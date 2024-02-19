Nocona Girls Interview

The Bellevue Eagles were able to complete a thrilling comeback win in their regular season finale against Forestburg on Tuesday night.

The Eagles won 54-50, coming back from double-digits to take the lead in the final minute against the Longhorns.

Coming into the game, Bellevue was on a three-game win streak to get the team back into the playoff conversation. A win would mean the Eagles would battle Saint Jo for the third seed in a play-in game and a playoff appearance was guaranteed. A loss would mean a play-in game against Gold-Burg for the fourth and final playoff seed.

Forestburg had the second seed in the district standings wrapped up, but the team was coming off a disappointing loss to Prairie Valley at the buzzer and wanted a win to get momentum up going into the playoffs.

The Longhorns got out on top early on. Midway through the first quarter, Forestburg led by double-digits 13-2 and was using its size advantage with Kyler Willett in the post while Jesus Sanchez was scoring in-between. The Longhorns led 22-10.

The second quarter saw Forestburg’s Sanchez sit early on with two fouls. Bellevue’s defense tightened up on allowing passes into the post and the Longhorns tough mid-range shots just seemed to clang out.

The Eagles’ offense was still struggling to get anything going against Forestburg’s 2-3 zone defense.

Right before halftime, Bellevue busted out a full-court press defense that was a precursor for things to come though it didn’t help the Eagles before halftime.

The Longhorns led 32-19 heading into the second half.

The press from Bellevue just seemed to grow more and more ferocious as time went along for the Eagles.

It energized them in every facet of the game, chasing offensive rebounds, winning lose balls, playing more physical.

The offense Forestburg was executing so effortlessly in the first quarter was now gone as the team seemed to just be trying to hang on.

Just in one quarter, Bellevue had come all the way back and got within one point 36-35.

The Longhorns closed the quarter with two made baskets to get a little breathing room, but Bellevue had made it a game now trailing only 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was back and forth as Forestburg tried to hold onto its lead as the Eagles were nipping at the Longhorns heels while the team was trying to stall for time.

With 1:54 left in the game, Bellevue’s Kason Roper made both of his free throws to cut Forestburg’s lead back to one basket 48-46.

After both teams exchanged quick turnovers, the Longhorns Jesse Wadsworth scored before the Eagles Jayson Gill answered quickly to make it 50-48 with a minute left to play.

After 31 seconds ran off the clock, Bellevue forced a turnover and Roper scored quickly in transition while also getting fouled. He made the clutch free throw shot to give the Eagles their first lead of the game 51-50 with 23 seconds left.

Forestburg turned the ball over, but Bellevue immediately gave the ball back as the player tried to pass the ball ahead and it went out of bounds underneath Bellevue’s basket with nine seconds left.

The Longhorns tried a full-court pass that went out of bounds to give the ball right back.

The Eagles were then sent to the free throw line and Roper made two more clutch free throws to put Bellevue ahead 53-50 with six seconds left.

Forestburg again tried to quickly pass it up the court ahead of the press, but an errant pass was too far upcourt and went out of bounds back to the Eagles.

Bellevue’s River Trail made one more free throw to clinch the game in the final seconds to give the Eagles a 54-50 win.

