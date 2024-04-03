COUNTY LIFE
Donations being gathered to aid Panhandle ranchers affected by the wildfires
Donations are being accepted at Berend Brothers Feed Store for ranchers affected by the wildfires in the panhandle. Donations of square hay bales, feed, large animal medicine are being transported to the area this weekend.
People may donate by dropping off feed and hay or buy through Berend Brothers at 103 W. Clay. Those with questions can ask for Brenda at 940-872-5131,
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Boost opens with good crowd
The Bowie Business Boost, a dynamic four-part program geared toward assisting local business, kicked off its series Tuesday with more than 50 people in attendance.
Hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, Executive Director Janis Crawley brought the welcome thanking those who were taking part. More than 50 registered to attend the opening program with Drew Myers.
Guests registered for all four programs that run through May for $49. They start early at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and end at 9:30 a.m. to allow people to get to their jobs and businesses.
Drew Myers is a speaker, writer, podcaster and coach who inspires others to live a bold and intentional life. His topic, “Customer engagement through modern storytelling,” reflected on his own life and its path to this point including 11 jobs in 11 years.
While his focus was business, he opened with personal insight to make yourself a priority and decide what is important to you. He urges people to “discover your why,” as you move on to do the same for your business.
Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Navy veteran joins Bowie Police Department
BY BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Justin Walker has become the newest patrol officer for the Bowie Police Department.
The 34-year-old comes to BPD after a stint at the Denison Police Department following his graduation from the Texoma Regional Police Academy in 2021.
Walker grew up in Denison where he graduated high school and decided to go into the Navy becoming a Seabee. Like many in this era, it was Sept. 11, 2001 and its terrorism events that led him to the military and serve his country.
During his four-year tenure he was deployed twice to Afghanistan and was stationed at Gulfport. After an ankle injury in Afghanistan Walker decided he would return to civilian life and pursue being a police officer, something he always wanted to do.
Read full story in the weekend Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
UIL maps out the ladies championships
The top 24 girls #txhshoops teams are headed to the Alamodome this week for the #UILState Girls Basketball Championships!
uiltexas.org/basketball/state-girls
The slate of teams include the Nocona High School Lady Indians.
