanding MX Construction return to work immediately on the Nelson and Mill Street drainage projects may be working as the contractor crew returned to the site on Wednesday.
In a Feb. 7 letter to Chris Delgado, project manager, Mike Tibbetts of Hayter Engineering, also representing the city, urged the crew to resume work and resolve problems discovered a month earlier in the inlet/junction box at the intersection.
The box had been constructed on soil that had not been tested – soil that the on-site superintendent for MX said would not pass the required compaction tests.
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham said Thursday MX was back at work Wednesday laying water lines and doing other tasks, but the city has not received a final response to how they will move forward on the inlet box. He added the full crew with the supervisor was not yet back.
Read the full story on the demand letter in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
City of Bowie to begin new schedule
Following action by the Bowie City Council Monday, the city hall and finance department offices will go to a four-day work week with extended officer hours.
The transition will begin on Feb. 27 with offices opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m.
Offices will be closed on Friday beginning March 1. New hours are Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Friday.
For after hours electric, water or sewer emergencies call the Bowie Police at 940-872-2251.
NEWS
Jury finds pair guilty for their part in Jan. 6 riot
A Forestburg area couple was found guilty in a District of Columbia courtroom Tuesday of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.
The defendants’ actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated a federal jury convicted Mark Middleton, 55, and Jalise Middleton, 54, both of Forestburg, of two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstruction of an official proceeding. All of these are felony offenses.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Bowie City Council votes to have four-day week trial run
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Bowie City Councilors Monday night approved a six-month trial for a compressed work schedule for city employees starting March 1.
Pamela Woods, city finance and human resources director, made a presentation to the council on behalf of the employees. She explained in recent months she was looking into ways to improve morale and that lead to pay, benefits and work hours.
Woods said they settled on work hours as a potential avenue to explore and she began researching other cities, along with talking to department heads and employees. Six members of the city staff were in the audience and raised their hand in support of the proposal.
It pointed out the extended four-day work week will not work for all employees such as emergency personnel, the library, but it can work for a large number.
“We are trying to improve morale not just for the city employees, but for the city in general as well. You might hear occasionally to raise morale you need extra pay, better benefits and more accommodating work hours. I would like to focus on work hours which in general would be four days a week 10 hours a day, Monday-Thursday,” stated Woods.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
