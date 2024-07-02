EDIBLES
Guilty-free, superfruit snacking: Treats to make it permissible to indulge
(Family Features) For many, enjoying a small indulgence can serve as a reward for a job well done or a mood-boosting pick-me-up. In fact, mindful snacking is on-trend for a majority of consumers.
According to Mondelez International’s Fourth Annual State of Snacking Global Consumer Trends Study, 78% are choosing small indulgences to pamper themselves and 68% are checking nutrition labels on snacks.
With today’s changing palates and the growing demand for sour, less sweet foods and beverages, a superfruit like tart cherries can help snackers permissibly indulge without the guilt. Primarily grown on small family farms in the United States, Montmorency tart cherries – also referred to as sour cherries – are available year-round in dried, juice and juice concentrate, canned and frozen forms.
More than 110 scientific research studies show Montmorency tart cherries are a superfruit. In addition to their sweet-sour taste and unique nutrient profile, research suggests tart cherries – one of the few natural food sources of melatonin – may help improve sleep, aid in exercise recovery, reduce inflammation, ease arthritis symptoms, improve gut health and promote heart health. In fact, in one study published in the “European Journal of Nutrition,” adults who drank Montmorency tart cherry juice slept about 40 minutes longer on average and had up to a 6% increase in sleep efficiency.
While increasingly featured in functional beverages and health-positioned foods, tart cherries can also add drool-worthy flavor to superfruit-infused snacks, such as these Tart Cherry Superfood Banana Splits and Tart Cherry Brownie Bites. Plus, using tart cherries as a favorite ingredient in recipes like these adds a health halo to sweets – reinforcing the trend of permissible indulgences.
As an ideal superfruit snack that makes snacking more satisfying, tart cherries provide delicious flavor and potential health benefits in these recipes and beyond so you can savor the moment and cherish every bite.
Find more tart cherry snack recipes at ChooseCherries.com.
Tart Cherry Superfood Banana Splits
Recipe courtesy of Hannah Zimmerman of Bite Sized Studio on behalf of the U.S. Tart Cherry Industry
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- 2 cups tart cherry juice
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 1/4 cup granola
- 1/4 cup dried tart cherries
- 1/2 cup frozen tart cherries, thawed
- Place chocolate chips in bowl.
- In saucepan over medium heat, bring tart cherry juice to simmer about 20 minutes until reduced to 2/3 cup.
- Pour juice into bowl and mix until chocolate chips are melted and sauce is smooth.
- Cut bananas in half lengthwise and place on two plates. Spoon 1/2 cup Greek yogurt on each banana then drizzle with 2 tablespoons almond butter and 2 tablespoons tart cherry chocolate sauce.
- Sprinkle 2 tablespoons granola, 2 tablespoons dried tart cherries and 1/4 cup thawed frozen tart cherries on top of each banana split.
Note: Leftover tart cherry chocolate sauce can be stored in airtight container in refrigerator for later use.
Tart Cherry Brownie Bites
Recipe courtesy of Hannah Zimmerman of Bite Sized Studio on behalf of the U.S. Tart Cherry Industry
Prep time: 10 minutes
Yield: 12 bites
- 10 medjool dates, pitted
- 1/2 cup dried tart cherries
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 2 tablespoons rolled oats
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon chia or hemp seeds (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons peanut or almond butter
- 4 tablespoons tart cherry juice
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- cocoa powder (optional)
- melted chocolate (optional)
- In bowl of food processor, combine dates; dried tart cherries; walnuts; oats; cocoa powder; seeds, if desired; salt; and nut butter. Pulse 30-60 seconds until ingredients are ground into tiny pieces.
- Add tart cherry juice in 1 tablespoon additions, pulsing mixture after each addition, until crumbly dough forms.
- Transfer dough to bowl and fold in chocolate chips.
- Roll dough into 12 balls. Serve plain or finish balls with dusting of cocoa powder or drizzle of melted chocolate, if desired.
SOURCE:
Cherry Marketing Institute
5 steps to start each day strong
(Family Features) How you begin each day affects more than whether you make it to work on time. In fact, those early morning hours are often the foundation for your entire day.
Set yourself up for success with these tips to help you maximize your mornings. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, starting the day the right way can help you power through your to-do list.
Wake Up On Time
Set your alarm for a reasonable hour that gives you ample time to get ready for the day ahead. If you have a commute or children or pets who need attention, be sure to factor in time for unexpected events like traffic jams or accidents. Avoid setting your alarm early and hitting snooze repeatedly; the quality of sleep you’ll add is poor and you’ll likely end up feeling more tired than if you’d just risen with the alarm.
Get Your Body Moving
Even a light workout is a great way to rev up for a new day. Prioritizing your health to start the morning can put you in a healthier mindset. Completing a workout before the day is even fully underway gives you something to be proud of, which helps boost your mental well-being. What’s more, an early workout gets your blood pumping, which supports stronger cognition and produces more energy.
