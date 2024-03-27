Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Jammin’ at the Justin makes temporary move

Published

2 hours ago

on

The March 30 Jammin’ at the Justin makes a move to the Nocona Senior Citizens Center, 400 Boston due to a scheduling conflict.
Jammin’ begins at 6 p.m. Come out to play or sing, or just sit back and enjoy the music at the free show. Tips will go to the senior center.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Bowie one-act advances to area

Published

3 hours ago

on

03/27/2024

By

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “A Monster Calls,” advances to area on April 13 in Clyde after a great showing at bi-district competition.
The production got second place and advances with Eastland and Early. Lia Meier and Corban Word received All Star Cast, and Owen Hofbauer received honorable mention All-Star Cast. The tech award went to Adamari Alonso for lights.
The show is directed by April Word. A time for the area performance will be announced as soon as it is released. There will be a public performance of the play at 6:30 p.m. April 7 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.
Area OAPs
Gold-Burg, Saint Jo, Forestburg and Bellevue High Schools take their plays to district contests on March 29 at North Central Texas College theater.
Bellevue will be the first play of the day at 10 a.m. The rest perform at about one-hour intervals with a break for lunch. Saint Jo is next followed by Forestburg and Gold-Burg.

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Nocona Easter Egg Hunt kicks off the week

Published

3 hours ago

on

03/27/2024

By

A large group of youngsters and families came out for the Nocona Easter Egg Hunt this past Saturday. Hosted by Nocona General Hospital and the Lions Club, it was a fun morning for the families.
A brightly colored inflated Easter Bunny was a great picture point for families. (Courtesy photos NGH)
Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Easter Egg hunts abound this week

Published

3 hours ago

on

03/27/2024

By

It is Easter week and time for egg hunts. Here are a few of the area events.
March 28 – Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare – Doors open 4:30 p.m. and hunt at 4:45 p.m. For children ages 0-12, groups divided by age. The home is at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South.
March 30 – 11 a.m., Pelham Park Bowie soccer fields. Divided by age groups. Easter bunny visit and prize eggs. Hosted by Lighthouse church.
March 30 – 11 a.m., St. Peter Lutheran Church egg hunt, 100 W. Houston.
March 30 – 3-5 p.m., Montague County Cowboy Church, west of Montague 3-4 p.m. games and 4-5 p.m. Easter story and egg hunt.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending