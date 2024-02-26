Nocona Girls Interview

Saint Jo boys

The Saint Jo Panthers ended their season on Tuesday night in the bi-district round against state-ranked Perrin-Whitt for the third straight season.

The Pirates won 83-37 to end a season of ups and downs for a young Panthers team.

Saint Jo was coming off a big win against Bellevue the previous week in a play-in game for third place to give it some momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Panthers would need all the momentum they could get.

Perrin-Whitt had 31 wins and was ranked the fifth best team in the state in 1A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll and the second ranked team in Max Preps rankings.

While Saint Jo had trouble scoring in the first quarter, it was still in the game trailing only 14-5 and hoping to find some consistent ways to score to keep it within reason.

Unfortunately, the Pirates scored 28 points in the second quarter and the game was blown wide open.

The Panthers trailed 42-13 at halftime.

Saint Jo did do a good job of playing competitively in the third quarter, only being outscored 19-18, it was not enough to make up the big deficit.

Perrin-Whitt finished strong in the fourth quarter to make the final score 83-37.

Bellevue boys

The Bellevue Eagles playoff run came to an end in the bi-district round on Tuesday against the defending state champions.

Graford won 89-31 and showed the young Eagles team how far they have to go to reach the top of the state standings.

Bellevue was coming off a tough loss the previous week in the play-in game against Saint Jo where the Eagles could have gotten third place if they had won.

Before that game, Bellevue won its previous four district games to clinch its first playoff appearance since 2017.

Unfortunately, the top ranked team in the state put an end to any thought of a fairy tale run.

The Bellevue coach did not return an email for any individual statistics or thoughts about the game or season.

