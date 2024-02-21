SPORTS
Forestburg Boys Interview
Nocona Boys Interview
Saint Jo beats Bellevue in play-in game for 3rd place
The Saint Jo Panthers were able to bounce back and beat Bellevue on Friday night in Bowie to earn the third seed in district play.
The Panthers won 69-51 against a hot Eagles team coming into the game.
Bellevue had won the last four district games heading into the game, including a dominant win against Saint Jo just the previous week.
The Eagles comeback win against second seed Forestburg earlier in the week clutched at least a playoff spot, with a play-in game against the Panthers for the third seed.
The first quarter was competitive as Bellevue led 15-12 as the Eagles had five different players score at least one point.
The Panthers answered back in the second quarter, scoring 22 points as the team got a big lift from Devin Stewart who scored nine points during that period.
Bellevue kept up, scoring 16 points even as it fell behind a little bit.
Saint Jo led 35-31 at halftime.
The Panthers defense stepped up in the third quarter, limiting the Eagles to only one basket and some free throw attempts as Bellevue scored seven points.
Saint Jo got a big boost from Barrett Johnson, who scored 10 of his team’s 14 points as the Panthers lead extended.
Saint Jo led 49-38 heading into the final period.
While the Eagles scored a bit better in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points, it was not enough to keep up with the Panthers. Saint Jo went 12-16 from the free throw line in the final period alone, which helped the team score 20 points and pull further ahead.
The Panthers won 69-51.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Girl powerlifters compete in final meet before regionals
Both Bowie and Nocona girl’s powerlifting teams competed last week in the final meet before the regional meet.
The Lady Rabbits finished third at Paradise while the Lady Indians finished second at Chico.
Bowie had six lifters medal and earn points toward the team total. Three of the lifters finished first in their weight classes.
Haley Henry won the 114 class as she lifted a total of 605 pounds. Kinley Russell won the 148 class as she lifted 765 total pounds. Mira Anderson won the 165 class with a total of 645 pounds.
Despite missing all three of her attempts on squat, Jordan Vaught still finished second in the 242 class. Trently Brewer missed all three of her attempts on bench, but still finished third in the 123 class. Alleson Aguirre was third in the 148 class.
Nocona had four girls medal and earn team points, with two finishing first in their weight classes.
Savannah Wade won the 123 class as she lifted a total of 620 pounds. Caris Johnson won the 132 class as she lifted 580 total pounds.
Jacie Pirkey finished second in the 148 class while Yazmin Ibarra was third in the 132 class.
To see results for all Bowie and Nocona lifters, pick up a copy of mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
