Jammin’ at the Justin makes temporary move

Bowie High School’s one-act play, “A Monster Calls,” advances to area on April 13 in Clyde after a great showing at bi-district competition.

The production got second place and advances with Eastland and Early. Lia Meier and Corban Word received All Star Cast, and Owen Hofbauer received honorable mention All-Star Cast. The tech award went to Adamari Alonso for lights.

The show is directed by April Word. A time for the area performance will be announced as soon as it is released. There will be a public performance of the play at 6:30 p.m. April 7 in the Bowie Junior High Auditorium.

Area OAPs

Gold-Burg, Saint Jo, Forestburg and Bellevue High Schools take their plays to district contests on March 29 at North Central Texas College theater.

Bellevue will be the first play of the day at 10 a.m. The rest perform at about one-hour intervals with a break for lunch. Saint Jo is next followed by Forestburg and Gold-Burg.