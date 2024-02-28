EDIBLES
Protein to fuel everyday adventures in the kitchen and beyond
(Family Features) Achieving your goals each day starts with your own health and well-being, both physically and mentally. To ensure you’ve got the energy needed to take on that to-do list and enjoy your favorite activities, turn to familiar ingredients and recipes that pack the protein your body craves.
To help reach nutrition goals and fuel your everyday adventures, Chicken of the Sea Tuna and Salmon Packets can follow you anywhere you go and make healthy eating a delicious endeavor. Everything you love about your favorite tuna and salmon products now fits into your busy lifestyle and unique dietary needs – keto, paleo or Mediterranean.
They’re flavorful, convenient and fit seamlessly into your daily routine, making them a perfect solution no matter your mood, cravings or occasion. Whether you’re bringing tuna along as an afternoon snack or incorporating salmon into a tasty meal, the responsibly sourced protein allows you to eat healthy and live happy without compromise.
For example, you can rethink lunchtime routines with a colorful twist on the viral social media salmon rice bowl. Bring together the lively flavors of Everything Bagel-seasoned pink salmon with your favorite toppings like carrots, radishes, Sriracha mayo and more for a simple yet flavorful afternoon protein-packed pick-me-up.
Long days away from home can lead to meal complacency when you walk through the door. However, keeping high-quality, responsibly sourced protein options on hand can help you avoid takeout cravings and a desire to leave the cooking to someone else. It doesn’t get much easier than these Lemon Garlic Tuna-Stuffed Roasted Mini Sweet Peppers for an appetizer or low-carb snack that takes just 20 minutes to prepare a handful of everyday ingredients.
When you find the right solutions for you, it’s time to stock the pantry. Try all the flavors Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Tuna and Alaskan Pink Salmon Packets offers, from creamy or citrus to spicy and beyond.
Visit chickenofthesea.com to find more nutritious recipe inspiration.
Everything Bagel Salmon Brown Rice Bowl
Total time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
- 1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Alaskan Pink Salmon with Everything Bagel Seasoning
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- roasted nori seaweed sheets or pieces, crushed
- 1 small avocado, sliced
- 2 tablespoons shredded carrots
- 2 tablespoons shredded radishes
- 2 tablespoons minced cilantro
- 2 teaspoons furikaki seasoning (Japanese rice seasoning)
- 2 tablespoons Sriracha mayo
- In bowl, top cooked brown rice with crushed seaweed sheets.
- Add sliced avocado and top with salmon.
- Add carrots, radishes and cilantro.
- Sprinkle with furikaki seasoning and drizzle with Sriracha mayo.
Lemon Garlic Tuna-Stuffed Roasted Mini Sweet Peppers
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2-3
- 1 packet (2 1/2 ounces) Chicken of the Sea Wild Caught Light Tuna Lightly Seasoned by McCormick, Lemon Garlic
- 3 mini sweet peppers, halved, seeds removed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
- Preheat oven to 400 F. Lay parchment or foil over baking pan.
- Place halved mini sweet peppers on prepared baking pan and lightly brush both sides of peppers with oil.
- Divide lemon garlic tuna evenly between six mini pepper halves.
- Top with cheese and bake 8-10 minutes, or until peppers are tender and cheese is melted.
- Allow to cool and top with sliced green onions and fresh cracked black pepper, to taste.
SOURCE:
Chicken of the Sea
EDIBLES
Better-for-you meals from breakfast to dinner
(Family Features) Whether you’re encouraging loved ones to start a new wellness kick or looking to add new ideas to an already-nutritious menu, families at any stage of a journey toward better health can use newfound favorites to bring fresh flavors to the table.
These dishes from Milk Means More provide an all-day assortment of deliciousness from breakfast to lunch and dinner so you can bring everyone together for tasty, nutritious meals no matter the occasion. Dairy foods, like the low-fat or fat-free milk, yogurt and cheese found in these recipes, are fundamental to good nutrition.
Constructing a better-for-you menu calls for a balanced diet with a variety of foods to get essential nutrients. This balance is important for maintaining healthy gut and immune function while optimizing overall wellness.
Start by ramping up your family’s breakfast with these slightly sweet Mini Greek Yogurt Pancakes with Cinnamon-Maple Topping for a protein-packed way to start the day with a healthy addition of fresh berries.
Fusion cooking is on the menu at lunchtime with the spicy-sweet combo of Cajun-seasoned chicken mingling with mango and pungent blue cheese in these Chicken, Mango and Blue Cheese Pitas. Finally, finish the day with Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes – an easy-to-make family meal ready in 30 minutes.
