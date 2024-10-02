COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners to hear battery storage company request
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 with the agenda opening with a presentation by Samsung Renewable representatives regarding a proposed Fortissimo Battery Energy Storage System which is in development.
This company is interested in installing a battery storage facility which provides power to the state grid in the Forestburg area. Officials have indicated they may request an abatement for the large metal shipping container units where the batteries would be stored.
Sheriff Marshall Thomas will present the 2023 racial profiling report and County Clerk Kim Jones will ask to transfer $3,000 from records management to pay salary for training a new employee.
Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips will ask to issue homestead refunds to Kenneth Tipton for $4,600.17 and to Jesus Hernandez for $4,184.32.
The court will consider a services agreement between the county and the Texas Association of Counties information resource agency, along with the 2024 TAC ARTS renewal agreement.
The remainder of the agenda focuses on land and road topics. Peba Oil & Gas will seek right-of-way bores on Cobb Hollow Road in precinct four and will pay $500 in fees for that process.
Precinct four is seeking to vacate a 248-foot portion of Jefferson Street and a 188-foot portion of Bowie Street in Montague, along with a preliminary plat for 10 lots in the Robb Addition Subdivision also in precinct four.
Precinct two also has requested to enter the Alfred Gordon property on Well Service Road to clear a fence line.
COUNTY LIFE
Primary early voting expands to weekends
For the first time Texas voters will be able to go to the polls on a weekend during the party primary early voting period.
The notice calling for the March 5 party primary election was recently approved by the commissioner’s court, and the schedule outlines two extended 12-hour voting days on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 24-25.
Ginger Wall, elections administrator, said the directive for extended days came from the state. There will be a 12-hour days on Saturday and six-hours on Sunday, and the second week will have early voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. all five days of the week at all four locations.
Early voting for the primaries runs from Feb. 20 through March 1.
There will be four locations in the county for voting in person: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; H.J. Justin Building, Nocona; Saint Jo Civic Center, Saint Jo and Bowie Senior Citizens Center, Bowie.
COUNTY LIFE
Phase II of U.S. 82 project will be rebid
Thanks to sky high costs, the bid process for phase two of the U.S. Highway 82 expansion project will be rebid.
The decision to rebid came late Tuesday following a bid opening on Feb. 1 with only two submissions. Adele Lewis-Brauer, public information officer for the Wichita Falls office of the Texas Department of Transportation district office, said the low bid came in 31% higher than the engineer’s estimate.
“Anytime bids are seriously over or under the estimate, we need to take time to check out the plans. The transportation planning and development engineer will write a justification to the Texas Transportation Commission to ask them to approve any change,” said the PIO.
The commission was next scheduled to meet on Feb. 21 when they were expected to make a decision, however, late Tuesday afternoon she received information that due to the overage and other errors in the contract the job will be rebid in June or July.
COUNTY LIFE
Finding qualified applicants, keeping them is hard for Bowie PD and Fire
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Trying to keep the staff rosters full of trained personnel at the Bowie Fire and Bowie Police Departments continues to be an ongoing problem, as employees leave after a brief tenure primarily to take more high paying jobs often in the Metroplex.
Both departments have been taking applications and testing for their vacancies. Police Chief Guy Green said in the last few weeks they have lost one long-time dispatcher who is leaving to take a job with the county clerk’s office, and one more patrol officer, as Cpl. Andrew Poole resigned to take a school resource officer position at Valley View.
Earlier last month, the PD lost Patrol Officer Marlon Bryant who left the job to help his father who lives in the Panhandle area, where Bryant is working for the Hemphill County sheriff’s office.
Cameron Hughes, patrol, left for another job on Dec. 14, but that vacancy was filled by Justin Walker who came to Bowie from the Van Alystyne Police Department with about two years of experience. Poole, who lives in Nocona, will remain as a BPD reserve. The department is budgeted for 17 people across the entire department.
While the fire department is fully staffed with one new person coming on to fill a pending departure, Chief Chief Doug Page said since August 2023 they have seen seven officers leave, some with short tenures and a few others with several years depart for other jobs. That number jumps to eight with one leaving this weekend and his replacement coming in.
Bowie fire is budgeted for 15 paid members.
