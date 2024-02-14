SPORTS
Saint Jo girls win bi-district game against Perrin-Whitt
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won their bi-district playoff game on Monday night against Perrin-Whitt.
The Lady Panthers won 49-32 as they had the benefit of being the first seed playing a fourth seed.
Saint Jo came into the game with a 22-10 record and had won the district title after going 11-1, though the Lady Panthers had several close calls in some games.
The Lady Pirates went 16-15 overall and 6-6 in district, losing against district front runners Graford, Throckmorton and Newcastle who are all among the top 25 teams in the state in the most recent poll.
Saint Jo came into the game after working on some defensive wrinkles specifically tailored for how Perrin-Whitt played.
Unfortunately, it seemed to cost the team some of its offensive personality as the Lady Panthers struggled to make a shot and get anything going in the first quarter.
The Lady Pirates led 9-6 heading into the second quarter.
Coach Daniel Lindenborn then scrapped the defensive plan and switched back to his team’s usual full-court, zone trapping style of play.
This seemed to unlock Saint Jo.
Not only did it limit Perrin-Whitt’s offense outside of several free throw attempts that totaled just three points.
It also upped the pace of the game and created open looks in transition. The Lady Panthers scored 24 points as six different players scored at least one point.
Maxey Johnson knocked in three 3-pointers and scored 10 points during the period while the team made five 3-pointers in the second quarter overall.
Saint Jo led 32-12 at halftime and was in control of the game now.
The Lady Panthers offense could not keep that type of offensive fireworks going all game.
Perrin-Whitt got some key players in foul trouble and Saint Jo’s offense struggled while the Lady Pirates had their best stretch of the game scoring in double-digits.
It was not enough to get back into the game as the Lady Panthers led 40-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Saint Jo established control back over the game and outscored Perrin-Whitt in the final period. Eventually the Lady Panthers stalled the final two minutes away to secure the win.
Saint Jo won 49-32.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Boys Roundup
Nocona
The Nocona Indians easily won at Petrolia on Friday night to keep the good play coming.
The Indians won 59-34 against the Pirates to stay undefeated in district.
Nocona came into the game confident, having beaten Petrolia the first time with little trouble 52-31 despite missing half of its team at the time due to suspensions.
Still, the Pirates had an advantage with their post player being significantly taller than any Indian player which is why timing double-teams was so important for Nocona’s defense.
The Indians got out to a little bit of a lead 13-7 in the first quarter, but Coach Brody Wilson did not think his team played well in the first half.
“There were times in the first half where we were relaxed on defense and became lazy,” Wilson said.
Despite that, Nocona outscored the Pirates 18-10 in the second quarter and led 31-17 at halftime.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, but the Indians were still able to grow their lead a little bit while continuing to limit Petrolia. Nocona then finished strong offensively in the fourth quarter to end the game.
The Indians won 59-34.
Prairie Valley vs Forestburg
The Prairie Valley Bulldogs got to end their season with a buzzer beater in front of their home fans on Friday night.
Bulldog senior Tyson Easterling hoisted a desperation half-court heave to give Prairie Valley the 60-57 win against Forestburg.
Prairie Valley was playing its final game of the season with the Bulldogs outside of the playoff race.
The Longhorns had won the first game between the teams 52-34 and was sitting in second place in the district standings.
Forestburg got out to a bit of lead in the first quarter as Prairie Valley had no answer for the Longhorns big post player Kyler Willett. The Longhorns led 16-11 heading into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs did a better job of limiting Forestburg’s other scorers and was able to keep pace better. Prairie Valley outscored the Longhorns by one point as Forestburg led 27-23 at halftime.
The third quarter was low-scoring and close as the Bulldogs hung around the Longhorns without quite taking the lead. Forestburg’s lead was down to 37-32 heading into the final period.
The fourth quarter was an explosion of offense as both teams scored 20 or more points. It was Prairie Valley that really blew up, scoring 28 points and nearly equaling its three quarter total.
Unfortunately for both teams, the leading scorers both fouled out in the final period, Willett for Forestburg and Trae Campbell for Prairie Valley.
The Bulldogs had the lead in the final few seconds, but the Longhorns Jesus Sanchez made a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 57-57 with five seconds left.