Treat Yourself
It’s never too early to give yourself a little TLC, and a delicious coffee-based drink is a great way to perk up your morning with a tasty treat. The best indulgent coffee beverages start with quality coffee. Consider options from Eight O’Clock Coffee, which has selected and roasted high-quality, 100% Arabica coffee for more than 100 years. The rich, smooth flavor means you can drink it black, but it’s also the perfect base for a decadent latte with maple and vanilla or a classic iced caramel macchiato.
Establish a Self-Care Routine
While you’re still working toward being fully awake, a routine that lets you dive into daily preparations on autopilot can be helpful. Making time to take care of yourself can give you greater confidence to tackle the day, so find a pattern that fits and run with it. Aside from basic hygiene, take time to moisturize your skin and apply sunscreen. Also build in time to focus on your mental health, whether you make some notes in a gratitude journal or meditate to manage stress.
Eat a Healthy Breakfast
Countless studies support the benefits of eating a nutritious breakfast. It’s good for your metabolism and digestive health. It also gives your body the fuel it needs to help you push through the day. You’re likely to think faster and be a more effective problem-solver when your body has proper nourishment. Eating early in the day also affects your mood; you’re less likely to be irritable if you’re not hungry.
Find more inspiration to perk up your mornings at eightoclock.com.
Maple Vanilla Latte
- 1 1/2 cups milk, divided
- 1/2 cup strong-brewed Eight O’Clock French Vanilla Coffee
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ground cinnamon, to taste
- In microwave, heat 1 cup milk.
- Pour coffee into mug and, using milk frother, top with warm milk.
- Stir in maple syrup, vanilla extract and cinnamon, to taste.
- Using milk frother, foam remaining milk then add to mug.
Salted Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee
- 1/2 cup Eight O’Clock Caramel Macchiato Coffee, chilled
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup ice
- squeezable caramel sauce
- 1 pinch sea salt
- Stir together chilled coffee and milk.
- Pour over ice into glass.
- Drizzle caramel sauce on top and sprinkle with sea salt.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Eight O’Clock Coffee
Warm, pop-able treats perfect for sharing
(Family Features) On a cold winter night, there’s nothing quite like the combination of playing games and indulging in delicious popcorn treats.
Fuzzy blankets and a roaring fire can create a warm, inviting ambiance that inspires loved ones to settle in for some time together on those blustery, cold days. The friendly competition of a classic board game or thrilling virtual reality battle can generate energy and excitement while the smell of freshly popped popcorn heightens the atmosphere. With each pop and crunch, the night is transformed into a cozy and memorable experience, creating cherished moments that will be remembered long after the snow has melted.
For added ambiance, pull out your cocktail glasses for a clever way to serve Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans. Accented with bourbon, orange and bitters, this maple-glazed popcorn is a fun cocktail-inspired snack for sharing with or without the alcohol.
If you’re one who favors spicy heat, this Spicy Korean Barbecue Popcorn won’t disappoint. This sweet and spicy snack delivers a delicious explosion of flavor in every bite, making it a perfect addition to a finger food buffet or self-serve snack station.
There’s nothing quite like coffee to warm up a winter day, and when combined with cocoa, it creates a perfect snack that’s both sweet and surprising in this Mocha Popcorn. For another easy treat that turns up the temperature, consider this Sugar and Spice Popcorn that combines sweet and heat in a craveable winter mix.
Explore more ideas to warm up your winter entertaining at popcorn.org.
Old Fashioned Bourbon Maple Popcorn with Pecans
Servings: 4-6
- 8 cups popped popcorn
- 1/2 cup chopped toasted pecans
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon bourbon
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 1 dash bitters
- Place popcorn and pecans in large bowl.
- In small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine maple syrup, bourbon and butter; bring to boil. Cook, swirling pan, 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to corn syrup consistency. Stir in orange zest and bitters.
- Drizzle maple syrup mixture over popcorn; toss to evenly coat. Cool completely and serve.
Tips: Substitute bourbon with rye or whiskey. For “mocktail” popcorn, substitute with non-alcoholic bourbon or whiskey.
Spicy Korean Barbecue Popcorn
Servings: 4-6
- 8 cups popcorn
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon gochujang (Korean chili paste)
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
- 1 tablespoon gochujaru (Korean chili flakes)
- 1 green onion, thinly sliced (optional)
- Place popcorn in large bowl.
- In small saucepan, combine honey, brown sugar, butter, sesame oil, gochujang, soy sauce and garlic powder; bring to boil. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until mixture thickens to syrupy consistency.
- Drizzle honey mixture over popcorn and sprinkle with sesame seeds and gochujaru; toss to evenly coat. Garnish with green onion, if desired. Serve immediately or cool completely.
