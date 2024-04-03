Donations being gathered to aid Panhandle ranchers affected by the wildfires

The Bowie Business Boost, a dynamic four-part program geared toward assisting local business, kicked off its series Tuesday with more than 50 people in attendance.

Hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, Executive Director Janis Crawley brought the welcome thanking those who were taking part. More than 50 registered to attend the opening program with Drew Myers.

Guests registered for all four programs that run through May for $49. They start early at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast and end at 9:30 a.m. to allow people to get to their jobs and businesses.

Drew Myers is a speaker, writer, podcaster and coach who inspires others to live a bold and intentional life. His topic, “Customer engagement through modern storytelling,” reflected on his own life and its path to this point including 11 jobs in 11 years.

While his focus was business, he opened with personal insight to make yourself a priority and decide what is important to you. He urges people to “discover your why,” as you move on to do the same for your business.

Read more on this story in the weekend Bowie News.