Find additional better-for-you recipe inspiration at MilkMeansMore.org.
Mini Greek Yogurt Pancakes with Cinnamon-Maple Topping
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings:6
Topping:
- 1 3/4 cups plain Greek yogurt (fat free, 2% or 5%)
- 1/3 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Pancakes:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt (fat free, 2% or 5%)
- 1/2 cup milk (skim, 2% or whole)
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- oil
- 1 cup fresh blueberries or chopped fresh strawberries
- To make topping: Stir yogurt, syrup and cinnamon. Cover and refrigerate.
- To make pancakes: In mixing bowl, stir flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In separate bowl, whisk egg, yogurt, milk, butter and vanilla. Add yogurt mixture to flour mixture. Stir just until combined (batter should be slightly lumpy).
- Scrape batter into large plastic food storage bag. Oil nonstick griddle or large nonstick skillet. Heat over medium heat. Cut off about 1/2 inch from corner of plastic bag. Squeeze batter, about 1 tablespoon at a time, onto hot griddle. Cook 1-2 minutes per side, or until pancakes are golden brown, turning to second sides when bubbles form on surface of pancakes and edges are slightly dry.
- Serve warm pancakes topped with cinnamon-maple yogurt and sprinkled with berries.
Feta Roasted Salmon and Tomatoes
Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or dried dill weed
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds salmon or halibut fillets, cut into 4 serving-size pieces
- 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
- Preheat oven to 425 F. Line 18-by-13-by-1-inch (half sheet) baking pan with foil. Lightly spray foil with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.
- In medium bowl, toss tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, oregano, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
- Place fish pieces, skin side down, on one side of prepared pan. Sprinkle with remaining pepper. Lightly press feta cheese on top of fish. Pour tomato mixture on other side of prepared pan. Bake, uncovered, 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with fork.
- Place salmon on serving plates. Spoon tomato mixture over top.
Chicken, Mango and Blue Cheese Pitas
Recipe by Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, culinary dietitian, on behalf of Milk Means More
Total time: 25 minutes
Servings: 6
Sauce:
- 1 cup low-fat plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon orange juice or lime juice
Filling:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1 tablespoon Cajun or Creole seasoning
- 1 large fresh mango, seeded, peeled and chopped
- 3 large whole-wheat pita rounds (or 6 small), halved
- 1 1/2 cups spring greens
- 3/4 cup crumbled blue cheese (3 ounces)
- To make sauce: In small bowl, stir yogurt, honey and juice. Cover and refrigerate.
- To make filling: In large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Cook and stir chicken with seasoning in hot oil 4-6 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink in center. Remove from heat. Stir in mango.
- Fill pita pockets with greens, chicken mixture and blue cheese. Spoon yogurt sauce on top.
EDIBLES
Create a beautifully baked beef dinner
(Culinary.net) Many families crave savory and delicious weeknight meals. After a long day of work and school, it’s time to gather around the table to share a mouthwatering meal and memories together.
For something truly wholesome, try this Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad. It’s a full meal the whole family can enjoy, and you’ll be surprised at how easy it makes it to feed all the smiling faces.
This meal has layers of flavor and sneaks in a few vegetables like spinach and cauliflower, but even picky eaters can’t resist trying it.
Start with a beef tenderloin and drizzle it generously with olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons of pepper. Flip and repeat on the other side. Bake for 12 minutes at 475 F.
Next, add one head of cauliflower to a mixing bowl with five shallots cut into quarters. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil; mix well with salt and pepper, to taste. Add this to the baking sheet with the beef tenderloin and bake 18-25 minutes.
While that’s cooking, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil to a mixing bowl with lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper and baby spinach.
To plate, add baby spinach salad first then the cauliflower and shallot mixture and, finally, that juicy, perfectly cooked beef tenderloin. Garnish with cranberries for a splash of color.
This meal is satisfying and only requires some mixing bowls and a large sheet pan to make cleanup a breeze so you can focus on what really matters most: time with your loved ones.
Find more recipes and savory main dishes at Culinary.net.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad
Servings: 4-6
- 1 beef tenderloin (4 pounds), wrapped with butcher’s twine
- 9 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 4 teaspoons pepper, divided
- 1 head cauliflower
- 5 shallots, quartered
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 package (5 1/2 ounces) baby spinach
- dried cranberries, for garnish
- Heat oven to 475 F. Place beef on baking sheet. Rub 4 tablespoons olive oil and 2 teaspoons pepper into beef. Bake 12 minutes.
