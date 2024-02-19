SPORTS
Nocona Girls Interview
SPORTS
Saint Jo Girls Interview
SPORTS
Bellevue comes back to beat Forestburg
The Bellevue Eagles were able to complete a thrilling comeback win in their regular season finale against Forestburg on Tuesday night.
The Eagles won 54-50, coming back from double-digits to take the lead in the final minute against the Longhorns.
Coming into the game, Bellevue was on a three-game win streak to get the team back into the playoff conversation. A win would mean the Eagles would battle Saint Jo for the third seed in a play-in game and a playoff appearance was guaranteed. A loss would mean a play-in game against Gold-Burg for the fourth and final playoff seed.
Forestburg had the second seed in the district standings wrapped up, but the team was coming off a disappointing loss to Prairie Valley at the buzzer and wanted a win to get momentum up going into the playoffs.
The Longhorns got out on top early on. Midway through the first quarter, Forestburg led by double-digits 13-2 and was using its size advantage with Kyler Willett in the post while Jesus Sanchez was scoring in-between. The Longhorns led 22-10.
The second quarter saw Forestburg’s Sanchez sit early on with two fouls. Bellevue’s defense tightened up on allowing passes into the post and the Longhorns tough mid-range shots just seemed to clang out.
The Eagles’ offense was still struggling to get anything going against Forestburg’s 2-3 zone defense.
Right before halftime, Bellevue busted out a full-court press defense that was a precursor for things to come though it didn’t help the Eagles before halftime.
The Longhorns led 32-19 heading into the second half.
The press from Bellevue just seemed to grow more and more ferocious as time went along for the Eagles.
It energized them in every facet of the game, chasing offensive rebounds, winning lose balls, playing more physical.
The offense Forestburg was executing so effortlessly in the first quarter was now gone as the team seemed to just be trying to hang on.
Just in one quarter, Bellevue had come all the way back and got within one point 36-35.
The Longhorns closed the quarter with two made baskets to get a little breathing room, but Bellevue had made it a game now trailing only 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was back and forth as Forestburg tried to hold onto its lead as the Eagles were nipping at the Longhorns heels while the team was trying to stall for time.
With 1:54 left in the game, Bellevue’s Kason Roper made both of his free throws to cut Forestburg’s lead back to one basket 48-46.
After both teams exchanged quick turnovers, the Longhorns Jesse Wadsworth scored before the Eagles Jayson Gill answered quickly to make it 50-48 with a minute left to play.
After 31 seconds ran off the clock, Bellevue forced a turnover and Roper scored quickly in transition while also getting fouled. He made the clutch free throw shot to give the Eagles their first lead of the game 51-50 with 23 seconds left.
Forestburg turned the ball over, but Bellevue immediately gave the ball back as the player tried to pass the ball ahead and it went out of bounds underneath Bellevue’s basket with nine seconds left.
The Longhorns tried a full-court pass that went out of bounds to give the ball right back.
The Eagles were then sent to the free throw line and Roper made two more clutch free throws to put Bellevue ahead 53-50 with six seconds left.
Forestburg again tried to quickly pass it up the court ahead of the press, but an errant pass was too far upcourt and went out of bounds back to the Eagles.
Bellevue’s River Trail made one more free throw to clinch the game in the final seconds to give the Eagles a 54-50 win.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians wrapped up their first undefeated district title since sometime in the 1950s with a win at Archer City on Tuesday.
The Indians won 62-50 against the Wildcats despite having a slow start to the game.
Nocona came into the game with the district title already wrapped up for the second straight season. A win would not only keep the momentum up, but also complete an undefeated district run.
Archer City had fourth place secured, but a win would allowed the team to challenge for third place.
The Wildcats came out ready to play, jumping out to a 9-1 start and leading 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. Archer City still led in the second quarter by as many as nine points up 25-16 before Nocona seemed to wake up.
The Indians went on a 15-3 run before halftime and led 30-28.
Nocona kept up that momtentum in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats in both quarters 16-10 and 16-12.
The Indians won by a comfortable margin 62-50.
Bowie
The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their final district game against first place Holliday on Monday night, but then watched their playoff hopes get dashed a night later when Iowa Park upset Vernon to earn the fourth and final playoff spot.
The Jackrabbits lost to the Eagles 54-32 to end their season.
Bowie came in as underdogs against the state-ranked Holliday team that had not lost a game in district and featured a division I prospect in Keitenn Bristow.
The Jackrabbits trailed from the opening quarter as they fell behind 17-6. Things continued and the Eagles led 32-16 at halftime.
Bowie slowed Holliday down on defense in the second half, but could not score enough to make up any of the big margin.
The Eagles won 54-32.
Tucker Jones led the team with 10 points while Andrew Sandhoff was second with six points.
While the result was not unexpected, what was happened a night later when Iowa Park beat Vernon to earn the fourth and final playoff spot. A loss, like most people expected, would have allowed Bowie to play the Hawks in a play-in game for that spot.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears were able to end their season on a positive note Tuesday night with a win against Midway before finding out their playoff hopes were dashed by another games result.
The Bears beat the Falcons 53-46 in a game where they started out hot before it became serious.
Gold-Burg came into the game needing to win for it to have a chance at the playoffs. If the Bears won, they would need Bellevue to lose to Forestburg. The Bears would have then faced the Eagles in a play-in game for fourth place and the final playoff.
First Gold-Burg needed to beat Midway. The Bears looked like it was going to make short work of the Falcons, up 17-4 after the first quarter.
Midway then outscored Gold-Burg 12-9 and 15-9 in the middle quarters to cut the lead to 37-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored well in the final period, with the Falcons shooting well from 3-point range.
Ultimately, it was the Bears who held firm and won with a little space 53-46.
Isaac Renteria led the team with 15 points while Keelyn Case was second with 12 points. Jayton Epperson finished with a double-double with 10 points and a team high 10 rebounds. Senior Jayon Grace scored 10 points in what ended up being his final game.
The team then drove over to a late start of the Bellevue and Forestburg game only to show up in the fourth quarter to watch the Eagles claw their first lead in the final minute to beat the Longhorns 54-50 and end the Bears season.
Missing scores
The Saint Jo coach did not send results from the team’s game against Slidell.
Prairie Valley had already played its final game the previous week.
