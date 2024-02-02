May 14, 1939 – January 14, 2024

SUNSET – James (Jim) Wade Wright, 84, passed away peacefully Jan. 14, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 14, 1939 in Houston. Jim was of Christian faith and served two tours of duty in the Air Force. He was a prisoner of war in Cambodia during the Vietnam conflict. Jim served as a Fort Worth Police Officer for 27 years and worked for Montague Sheriff office for four years, after his retirement from the City of Fort Worth. He also volunteered as a fireman for the City of Lake Worth.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Yother and Lloyd Russell Wright.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Bettie Wright, Sunset; children, Kami Brown and husband Nels, Weatherford, James (Jimmy) Lloyd Wright and wife Tina from Haltom City and Mike Kirby, Sunset; grandchildren, Amanda, Brandi and Cody; great grandchildren, Dakota, Kinley and Paislee; brother, Steve Yother, Fort Worth; sister, BJ Yother, Houston and special people in Jim’s life, Kim Quillen, Trevor Quillen, Mark Winters, Cortney Winters, Dilan and Rylee.

A very special thanks to Phil and Wanda Fandel, Sunset Fire Department, Chaplain Roger, Hospice Plus associates, Kiki, Lee Ann and Jocelyn. God Bless Hospice Plus Wichita Falls for their compassion and love. They will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Jim’s favorite charities which are Patsy’s House or North Texas Humane Society, or to your favorite charity in his honor.

Arrangements entrusted to Lasting Impressions Funerals in North Richland Hills.

