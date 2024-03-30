Baseball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost a close game at home against Lindsay on Tuesday.

The Knights won 5-1 in a game where the Indians just could not get enough hits to come back.

Lindsay got out to a lead to start the game, with three runs on base hits in the top of the first inning to go up 3-0.

Nocona was able to scrape a run in in the bottom of the first inning.

Walker Murphey was able to draw a leadoff walk. He advanced to second base thanks to an error trying to pick him off.

A batter later, a dropped third strike got by for a passed ball that allowed him to come in and score during the confusion to cut the lead to 3-1 and keep the Indians in it.

Lindsay only added two more runs in the game on a two out RBI double in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Nocona drew four more walks in the game, but ended with only one hit. The Knights committed three fielding errors, but none came at the right time to allow the Indians to score any more runs.

Lindsay won 5-1.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers lost a tough district game against Perrin-Whitt on Monday night.

The Pirates won 13-3 after five innings due to run-rule against the Panthers.

The game started out close in the first inning as the teams exchanged one run. After a scoreless second inning, Perrin-Whitt broke the game open with six runs in the third inning to go up 7-1.

Saint Jo’s offense could not respond until the Pirates added three runs in both the fourth and fifth inning to go up 13-1.

The Panthers needed to score three runs to keep the game going and avoid getting run-ruled.

Saint Jo scored two, but came up one run short to keep the game from ending early.

The Pirates won 13-3.

Bellevue

The Bellevue Eagles had a tough game at Muenster.

The Hornets won 28-0 after three innings due to run-rule.

It would always be hard for a 1A school to compete against a playoff 2A program like Muenster, let alone a 1A school just starting up its baseball program.

There were not a lot of positives in a game like this.

The Eagles finished with three hits and two walks on offense. Despite the amount of runs given up, Bellevue committed only four fielding errors in the game.

But too many hits and walks given up will undo even the best defense.

