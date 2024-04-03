Bowie softball loses to Paradise

The Bowie Jackrabbits won against Callisburg at home on Monday night in their first official home game.

The Jackrabbits won 9-1 against the Wildcats, leading from the second inning on and taking advantage of Callisburg’s errors in the field.

Bowie got on the board in the bottom of the second. With Edmond DeLeon and Rayder Mann on base with no outs after a leadoff single and walk, Cy Egenbacher laid down a bunt to the pitcher.

The throw went wide of first base for an error, allowing both base runners to come in and score while Egenbacher reached third base.

Cooper Hammer and Will Cross followed with drawn walks to load the bases up. Tucker Jones then hit into a fielder’s choice out at home plate. The Wildcats then committed another error when the throw to first base for an attempted double-play was wide again. One run came in while the two runners advanced to second and third base.

Boston Farris laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt down the first base line that scored another run while he was out.

During the next at-bat, a wild pitch allowed Jones to come sliding in from third base to score Bowie’s fifth run of the inning before a strikeout for out three came about. The Jackrabbits led 5-0 heading into the third inning.

Bowie’s offense kept the pressure in the following inning. Hunter Rodriguez led off with a single. Following a stolen base at second, DeLeon drew a walk. Mann then laid down a bunt and the throw to third base was too late as the Jackrabbits loaded the bases with no outs.

Egenbacher then drove in a run with a groundball single to right field. Hammer then came up and while he grounded into a double-play at first and second base, he did drive in another run to make it 7-0. The next batter struck out for out three.

No offense was able to get started in the fourth and fifth innings besides an isolated base hit from players.

The offense got a jolt when Theron Waldrop came in to pinch hit and lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. He hit a line drive over the left field wall for a solo home run that energized his teammates.

Jones and Farris followed with singles. Following a double-steal, with both runners in scoring position, Troy Kesey drove in one run with a single to make it 9-0.

In the seventh inning, Callisburg finally got on the board. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. Following a strikeout, a groundball to the shortstop potentially set up a game ending double-play, but it was not executed. The out at second base came, but the throw would have been too late and the runner at third base was allowed to score.

The shutout was just missed for pitcher Egenbacher, who struck out the next batter in three pitches to end the game.

Bowie won 9-1.

