Forestburg Boys Interview

The Saint Jo Panthers were able to bounce back and beat Bellevue on Friday night in Bowie to earn the third seed in district play.

The Panthers won 69-51 against a hot Eagles team coming into the game.

Bellevue had won the last four district games heading into the game, including a dominant win against Saint Jo just the previous week.

The Eagles comeback win against second seed Forestburg earlier in the week clutched at least a playoff spot, with a play-in game against the Panthers for the third seed.

The first quarter was competitive as Bellevue led 15-12 as the Eagles had five different players score at least one point.

The Panthers answered back in the second quarter, scoring 22 points as the team got a big lift from Devin Stewart who scored nine points during that period.

Bellevue kept up, scoring 16 points even as it fell behind a little bit.

Saint Jo led 35-31 at halftime.

The Panthers defense stepped up in the third quarter, limiting the Eagles to only one basket and some free throw attempts as Bellevue scored seven points.

Saint Jo got a big boost from Barrett Johnson, who scored 10 of his team’s 14 points as the Panthers lead extended.

Saint Jo led 49-38 heading into the final period.

While the Eagles scored a bit better in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points, it was not enough to keep up with the Panthers. Saint Jo went 12-16 from the free throw line in the final period alone, which helped the team score 20 points and pull further ahead.

The Panthers won 69-51.