Tip: Substitute green onion with 1 teaspoon freeze-dried chives, if preferred.
Mocha Popcorn
Yield: about 6 quarts
- 6 quarts popped popcorn
- nonstick cooking spray
- 3 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted
- 1 tablespoon espresso powder or instant coffee granules
- 1 cup milk
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
- Place popcorn in large bowl sprayed with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Line baking sheet or work surface with waxed paper or foil.
- In large saucepan, stir sugar, cocoa, instant coffee and milk. Cook until mixture registers 250 F on candy thermometer, stirring occasionally.
- Pour hot mixture over popcorn; stir to coat popcorn completely.
- Spread popcorn onto prepared surface and allow to cool. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
- Break into pieces to serve. Store in airtight container.
Sugar and Spice Popcorn
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 quarts (8 cups) air-popped popcorn
- butter-flavored nonstick cooking spray
- In small bowl, combine brown sugar, chili powder, paprika and cumin; mix well.
- Place cooked popcorn in separate bowl; spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle with spice mixture.
- Toss to mix until kernels are coated. Store in airtight container.
SOURCE:
Popcorn Board
Give comfort food classics an authentic Mexican twist
(Family Features) If winter evenings have you stuck in a dinner rut, heat up the kitchen with family favorites everyone can look forward to. Shaking off the chill can start with a cozy blanket and comforting food that warms you from the inside out.
Soup is a wintertime staple thanks to its simplicity, and you can put a delicious spin on your next winter warmup with Mexican-inspired ingredients. Giving soup night a twist starts with Cacique Foods, one of the country’s top authentic Mexican food brands, that invites friends and family to share real moments while savoring authentic flavors.
This Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole relies on the bold, hearty, spicy taste of Cacique’s Pork Chorizo combined with handcrafted Homestyle Salsa. Queso Fresco’s crumbly, creamy texture and milky, fresh flavor adds the perfect finishing touch, making this soup a perfect way to warm up weeknights with just the right amount of heat.
For a flavorful side that complements a variety of main courses while adding Mexican flair, consider Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes. This recipe is a familiar favorite with the unique twist of bacon and Pork Chorizo for a meat-infused recipe that will become a menu mainstay.
Plus, for an extra creamy texture, it calls for Cacique Crema Mexicana – an everyday table cream with a neutral, fresh-tasting flavor ideal for balancing out spice – and Oaxaca, a semisoft cheese with a mellow, buttery flavor.
Find more comforting recipes at caciquefoods.com.
Smoky Chorizo and Chicken Pozole
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6-8
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large white or yellow onion, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional, to taste (optional)
- 1 package (9 ounces) Cacique Pork Chorizo
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
- 1 container (16 ounces) Cacique Medium Homestyle Salsa
- 1quart chicken stock
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, trimmed of excess fat and diced
- 1 can (25 ounces) white hominy, drained and rinsed
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
- 3/4 cup crumbled Cacique Ranchero Queso Fresco
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- In large, heavy pot over medium heat, heat oil. Reserve 1/4 cup onion for garnish; add remaining onion to pot and season with salt. Saute until translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Increase heat to medium-high; add pork chorizo and break it apart with spoon. Cook chorizo undisturbed until deeply browned and cooked through, 3-5 minutes. Add smoked paprika and oregano; cook 30 seconds, or until fragrant.
- Pour in salsa and scrape up browned bits from bottom of pan. Bring to simmer 1-2 minutes, allowing it to thicken slightly then add stock and bring to simmer.
- Stir in diced chicken and hominy. Decrease heat to medium and cook 8-10 minutes until chicken is cooked through. Taste and season with more salt, if necessary. Remove from heat.
- Serve bowls of pozole with reserved onion, lime wedges, crumbled queso fresco and chopped cilantro.
Mexican Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Prep time: 35 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Servings: 10
- 3 pounds russet potatoes (about 9 medium potatoes), peeled and cubed
- water
- 6 bacon strips, chopped
- 1 package Cacique Pork Chorizo
- 12 ounces Cacique Crema Mexicana
- 1/2 cup butter, cubed
- 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup Cacique Oaxaca or Queso Quesadilla, shredded
- 1/2 cup Cacique Crema Mexicana Agria, for topping (optional)
- 3 green onions, chopped
- In Dutch over, add potatoes and cover with water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat; cook, uncovered, 10-15 minutes, or until tender.
- In skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels, chop into small pieces and set aside. Remove bacon grease from skillet and cook chorizo over medium-high heat, 6-8 minutes.
- Drain potatoes; add to pan. Mash potatoes, gradually adding crema Mexicana, butter, onion powder, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Transfer to greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish; sprinkle with cheese, chorizo and bacon. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 day.
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Remove potatoes from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes, or until heated through.
- Drizzle with crema Mexicana agria and chopped green onions.
SOURCE:
Cacique
