Boys Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians wrapped up their first undefeated district title since sometime in the 1950s with a win at Archer City on Tuesday.

The Indians won 62-50 against the Wildcats despite having a slow start to the game.

Nocona came into the game with the district title already wrapped up for the second straight season. A win would not only keep the momentum up, but also complete an undefeated district run.

Archer City had fourth place secured, but a win would allowed the team to challenge for third place.

The Wildcats came out ready to play, jumping out to a 9-1 start and leading 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. Archer City still led in the second quarter by as many as nine points up 25-16 before Nocona seemed to wake up.

The Indians went on a 15-3 run before halftime and led 30-28.

Nocona kept up that momtentum in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats in both quarters 16-10 and 16-12.

The Indians won by a comfortable margin 62-50.

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their final district game against first place Holliday on Monday night, but then watched their playoff hopes get dashed a night later when Iowa Park upset Vernon to earn the fourth and final playoff spot.

The Jackrabbits lost to the Eagles 54-32 to end their season.

Bowie came in as underdogs against the state-ranked Holliday team that had not lost a game in district and featured a division I prospect in Keitenn Bristow.

The Jackrabbits trailed from the opening quarter as they fell behind 17-6. Things continued and the Eagles led 32-16 at halftime.

Bowie slowed Holliday down on defense in the second half, but could not score enough to make up any of the big margin.

The Eagles won 54-32.

Tucker Jones led the team with 10 points while Andrew Sandhoff was second with six points.

While the result was not unexpected, what was happened a night later when Iowa Park beat Vernon to earn the fourth and final playoff spot. A loss, like most people expected, would have allowed Bowie to play the Hawks in a play-in game for that spot.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears were able to end their season on a positive note Tuesday night with a win against Midway before finding out their playoff hopes were dashed by another games result.

The Bears beat the Falcons 53-46 in a game where they started out hot before it became serious.

Gold-Burg came into the game needing to win for it to have a chance at the playoffs. If the Bears won, they would need Bellevue to lose to Forestburg. The Bears would have then faced the Eagles in a play-in game for fourth place and the final playoff.

First Gold-Burg needed to beat Midway. The Bears looked like it was going to make short work of the Falcons, up 17-4 after the first quarter.

Midway then outscored Gold-Burg 12-9 and 15-9 in the middle quarters to cut the lead to 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored well in the final period, with the Falcons shooting well from 3-point range.

Ultimately, it was the Bears who held firm and won with a little space 53-46.

Isaac Renteria led the team with 15 points while Keelyn Case was second with 12 points. Jayton Epperson finished with a double-double with 10 points and a team high 10 rebounds. Senior Jayon Grace scored 10 points in what ended up being his final game.

The team then drove over to a late start of the Bellevue and Forestburg game only to show up in the fourth quarter to watch the Eagles claw their first lead in the final minute to beat the Longhorns 54-50 and end the Bears season.

Missing scores

The Saint Jo coach did not send results from the team’s game against Slidell.

Prairie Valley had already played its final game the previous week.

