Hutson murder trial may go in October
Greg Bell appeared in 97th District March 25 for a pretrial hearing for his trial in the Aug. 5, 2022 murder of Tia Hutson.
District Attorney Casey Hall said there was nothing out of the ordinary with the hearing as the defense asked for an investigator, which she said is “pretty typical on major cases.”
“We haven’t officially set it for trial yet, but the defense attorney and I are looking at some time in October,” said Hall.
The 56-year-old Bell was indicted on Nov. 13 and arrested by the Texas Rangers on Nov. 14, 2023 for a charge of first-degree murder. As of Wednesday Bell remained in the Montague County jail on $750,000 in bond.
Bell was a former boyfriend of Tia Hutson, who was 50 at the time of her death. The grand jury indictment stated Hutson’s death was caused by “striking on her head with a hard object.”
A neighbor called 911 after finding Hutson severely beaten and raped at her home in Saint Jo on Aug. 5, 2022. The mother of two died six days later from her injuries.
BISD board meets for training
Members of the Bowie Independent District School Board will meet for a training program at 5:30 p.m. on April 3, but also will consider two action items in the called session.
Board training is for evaluating and improving student outcomes, and team building, requirements of Senate Bill 1566.
In action items the board may modify the 2024-25 instructional calendar approved at the last meeting to move spring break where it aligns with North Central Texas College.
There also will be discussion on modifying or updating the teacher incentive allotment spending plan for 2024
Advanced Rehab welcomes big crowd for Easter egg hunt
The healthcare center in Bowie hosted its annual egg hunt for families with kids of all ages Thursday evening. There were two groups outside hunting and the smaller kids in the interior courtyard. The Easter Bunny also made an appearance.
Bowie business owner arrested on 3 warrants alleging fraud
By BARBARA GREEN
A Bowie businesswoman was arrested March 26 in Hood County on three state jail felony warrants for tampering with government documents, allegedly falsifying her date of birth.
Tawni Jones Ledbetter, 58, Bowie, was jailed on arrest warrants obtained by a state police investigator with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts criminal investigation division.
The warrant affidavits were presented to 97th District Judge Trish Byars on Tuesday. Bonds of $10,000 were set on each warrant and Ledbetter was released from jail on Wednesday.
Ledbetter bought The Rack Pub and Eatery, 210 Mason in the summer of 2015, and later purchased with a business partner The Brick in the former Heard’s building, operating it for a brief period of time.
The arrest affidavits were prepared by Daniel Doss, state police investigator with TCPA-CID and they center on allegations Ledbetter falsified
documents used to obtain a Texas driver’s license and in filing for political office as she ran for Bowie mayor, all stemming from falsifying her date of birth.
The specific charge on each warrant is tampering with a government record/defraud, which is a state jail felony.
