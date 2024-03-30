Hutson murder trial may go in October

Greg Bell appeared in 97th District March 25 for a pretrial hearing for his trial in the Aug. 5, 2022 murder of Tia Hutson.

District Attorney Casey Hall said there was nothing out of the ordinary with the hearing as the defense asked for an investigator, which she said is “pretty typical on major cases.”

“We haven’t officially set it for trial yet, but the defense attorney and I are looking at some time in October,” said Hall.

The 56-year-old Bell was indicted on Nov. 13 and arrested by the Texas Rangers on Nov. 14, 2023 for a charge of first-degree murder. As of Wednesday Bell remained in the Montague County jail on $750,000 in bond.

Bell was a former boyfriend of Tia Hutson, who was 50 at the time of her death. The grand jury indictment stated Hutson’s death was caused by “striking on her head with a hard object.”

A neighbor called 911 after finding Hutson severely beaten and raped at her home in Saint Jo on Aug. 5, 2022. The mother of two died six days later from her injuries.

