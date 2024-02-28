SPORTS
Bowie softball goes 3-2 at Archer County tournament
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a great first tournament at the Archer County tournament last weekend.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-2 overall during the three days of games.
The young Bowie team was coming off close losses against Archer City and Muenster before the tournament.
The Lady Rabbits again ran into Archer City to start the tournament, only this game saw the Lady Cats run away with the win 10-2 after five innings. KP Rutherford had the team’s only RBI as the team struggled with four hits on offense. Rutherford and Serenity Klump both had tough days on the mound, though they combined for nine strikeouts.
Things turned around in the next game for Bowie against Seymour. The Lady Rabbits dominated 13-2 after four innings, with runs coming in bunches during the first and fourth innings.
Four different players drove in two runs each and four more drove in one run. Chloe Kinney and Rutherford both hit home runs while Sage Gossett hit two triples. Rutherford also allowed only two earned runs on five hits while she struck out 10 batters on the mound.
The next game was against Petrolia and was the most competitive of the tournament so far. Unfortunately, the Lady Pirates won 9-7 as the game was stopped after four innings again.
Sadie Britt led the team with two RBIs while Klump drove in one RBI since five of Bowie’s runs were unearned due to Petrolia errors. Rutherford allowed six earned runs on seven hits while she struck out nine batters.
The Lady Rabbits then got a blowout win against Northside 16-4 in only three innings. Laney Oliver led the team with four RBIs and hit a triple. Rutherford also hit a triple and double while she drove in three runners. Laci Goodwin and Britt drove in two runs each.
On the mound, Kaylie Kinney allowed two earned runs on five while she struck out three batters.
Bowie finished the tournament with another good win, coming against Windthorst in which the Lady Rabbits won 9-1 in five innings. Chloe Kinney led the team with two RBIs while Britt drove in one run as each player finished with three hits. Rutherford hit a solo home run on offense while on the mound she allowed one earned run on four hits while she struck out 11 batters.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boy powerlifters compete in final meet before regionals
Bowie and Nocona boy powerlifters competed in their final regular season meets last week.
The Jackrabbits got third competing at Alvord while the Indians finished fourth at Boyd.
Bowie had six lifters finish in the top five of their weight classes that scored points toward the team total. One lifter ended up winning his weight class.
Robert Zambrano won the 123 class as he lifted a total of 970 pounds. He outdid teammates in the same weight class Gavyn Brown and Shiv Patel who finished second and third.
Cooper McShan finished second in the 132 class as he lifted 935 pounds. Noah Brown was also second, lifting in the 275 class as he finished with a total of 1,315 pounds.
Tripp Brewer finished third in the 198 class, lifting 1,195 pounds.
For Nocona, the team had three lifters finish among the top five in their weight class that went to the team total.
Mitchell Gaston won the 123 class as he finished with a total of 595 pounds.
Kaden Wallace was second in the 114 class as he lifted a total of 525 pounds. Hayden Matthews was fourth in the 242 class as he finished with a total of 1,050 pounds.
Both teams will compete at the boy’s regional meet on March 8 at Decatur, but in different divisions.
To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters who completed all three lifts, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball plays at Clyde in first tournament
The Bowie Jackrabbit baseball team went to its first tournament at Clyde last weekend.
The Jackrabbits 1-1 and tied two games during the two-day tournament.
Bowie came into the game following a big 16-2 win against Mineral Wells earlier in the week, but for a team with so many new faces on and off the field, the tournament was the first extended time the group would have to bond.
The Jackrabbits first played Breckenridge in a back-and-forth contest in which neither team had the lead for very long. In the end, the game finished after five innings tied at 7-7 to keep the tournament on schedule.
Cy Egenbacher led the team with two RBIs while Cooper Hammer had two hits, including a double to lead the team on offense.
On the mound, Cooper Harris and Hunter Rodriguez combined to give up five hits and three earned runs.
The next game was against Graham and the Steers took it to Bowie. Graham won 10-2 after six innings. Edmond DeLeon drove in both of the Jackrabbits runs on a double while Rodriguez had two hits. DeLeon pitched four innings and struck out five while allowing one earned run.
