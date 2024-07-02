SPORTS
Saint Jo girls beat Forestburg for first district title in a decade
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers secured their first district title in 10 years with a win against Forestburg at home on Friday night.
The Lady Panthers won 53-30 against the Lady Horns in a game where whoever won would have wrapped up the district title.
Both teams came into the game with only one loss in district.
Saint Jo had beaten Forestburg the first game between the teams nearly a month ago 45-41. The Lady Panthers only loss in district came in their second game against Slidell.
It was packed inside Saint Jo’s Dome Gym as the Forestburg faithful traveled the 13 miles down the road to support the Lady Horns in the team’s first chance at a district title since possibly the 80s.
The first quarter started and neither team could get settled in offensively. Only two baskets were scored combined and the Lady Panthers led only 4-2 thanks to some made free throws.
The most important thing that happened occurred in the final minute of the quarter. Forestburg’s do everything ball handler Brenna Briles picked up her third foul. She sat not only the rest of that quarter but the full second quarter.
During that time Saint Jo’s offense picked up thanks in large part to its defense. With one of the Lady Horns ball handlers out, the Lady Panthers, who didn’t start the game with a full-court press, switched into it and really started to change the game.
Besides scoring on a three-point play at the beginning of the second quarter, Forestburg failed to score for the rest of it.
Saint Jo created turnovers and sped the game up to its preferred pace and shots finally started to fall for the Lady Panthers.
Payzlie Cervantes made three 3-pointers and scored 11 of the team’s 19 points in the quarter to break away from the Lady Horns.
Saint Jo led 23-5 heading into halftime and had all of the momentum.
Forestburg could only play better offensively going forward and started the third quarter making two 3-pointers early on to surpass its first half total. Unfortunately for the Lady Horns, Briles picked up foul four after three minutes and sat the rest of the quarter.
Despite her missing, Forestburg did a better job of taking care of the ball and scored two more baskets.
The Lady Horns also started employing a full-court press as well after not really having a chance to set it up with the lack of scoring.
It did not seem to slow down the Lady Panthers much. Four different players scored at least one basket as Saint Jo built its lead by outscoring Forestburg 14-11. The Lady Panthers led 37-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
It was a similar story even if both teams drew way more free throws in the final period than either had all game. Even when Saint Jo at times tried to slow the game down, the Lady Panthers still ended with the highest scoring quarter of the game for them.
Saint Jo outscored the Lady Horns 16-14 in the final period to win the game 53-30.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Longhorns beat Panthers 53-43
The Forestburg Longhorns took control of second place in district with a win at Saint Jo on Friday night.
The Longhorns 53-43 in a game that was a lot closer than it seemed like it was going to be at the start of the game.
Forestburg came into the game with a one game advantage on the Panthers in the district standings. The Longhorns won the first game between the teams 56-40, which was their first win against Saint Jo since 2018.
The Panthers were missing a starter in that first game and with the home crowd on their side, they were hoping the second game would be different.
Early on it was not much different from the first game.
Forestburg was passing through Saint Jo’s zone defense and getting easy looks for its big post player Kyler Willett and looks in the mid-post for scorer Jesus Sanchez. They combined to score all of the team’s points in the quarter.
With the Longhorns up 8-0 midway through the first quarter, Saint Jo suffered a big set back when the team’s best post player Trent Gaston went down with a serious leg injury that put him on the bench for the rest of the game.
Forestburg led 17-6 after the first quarter.
The Panthers had to double-down on having high energy and feisty play to make up for their size disadvantage. They started to employ a full-court press, generally started to win the hustle balls and did their best to try and speed up the Longhorns pace faster than what they wanted to play.
Forestburg took a hit when Willett picked up his fourth foul and had to sit not just for most of the second quarter, but all of the third quarter as well.
The Longhorns survived offensively in the second quarter with five different players scoring at least one basket, but the good looks were harder to generate without Willett and his size advantage out there.
Still, Forestburg led 32-14, but Saint Jo came screaming back in the second half.
The Panthers were finally able to have several 3-pointers go in for them in the third quarter after only one found the net in the first half. Saint Jo made three in the period while the defensive intensity really seemed to bother and limit the Longhorns, who only scored seven points.
The Panthers cut the lead to 10 points, down 39-29 but had the game flipped in their style and favor with a raucous crowd getting into it.
Even with Willett coming back in for Forestburg in the fourth quarter, Saint Jo’s charge continued to come.
Midway through and with only four minutes left to play in the game, the Panthers had cut the Longhorns lead to single-digits 41-34 and Forestburg had only scored two points.
The Longhorns did not sweat as they started earning a lot of trips to the free throw line from an aggressive Panthers team that was not just going to let them burn clock.
Despite earning only three attempts in the first three quarters, Forestburg went 10-12 at the free throw line to keep Saint Jo at bay, even as the Panthers cut the lead to six points in the final minutes of action.
The Longhorns won 53-43 thanks to the good free throw shooting.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie’s Robbins signs with MSU
Bowie senior Ziba Robbins signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Midwestern State University on Monday afternoon with her family, friends and coaches looking on. The daughter of Betty and Windol Robbins, Ziba has spent all or parts of all four years on the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. She played big roles the previous two seasons of helping the Lady Rabbits make the playoffs where was named first team all-district her junior year in and was honorable mention her sophomore year.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Girls Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Lady Indians laid the smack down on the road at Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians won 76-35 against the Lady Panthers as they continue to dominate district play.
Nocona came into the game still undefeated and ranked in the top 10 in the state in 2A. Seymour was firmly in third place with a 5-2 district record, the only losses against the top two seeds.
The Lady Indians showed right away how far the gap is between them and the third best team in district as they got up 28-8.
Nocona then took a step back as the defensive press was called off due to sportsmanship, but it took a toll on the team’s urgency and energy. The Lady Panthers actually outscored the Lady Indians 10-9 in the second quarter.
To make up for it, Nocona came out with some extra fire in the third quarter despite still having a firm lead it was not likely to give up. The Lady Indians ended the game scoring more than double what Seymour did in each quarter as they won 76-35.
Bellevue
The Bellevue Lady Eagles won on Tuesday against Slidell in a game with a lot of meaning as well being a big win.
The Lady Eagles won in the finals seconds as Callie Martin scored a basket with four seconds left to give Bellevue the 53-51 win.
Bellevue has a lot of recent history with the Lady Greyhounds, trying to wrestle the their almost decade long chock hold on the district title in the Lady Eagles best years. With Slidell moving up to 2A after this year, it was the last district game between the teams.
Prairie Valley
The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs won their first district game of the season with a big win against Midway on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs won 33-26 against the Lady Falcons as they put it all together from start to finish.
Prairie Valley’s lack of depth has been its main weakness so keeping the score low-scoring was its best bet to get a win.
The Lady Bulldogs started the game off well, going up 15-4 after the first quarter. With energy levels needing to be conserved, the pace had to come down without the defense suffering too much.
Thankfully, Prairie Valley was only outscored by a basket in a low-scoring second quarter 6-4 as the Lady Bulldogs led 19-10 at halftime.
Prairie Valley’s offense continued to suffer in the third quarter, but thankfully its defense was able to preserve the lead. The Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Bulldogs 6-3 to cut the lead to 22-16 heading into the final period.
Prairie Valley’s offense caught on down the home stretch, scoring 11 points, to win with little drama 33-26.
Missing scores
The Saint Jo coach did not respond to his email about the team’s non-district game on Tuesday night.
Gold-Burg’s season was canceled due to having too few players to compete. Forestburg was originally scheduled to play the Lady Bears.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint