SPORTS
Bowie softball loses to Paradise
The Bowie Lady Rabbits lost to Paradise on Monday night in a high scoring game.
The Lady Panthers won 20-9, run ruling the Lady Rabbits after six innings as they just could not keep up.
Bowie found itself down 4-0 before it could bat in the bottom of the first inning, but the team came back.
After loading the bases with two walks and a fielding error, KP Rutherford stepped up and hit a fly ball into centerfield that landed for a double that drove in two runs.
After a strikeout, Serenity Klump then hit a line drive into left field for another double that drove in two more runs to tie the game up. Following a strikeout, an error by the catcher allowed Klump to come in and score, putting the Lady Rabbits up 5-4 heading into the second inning.
Paradise answered with a single that drove in a run to tie the score up at 5-5 before Bowie could bat again.
Victoria Cox was hit by a pitch and Chloe Kinney followed when her line drive hit to the shortstop was bobbled for an error. A passed ball later allowed both runners to advance into scoring position.
After a strikeout, Imala Walker hit a groundball to the shortstop who committed another error that allowed both runners to come in and score. The Lady Rabbits were up 7-5.
Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers offense kept coming. Three singles, two doubles and a home run allowed Paradise to score five runs and go up 10-7.
Bowie got one run back. Klump led off with a triple to centerfield. A bunt laid down Sadie Britt then allowed her to come in and score due to a fielding error to cut the lead to 10-8.
The Lady Rabbits could not add to it. After Paradise added three and five runs in the fourth and five inning to make it 18-8, Bowie was just trying to avoid the run rule going into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Lady Rabbits did as Klump led off with a single. She would steal both second and third base before coming into score due to a fielding error at third base during her second steal attempt. Bowie made it 18-9 and lived to play one more inning.
The Lady Panthers added two more runs in the sixth inning on a home run to make it 20-9. Bowie needed to score two runs in order to avoid getting run-ruled so it could advance to the seventh inning. Unfortunately, the Lady Rabbits could not.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball takes care of Callisburg 9-1
The Bowie Jackrabbits won against Callisburg at home on Monday night in their first official home game.
The Jackrabbits won 9-1 against the Wildcats, leading from the second inning on and taking advantage of Callisburg’s errors in the field.
Bowie got on the board in the bottom of the second. With Edmond DeLeon and Rayder Mann on base with no outs after a leadoff single and walk, Cy Egenbacher laid down a bunt to the pitcher.
The throw went wide of first base for an error, allowing both base runners to come in and score while Egenbacher reached third base.
Cooper Hammer and Will Cross followed with drawn walks to load the bases up. Tucker Jones then hit into a fielder’s choice out at home plate. The Wildcats then committed another error when the throw to first base for an attempted double-play was wide again. One run came in while the two runners advanced to second and third base.
Boston Farris laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt down the first base line that scored another run while he was out.
During the next at-bat, a wild pitch allowed Jones to come sliding in from third base to score Bowie’s fifth run of the inning before a strikeout for out three came about. The Jackrabbits led 5-0 heading into the third inning.
Bowie’s offense kept the pressure in the following inning. Hunter Rodriguez led off with a single. Following a stolen base at second, DeLeon drew a walk. Mann then laid down a bunt and the throw to third base was too late as the Jackrabbits loaded the bases with no outs.
Egenbacher then drove in a run with a groundball single to right field. Hammer then came up and while he grounded into a double-play at first and second base, he did drive in another run to make it 7-0. The next batter struck out for out three.
No offense was able to get started in the fourth and fifth innings besides an isolated base hit from players.
The offense got a jolt when Theron Waldrop came in to pinch hit and lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. He hit a line drive over the left field wall for a solo home run that energized his teammates.
Jones and Farris followed with singles. Following a double-steal, with both runners in scoring position, Troy Kesey drove in one run with a single to make it 9-0.
In the seventh inning, Callisburg finally got on the board. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. Following a strikeout, a groundball to the shortstop potentially set up a game ending double-play, but it was not executed. The out at second base came, but the throw would have been too late and the runner at third base was allowed to score.
The shutout was just missed for pitcher Egenbacher, who struck out the next batter in three pitches to end the game.
Bowie won 9-1.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo baseball loses to Era, softball wins big against Christ Academy
Baseball
The Saint Jo Panthers had a tough home opener on Monday night against Era.
The Hornets won 20-1, run-ruling the Panthers after three innings.
While Era had some successful offensive innings in the first and third innings, scoring three and four runs, most of the damage came in the second inning.
Saint Jo gave up 12 free bases of either walking or hitting batters, committed three fielding errors and allowed a triple as the Hornets scored 13 runs.
Offensively, the Panthers did have a chance to score in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out. Unfortunately, two strikeouts followed.
Thankfully, Saint Jo had one more chance in the third inning. With two runners on base and one out, Charlie Evans hit a line drive single into left field to drive in one run.
It made the final score 20-1.
Softball
The Saint Jo Lady Panthers blew out Decatur Christ Academy to open their season on Monday.
The Lady Panthers won 16-0, run-ruling the Lady Patriots in only three innings.
Saint Jo scored six runs in the first inning and five in both the second and third innings.
Maxey Johnson led the team with five RBIs as she hit two triples. Taylor Patrick drove in three runs and also hit a triple along with Reagan Wilson. The team had 10 hits to go with eight walks.
Johnson also pitched on the mound, allowing only one hit and three walks while giving up no runs and striking out eight batters in three innings of work. Behind her, the defense committed no fielding errors.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Nocona softball beats Seymour in a slugfest, baseball loses close game to City View
Softball
The Nocona Lady Indians won a high scoring slugfest at Seymour on Tuesday night.
The Lady Indians held on to win 15-14 against the Lady Panthers.
It was a game where the majority of Nocona’s runs came in two innings. The Lady Indians scored in the first inning when Shelby Sewell drove in the first run with a single.
Seymour answered five runs across the second and third inning to go up 5-1 entering the fourth inning. It was there where Nocona took control of the game.
The Lady Indians had five singles, one triple, a drawn walk and took advantage of a fielding error to combine for seven runs. Even with the Lady Panthers getting one run back offensively in the fourth inning, Nocona led 8-6 heading into the fifth inning.
The Lady Indians scored one run on a groundout to shortstop, but Seymour caught up and scored three runs to tie the game up at 9-9 heading into the sixth inning.
After Nocona’s offense came up blank, the Lady Panthers scored one run to take the lead 10-9 heading into the final inning.
It was a great time for the Lady Indians to explode for another big offensive inning.
The team combined for four singles, two doubles and a triple that produced six runs for Nocona, going up 15-10.
Seymour fought back in its final at-bats, with the bases loaded and two outs, the Lady Panthers hit a grand slam to cut the lead down to one run 15-14. A single followed to put the tying run on base.
Thankfully, the next batter popped out to second base for out three to end the game.
Baseball
The Nocona Indians at City View on Monday night in a competitive game against the Mustangs.
The Indians fell short 7-5 against the Mustangs.
The first runs to come across the plate happened in the bottom of the third inning. City View had one walk, two singles and took advantage of two errors to score two runs and go up 2-0.
Nocona answered back immediately in the top of the fourth inning. Miller Jentry drove in a run with a single and Konor Harrington stole home at a later at-bat to tie the game up at 2-2.
The Indians then took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Wesley Murphey drew a walk that drove in a run. Harrington then followed and hit a double that drove in two more runs to put Nocona up 5-2.
Unfortunately, the lead did not last long. City View hit a two-run home run and then scored three more runs on two singles, two fielding errors and a walk to go up 7-5.
Nocona was in position in the sixth inning to score more runs with the bases loaded, but did not come through.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