- In large bowl, toss cauliflower, shallots, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper to combine. Scatter vegetables around beef and bake 18-25 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached. Allow meat to rest 15 minutes covered in aluminum foil.
- In medium bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and remaining salt and pepper until combined. Add spinach; stir until combined.
- Serve by layering spinach topped with cauliflower and shallots then sliced tenderloin. Garnish with dried cranberries.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Guilty-free, superfruit snacking: Treats to make it permissible to indulge
(Family Features) For many, enjoying a small indulgence can serve as a reward for a job well done or a mood-boosting pick-me-up. In fact, mindful snacking is on-trend for a majority of consumers.
According to Mondelez International’s Fourth Annual State of Snacking Global Consumer Trends Study, 78% are choosing small indulgences to pamper themselves and 68% are checking nutrition labels on snacks.
With today’s changing palates and the growing demand for sour, less sweet foods and beverages, a superfruit like tart cherries can help snackers permissibly indulge without the guilt. Primarily grown on small family farms in the United States, Montmorency tart cherries – also referred to as sour cherries – are available year-round in dried, juice and juice concentrate, canned and frozen forms.
More than 110 scientific research studies show Montmorency tart cherries are a superfruit. In addition to their sweet-sour taste and unique nutrient profile, research suggests tart cherries – one of the few natural food sources of melatonin – may help improve sleep, aid in exercise recovery, reduce inflammation, ease arthritis symptoms, improve gut health and promote heart health. In fact, in one study published in the “European Journal of Nutrition,” adults who drank Montmorency tart cherry juice slept about 40 minutes longer on average and had up to a 6% increase in sleep efficiency.
While increasingly featured in functional beverages and health-positioned foods, tart cherries can also add drool-worthy flavor to superfruit-infused snacks, such as these Tart Cherry Superfood Banana Splits and Tart Cherry Brownie Bites. Plus, using tart cherries as a favorite ingredient in recipes like these adds a health halo to sweets – reinforcing the trend of permissible indulgences.
As an ideal superfruit snack that makes snacking more satisfying, tart cherries provide delicious flavor and potential health benefits in these recipes and beyond so you can savor the moment and cherish every bite.
Find more tart cherry snack recipes at ChooseCherries.com.
Tart Cherry Superfood Banana Splits
Recipe courtesy of Hannah Zimmerman of Bite Sized Studio on behalf of the U.S. Tart Cherry Industry
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- 2 cups tart cherry juice
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 1/4 cup granola
- 1/4 cup dried tart cherries
- 1/2 cup frozen tart cherries, thawed
- Place chocolate chips in bowl.
- In saucepan over medium heat, bring tart cherry juice to simmer about 20 minutes until reduced to 2/3 cup.
- Pour juice into bowl and mix until chocolate chips are melted and sauce is smooth.
- Cut bananas in half lengthwise and place on two plates. Spoon 1/2 cup Greek yogurt on each banana then drizzle with 2 tablespoons almond butter and 2 tablespoons tart cherry chocolate sauce.
- Sprinkle 2 tablespoons granola, 2 tablespoons dried tart cherries and 1/4 cup thawed frozen tart cherries on top of each banana split.
Note: Leftover tart cherry chocolate sauce can be stored in airtight container in refrigerator for later use.
Tart Cherry Brownie Bites
Recipe courtesy of Hannah Zimmerman of Bite Sized Studio on behalf of the U.S. Tart Cherry Industry
Prep time: 10 minutes
Yield: 12 bites
- 10 medjool dates, pitted
- 1/2 cup dried tart cherries
- 1/4 cup walnuts
- 2 tablespoons rolled oats
- 1/4 cup cocoa powder
- 1 tablespoon chia or hemp seeds (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons peanut or almond butter
- 4 tablespoons tart cherry juice
- 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips
- cocoa powder (optional)
- melted chocolate (optional)
- In bowl of food processor, combine dates; dried tart cherries; walnuts; oats; cocoa powder; seeds, if desired; salt; and nut butter. Pulse 30-60 seconds until ingredients are ground into tiny pieces.
- Add tart cherry juice in 1 tablespoon additions, pulsing mixture after each addition, until crumbly dough forms.
- Transfer dough to bowl and fold in chocolate chips.
- Roll dough into 12 balls. Serve plain or finish balls with dusting of cocoa powder or drizzle of melted chocolate, if desired.
SOURCE:
Cherry Marketing Institute
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint