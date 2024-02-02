OBITUARIES
James (Jim) Wade Wright
May 14, 1939 – January 14, 2024
SUNSET – James (Jim) Wade Wright, 84, passed away peacefully Jan. 14, 2024 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 14, 1939 in Houston. Jim was of Christian faith and served two tours of duty in the Air Force. He was a prisoner of war in Cambodia during the Vietnam conflict. Jim served as a Fort Worth Police Officer for 27 years and worked for Montague Sheriff office for four years, after his retirement from the City of Fort Worth. He also volunteered as a fireman for the City of Lake Worth.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Bessie Yother and Lloyd Russell Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Bettie Wright, Sunset; children, Kami Brown and husband Nels, Weatherford, James (Jimmy) Lloyd Wright and wife Tina from Haltom City and Mike Kirby, Sunset; grandchildren, Amanda, Brandi and Cody; great grandchildren, Dakota, Kinley and Paislee; brother, Steve Yother, Fort Worth; sister, BJ Yother, Houston and special people in Jim’s life, Kim Quillen, Trevor Quillen, Mark Winters, Cortney Winters, Dilan and Rylee.
A very special thanks to Phil and Wanda Fandel, Sunset Fire Department, Chaplain Roger, Hospice Plus associates, Kiki, Lee Ann and Jocelyn. God Bless Hospice Plus Wichita Falls for their compassion and love. They will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Jim’s favorite charities which are Patsy’s House or North Texas Humane Society, or to your favorite charity in his honor.
Arrangements entrusted to Lasting Impressions Funerals in North Richland Hills.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Kenneth Lynn Dunaway
December 15, 1945 – January 28, 2024
GAINESVILLE – Kenneth Lynn Dunaway, 78, died Jan. 28, 2024.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Alvord Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
He was born Dec. 15, 1937 in Denton to Ray Henry and Victoria Blanche (Grimsley) Dunaway. He graduated from Alvord High School. As a young man he served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam. He returned to Alvord following the service.
He worked for General Dynamics and later for a tank company in Saginaw. He then started a ranching career in Alvord. On Dec. 25, 1997, he married Randy Sherwood.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Dunaway and half brother, Sonny Dunaway.
He is survived by his wife, Randy Lee Dunaway, Gainesville; son, Cory “CJ” Dunaway, Gainesville; three stepdaughters; two granddaughters; seven step grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
David “Hud” Rodney Huddleston
October 12, 1959 – January 27, 2024
FORESTBURG – David “Hud” Rodney Huddleston, 64, died Jan. 27, 2024.
A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the Forestburg Baptist Church with Thad Murphy as the officiant. Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
He was born Oct. 12, 1959 in Bowie to Buford and Dorothy (Frazier) Huddleston. He was a graduate of Forestburg High School in 1977. He later worked in the oil field and as a mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Dorothy Huddleston; sister, Teresa Huddleston and son, Eddy Clyde (E.C.) Yeley.
He is survived by his brother, Harold Huddleston; children, Monica Jacobs, David William Huddleston, Lacy Huddleston, Lee Yeley and Krystle Bridges; mother of his children, Tammy McCay and 17 grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Orean “Dean” Moore
December 12, 1937 – January 27, 2024
BOWIE – Orean “Dean” Moore, 86, died Jan. 27, 2024 in Nocona.
The family will host a memorial visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 31, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Iowa Park. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1956. He had a successful career in the oil field industry and later retired as a bus driver for Chico Independent School District.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Grover Moore and Carrie Tucker; brothers, Harry Moore, John Moore, Bill Moore, Harvey Moore, Richard Moore and Marshall Moore; sisters, Margie Moore, Pauline Russell and Grova Nell Whitson Epps and the mother of his children, Wynell Moore.
He is survived by his children, Deana Smith, Trent Moore and Mylea Wadsworth; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Allan (Dinky) Moore; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and his longtime caregiver.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint