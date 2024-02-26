SPORTS
Nocona Girls Interview
Nocona’s Lady Indians are now statebound
The Nocona Lady Indians defeated Lipan in the regional playoffs and are statebound. They won 50-41 in an exciting game. Watch for full photo and game coverage in the mid-week Bowie News and on our social media for future schedule.
Nocona Booster Club photo
Bowie golf does well in first tournaments of the season
The Bowie golf teams competed in the first tournaments of the season at both Flower Mound and at Muenster.
The boy’s one team finished seventh overall at course Tour 18 in Flower Mound. The boy’s second team and the girls team both finished third at Turtle Hill in Muenster.
The Jackrabbit team has all five players back from their team that finished third at the state tournament last season.
Playing some tough competition, the team was led by Cy Egenbacher who shot a team low 86. Hunter Lea shot 90, Rayder Mann shot 97 while Zac Harris and Andrew Sandhoff both shot 99. The total was 372 which was good for seventh place.
The Lady Rabbits were led by Miley Thompson who shot 95 which was good for third place individually. The rest of team included Tess Eganbacher and Reegen Ferguson shooting 109, Emily Cueva shooting 110 and Hanna Bell shooting 116. The team’s 423 total was good for third place.
Kendall Fallis was playing as medalist as her 106 score did not factor into the team’s total.
The second boys team was led by Hunter Fluitt, who shot 83 which was good for a fifth place finish. The rest of the included Gavin Brown shooting 97, Russell Anderson shooting 98, Trae Seigler shooting 102 and Bear Combs shooting 104. The 380 total was good for third place.
Boys playoff roundup
Saint Jo boys
The Saint Jo Panthers ended their season on Tuesday night in the bi-district round against state-ranked Perrin-Whitt for the third straight season.
The Pirates won 83-37 to end a season of ups and downs for a young Panthers team.
Saint Jo was coming off a big win against Bellevue the previous week in a play-in game for third place to give it some momentum heading into the playoffs.
The Panthers would need all the momentum they could get.
Perrin-Whitt had 31 wins and was ranked the fifth best team in the state in 1A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll and the second ranked team in Max Preps rankings.
While Saint Jo had trouble scoring in the first quarter, it was still in the game trailing only 14-5 and hoping to find some consistent ways to score to keep it within reason.
Unfortunately, the Pirates scored 28 points in the second quarter and the game was blown wide open.
The Panthers trailed 42-13 at halftime.
Saint Jo did do a good job of playing competitively in the third quarter, only being outscored 19-18, it was not enough to make up the big deficit.
Perrin-Whitt finished strong in the fourth quarter to make the final score 83-37.
Bellevue boys
The Bellevue Eagles playoff run came to an end in the bi-district round on Tuesday against the defending state champions.
Graford won 89-31 and showed the young Eagles team how far they have to go to reach the top of the state standings.
Bellevue was coming off a tough loss the previous week in the play-in game against Saint Jo where the Eagles could have gotten third place if they had won.
Before that game, Bellevue won its previous four district games to clinch its first playoff appearance since 2017.
Unfortunately, the top ranked team in the state put an end to any thought of a fairy tale run.
The Bellevue coach did not return an email for any individual statistics or thoughts about the game or season.