On Saturday, Bowie played against Snyder. The game also ended in an unsatisfying 7-7 tie after five innings. Troy Kesey hit a home run and drove in three runs to lead the team. Tucker Jones and DeLeon also drove in two runs on doubles. Trae Seigler pitched four innings and allowed only one hit while striking out two batters.
The Jackrabbits got on the win column in their final game, a 5-0 win against Mineral Wells. DeLeon hit a home run and drove in two runs to lead the team. Kesey drove in a run as well while Boston Farris led the team with three hits and also drove in one run. Kesey pitched four innings and allowed three hits, zero runs and struck out four batters.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Indians going to state
After years of local domination, the Nocona Lady Indians are finally going to the basketball state tournament this week after winning the 2A region II title on Saturday at McKinney North.
The Lady Indians got redemption, beating Lipan 50-41, the defending state champions who beat Nocona last year in the same game. The Lady Indians also beat Muenster the day before 58-43.
Nocona came into the tournament feeling confident, but knew it was not going to be easy. Last year the team played Muenster twice and both games were low-scoring and competitive with the Lady Indians winning by only four and five points.
The first quarter of last year’s game in the regional tournament infamously ended with Nocona leading 1-0.
The Lady Hornets had a similar record and ranking heading into the semifinal game this year, with 29 wins and ranked 16th in the state in 2A according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll and 12th according to Max Preps.
Nocona knew it was going to be tough despite being favorites to win again against a Muenster team that was seeking redemption for last year.
The Lady Hornets played a deliberate and patient offensive game, with much off-ball movement coming off of screens. Nocona opted to play man-to-man defense, so players had to navigate the many screens for sometimes a full minute. Many Lady Indians even took to barreling through some screens to try and keep attached to players.
Muenster played a similar style of defense, with nothing fancy except straight up man-to-man.
The first quarter was a little slow, but nothing compared to last year’s slugfest as Nocona led 8-7.
“Their urgency and defense makes it tough,” Coach Kyle Spitzer said. “When we are on offense it just seems like it is so hard to score sometimes.”
The biggest thing to happen was the Lady Indians Skyler Smith got into foul trouble, picking up two fouls in the final minute which pushed her to the bench.
Muenster found its most successful offense hunting matchups for big, but not tall, player Anna Kay Hennigan who used her size and skill to score on drives to the basket. With Smith out, Nocona was more vulnerable to these disadvantage matchups.
Luckily, the Lady Indians still had their leading scorer Meg Meekins to lead them and the Lady Hornets had no answer. Meekins had scored six points in the first quarter and then scored 10 in the second quarter.
This helped cover as Smith had to go back to the bench midway through the quarter as she picked up her third foul.
Nocona led 25-17 at halftime.
For most of the third quarter the Lady Indians had trouble scoring after two quick baskets in the first two minutes. Muenster was hanging around and Nocona got more bad news when Smith picked up her fourth foul with three minutes left to play in the quarter.
With the Lady Hornets trailing by six points they were hoping they could change the momentum of the game.
Again, there was too much Meekins for Muenster to handle. She scored eight of her team’s 15 points in the quarter and helped spark a 10-6 run to end quarter. Nocona led by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter, up 40-30.
Give the Lady Indians a lead in the final period and it has been death for opponents.
While it almost back fired in their previous game against Cisco, the scaling back of Nocona’s offense to run some clock with good free throw shooters and ball handlers on the court has made it hard for opponents to come back against the Lady Indians.
Still, the Lady Hornets gave it their best shot. Muenster went on a 10-2 run in about a two minute sequence to cut the lead down to 49-43 with 2:14 left to play.
Smith came back in and she made up for her time sitting as she was sent to the free throw line four times.
She sunk all eight of her attempts to help Nocona pull away for good as the Lady Hornets offense ran out of gas. Aubree Kleinhans added one more free throw to give the Lady Indians their final point as Nocona won by the comfortable margin 58-43.
To read the full story that includes the recap against Lipan in the regional final, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