Prairie Valley drew up a play following a time out and Easterling, put up a running shot just inside the half-court line as the buzzer sounded. It went in as his teammates and the home crowd went crazy.
The Bulldogs won 60-57.
Bellevue vs Saint Jo
The Bellevue Eagles got back against Saint Jo in a rematch on Friday night at home.
The Eagles won 93-36 against the Panthers in a game where one team kept up the high scoring pace from the previous matchup and the other did not.
Bellevue was coming into the game following a win against Gold-Burg that kept it in contention for the fourth spot in district.
Saint Jo was coming off a win against Prairie Valley and was sitting in third place in the district.
The first time the teams had met was a high-scoring, double overtime affair the Panthers had escaped with a 92-90 win.
It was Bellevue that kept that type of high scoring pace from the first game up from the start and never let up while Saint Jo struggled to get anything going.
The Eagles scored 20 or more points in three of the four quarter, with 18 being the lowest scored quarter during the second period.
Meanwhile, the Panthers scored in double-digits only in the fourth quarter.
Bellevue had five players score in double-figures. Ryan Jones led the team with 22 points including five 3-pointers. Jayson Gill was second with 19 points while Brycen Bancroft scored 17. Aaron Allison and Kason Roper both added 10 points.
For Saint Jo, Zeke Bonn led the team with nine points while Jayden Curry was second with seven points.
Gold-Burg
The Gold-Burg Bears were the latest team to play district champs Slidell in a one-sided game.
The Greyhounds won 85-28 as they have been beating every team in district by big margins.
Gold-Burg was coming off a disappointing loss at Bellevue and knew the goal was to just try and compete against a Slidell team that had obliterated all comers in district play.
Still, it is not fun to go through it even if you know what is coming. While the Bears like to press and play fast, the Greyhounds take it to another level to make it a track meet.
Coach Christian Healer thought it was one of the worst games he has seen the team play all district, even if the team was playing a team like Slidell.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Indians beat Anson in the bi-district round
The Nocona Lady Indians started their playoff run on Monday night with a big win against Anson in the bi-district round.
The Lady Indians won easily 59-34 against the Lady Tigers in their quest to at least reach the regional tournament again if not farther.
Nocona came into the game as heavy favorites. The Lady Indians head into the playoffs with a 28-3 record and ranked ninth in the state in 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
Anson was its district’s fourth seed so naturally were the underdogs.
Nocona did not waste time. The Lady Tigers point guard was the main player the Lady Indians keyed in on to stop from getting into the paint to make plays.
When Nocona’s top two scorers Meg Meekins and Skyler Smith were not scoring in the paint or marching to the free throw line in the first quarter, they were kicking out to open teammates on the perimeter. They both scored six points in the first quarter while the team made three 3-pointers.
The Lady Indians led 21-7 after one quarter.
Nocona’s offense took a bit of a step back, but still grew its lead in the second quarter. Kaygan Stone, who missed most of the season recovering from a shoulder injury, scored five points during the period.
Anson’s most consistent way of scoring was at the free throw line, but it was not such a constant parade to keep up with the Lady Indians.
Nocona led 37-14 at halftime.
Naturally, the Lady Indians had a defensive let down in the third quarter with them being up by 20 plus points.
It was the only stretch of the game where the Lady Tigers scored in double-digits as four different players scored baskets.
It still was not as much as Nocona, but only by a basket as the Lady Indians outscored them 14-12.
The final period, Nocona slowed down the pace and held the ball to limit Anson the possibility to come back.
Neither team broke double-digits in the fourth quarter as both scored eight points.
The Lady Indians won 59-34.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Super Bowl 58 for dummies
In case you haven’t already been invited to a get-together, Super Bowl Sunday is coming up.
This column is not for the person who has spent every weekend gorging on football since late August to the point they didn’t know what to do with themselves last weekend with whatever the Pro Bowl is now.
It’s for the person whose only exposure to football on television is it being the cause of other people’s extreme mood in your house. That annoying show which runs over its time slot more often than should be allowed when you just want to watch “60 Minutes.”
The all-encompassing sport that everyone around you is so obsessed with and you feel left out at this point in your life.
If this is the only football game you watch any minute of this year and would like to know a bit more than just which team is the underdog so you can root for them, then this is for you.
The two teams are the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs competing in Super Bowl LVIII or number 58 because roman numerals are cool.
