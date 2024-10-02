Commissioners to hear battery storage company request

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 with the agenda opening with a presentation by Samsung Renewable representatives regarding a proposed Fortissimo Battery Energy Storage System which is in development.

This company is interested in installing a battery storage facility which provides power to the state grid in the Forestburg area. Officials have indicated they may request an abatement for the large metal shipping container units where the batteries would be stored.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas will present the 2023 racial profiling report and County Clerk Kim Jones will ask to transfer $3,000 from records management to pay salary for training a new employee.

Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips will ask to issue homestead refunds to Kenneth Tipton for $4,600.17 and to Jesus Hernandez for $4,184.32.

The court will consider a services agreement between the county and the Texas Association of Counties information resource agency, along with the 2024 TAC ARTS renewal agreement.

The remainder of the agenda focuses on land and road topics. Peba Oil & Gas will seek right-of-way bores on Cobb Hollow Road in precinct four and will pay $500 in fees for that process.

Precinct four is seeking to vacate a 248-foot portion of Jefferson Street and a 188-foot portion of Bowie Street in Montague, along with a preliminary plat for 10 lots in the Robb Addition Subdivision also in precinct four.

Precinct two also has requested to enter the Alfred Gordon property on Well Service Road to clear a fence line.