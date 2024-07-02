SCHOOL NEWS
New BISD trustees takes oath of office
SCHOOL NEWS
Band boosters to meet
The Bowie High School Band Booster Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the band hall. All parents of all band students are encouraged to attend this meeting.
SCHOOL NEWS
Senior Next Steps set for Bowie High
Seniors and parents of seniors are invited to attend Senior Next Steps for the Bowie High School graduating class of 2024 at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the high school cafeteria.
Topics will include graduation requirements checkoff, cap and gown orders and scholarships, along with details on college testing, financial assistance, military branches, North Central Texas College admissions and the Red River Promise and Texas Workforce Solutions.
Senior families are encouraged to attend this event and get prepared for this special time in a young person’s life. Direct any questions to the Bowie High School staff.
SCHOOL NEWS
Saint Jo cheerleaders compete at UIL
Saint Jo High School cheerleaders competed in the University Interscholastic League State Spirit Championships on Jan. 4 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Coach Shanda Stewart said this was the first time that Saint Jo has ever competed in UIL Cheer.
“We were super excited to take 10 girls this year. Out of 28 1A teams to compete, Saint Jo finished 12th. They only take 10 teams to finals so we barely missed the cut off for that. But we came off the mat feeling excited and satisfied. We learned a lot. Overall, it was a fun experience and we look forward to competing next year,” said Stewart.
UIL Cheerleaders were (starting back row, left to right)
Presley Deweese, Cara Vogel, Autumn Buckman
Jordyn O’Neal, Jayedin Tatum, Layla Polk, Macklyn Pittman,
Abby Carter, Kaycee Clark, and Kimber Simmons
Coaches were Shanda Stewart and Shawna Parker.
Courtesy photo