If you are feeling a little deja-vu when you see these team names, you are not going crazy. Yes, these two teams played each other four years ago. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs have been in the Super Bowl four of the last five years while winning three of them, including that first game against the 49ers.
Despite that, they are not some juggernaut team or even the favorites heading into this game. This is arguably the worst Chiefs’ team of all of the most recent ones, but somehow through sports magic, some all-time great players and maybe some magic from Taylor Swift, they have clawed their way back.
Yes, a huge storyline is the fact that one of Kansas City’s best players, tight end Travis Kelce, is dating Swift. It has been going on all season and every game there are at least a few cuts to a luxury box of her reacting to the game. Some people are sick of this by now. Even as not a proclaimed Swifty, I think it is massively overblown, but we can deal with the 10-20 cuts we’ll get in-between plays.
Still, the main reason the Chiefs are riding their little dynasty now is because of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Texas-born and Texas Tech graduate has been the best quarterback in the league since he emerged six years ago and is already on pace to be among the greatest quarterbacks in league history. A win will enter him into the conversation of all-time greats at his position and he is only 28 years-old. We need to enjoy him even if it feels like we are living in a time loop with all of his winning. Off the field, he’s still likeable at this point and has no scandals to speak of outside of being caught with a “dad bod” with his shirt off in the locker room. He took it in stride since he is in fact a dad.
The only big name to know on defense for the Chiefs is the plainly named Chris Jones, a big pass rushing defensive lineman who has been along for the ride.
Coach Andy Reid is putting the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career, after being called one of the best offensive coaches who could never win the big one up until this recent run. His Santa Claus energy is being rewarded.
With all of this recent success, maybe you still don’t want to root for a potential dynasty that despite being the technical underdogs, have championship experience to carry them through. Just remember the Chiefs have already lost one of their recent Super Bowl appearances, so they have suffered a little.
Also take into account, Kansas City had no Super Bowl appearances since 1970 up until this recent run started. The fans had almost 50 years of barely being relevant outside of a couple of fun offensive eras.
Maybe I am trying to influence you because the favorite 49ers have cost my sad Dallas Cowboys both in recent years and historically in the ‘80s and ‘90s.
San Francisco was the team of the ‘80s in the NFL, racking up four Super Bowl wins with the at the time quarterback “GOAT” Joe Montana before getting one more in 1995 to ruin the Cowboys chance to three-peat.
While the 49ers haven’t won since and lost their most two recent appearances in 2013 and 2020, that type of 15-year run means they can never garner any sympathy. Heck, the Cowboys never even had that type of run and people hate them much more, though for various other reasons.
Beyond my bias, this San Francisco team has been the front-runner almost all season. The 49ers are stacked with so many weapons on offense I don’t want to bore you by naming them all.
The person getting the ball to all of these guys is possibly one of the great underdog stories if you want to get sappy. Quarterback Brock Purdy was not expected to be relevant when he was drafted as the very last pick in the 2022 draft.
The last pick in every draft gets called “Mr. Irrelevant” and gets a celebration in their honor amongst other stuff. Only two players, a guard and a kicker, have ever had any type of long-term career in the NFL so the ironic nickname has been true until recently.
Purdy has been so good since taking over midway through last year and all of this season, that people still aren’t sure if he is actually this good. There is just no way this physically unimpressive, baby-faced guy who has been average at best in both high school and college at Iowa State University can just walk into the NFL and be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
It’s mostly because of his stacked skill players on offense and a head coach named Kyle Shanahan, who has been one of the most influential offensive coaches in the last 10 years. He is only missing a Super Bowl ring to cement his legacy. He is also the son of two-time Super Bowl winning Coach Mike Shanahan.
The thing that puts the 49ers over the top is their defense that also has many big names like recent defensive player of the year Nick Bosa along with linebacker Fred Warner.
Despite being stacked, San Francisco has just barely survived both of its playoff games against opponents many thought it had a huge talent advantage.
Root for the front runners at your discretion.
Some last second reminders about the game. It starts early at 5:30 p.m. and is on CBS or Paramount+ if you are a cord cutter.
Reba McEntire is singing the national anthem and Usher is the millennial act for the halftime show. My junior high self will probably identify with his 20 year old biggest hits, but you have probably heard them as well at any dance during the past 14 years.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS6 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS9 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint