OBITUARIES
Barbara “Carol” Davis
November 5, 1942 – February 26, 2024
BOWIE – Barbara “Carol” Davis, 81, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2024.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie. A funeral service took place at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. Burial followed at Smyrna Cemetery in Sunset.
Carol was born on Nov. 5, 1942 in Bowie to Louis and Mattie (Pirtle) Clayton. She was a resident of Sunset in her childhood and moved to Bowie where she remained for the rest of her life. In 1961, Carol graduated from Bowie High School. Carol married Jerry Bob Davis on Sept. 26, 1963 and the couple were married for 51 years, until his passing on Dec. 4, 2014.
She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ in Sunset and in Bowie. Carol was a hard worker and spent time working as a seamstress and a substitute teacher. Most of her life she spent serving her family. She was a great mom above all else and never missed a contest or dance recital. Her greatest joy in life was being there for her kids and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Bob Davis and parents, Louis Wendell Clayton and Bunetia Clayton.
Carol is survived by her sons, Clay Davis and Chad Davis; daughter, Paige Ward and husband Ricky, all of Bowie; grandchildren, Jennifer Kleinhans, Austin Davis and wife Tori, Jesse Davis, Michael Ward and Jeremy Ward and wife Kelsey; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Louis Clayton and wife Diana, Bowie and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Rhee Anna Gage
July 8, 1956 – February 27, 2024
BOWIE – Rhee Anna Gage, 67, lovingly known as MawMaw and Momma Gage, unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 27, 2024.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on March 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Rhee Anna was born on July 8, 1956 in Bridgeport to James Sr. and Barbara (Johnson) Price. Known for her kind-hearted nature and infectious sense of humor, Rhee Anna had a remarkable ability to bring joy to those around her. Her family was her world, and her memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, James Powers.
Rhee Anna is survived by her husband, Leslie Gage, who she shared 50 beautiful years of marriage with; her children, which she was always a devoted mother to, Michelle Long married to Kurt, Dustin Gage married to Kayla and Derek Gage married to Elaina and her grandchildren, that she cherished her role as a loving grandmother to, Lexi, Cody, Tessa, Teagan and Briar. Rhee Anna also is survived by her brother, Jim Price married to Liz; sister, Susie married to Rodney; her dear uncle and aunt, Bill Johnson and Peggy and her uncle, Bob.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Cleo C. Posey Case
December 9, 1938 – December 5, 2023
FORT WORTH – Cleo C. Posey Case, 84, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 5, 2023 in Fort Worth.
A graveside memorial will be at 1 p.m. March 23 at Oakhill Cemetery in Stoneburg.
Mom was born on Dec. 9, 1938 to H.B. and Mildred (Morris) Posey. She graduated from Gold-Burg in 1957. Then she married the love of her life, Virgil Case, on Aug. 31, 1957 until his passing on Jan. 30, 2003.
Mom is survived by three children, David and Valerie, Benbrook, Connie, Bowie and Pennye and Matt, Fort Worth; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister, Dixie and Dee Litteken, Scotland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Oleta Bernice Salinas
June 7, 1944 – February 28, 2024
FORESTBURG – Oleta Bernice Salinas, 79, died Feb. 28, 2024 in Denton.
The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on March 1 at the White Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. March 2 at the New Harp Cemetery in Forestburg.
She was born June 7, 1944 in Decatur to Joseph and Dorothy (Simmons) Hunt. She worked for many years in quality control at 7Up Bottling Co. of Fort Worth.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Israel Salinas; her parents; two brothers; three sisters; son, Sim “Happy” Freeman and daughter, Belinda Freeman.
She is survived by her children, Migelangelo Salinas, Clarkesville, TN, Dawn Salinas, Forestburg and Regina Galiazzi, Fort Worth; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters, Billie Vandeventer, Forestburg and Velda Freeman, Nocona and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Trending
-
NEWS1 year ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS4 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS10 months ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS7 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS10 months ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS1 year ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint