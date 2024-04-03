Saint Jo baseball loses to Era, softball wins big against Christ Academy

Softball

The Nocona Lady Indians won a high scoring slugfest at Seymour on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians held on to win 15-14 against the Lady Panthers.

It was a game where the majority of Nocona’s runs came in two innings. The Lady Indians scored in the first inning when Shelby Sewell drove in the first run with a single.

Seymour answered five runs across the second and third inning to go up 5-1 entering the fourth inning. It was there where Nocona took control of the game.

The Lady Indians had five singles, one triple, a drawn walk and took advantage of a fielding error to combine for seven runs. Even with the Lady Panthers getting one run back offensively in the fourth inning, Nocona led 8-6 heading into the fifth inning.

The Lady Indians scored one run on a groundout to shortstop, but Seymour caught up and scored three runs to tie the game up at 9-9 heading into the sixth inning.

After Nocona’s offense came up blank, the Lady Panthers scored one run to take the lead 10-9 heading into the final inning.

It was a great time for the Lady Indians to explode for another big offensive inning.

The team combined for four singles, two doubles and a triple that produced six runs for Nocona, going up 15-10.

Seymour fought back in its final at-bats, with the bases loaded and two outs, the Lady Panthers hit a grand slam to cut the lead down to one run 15-14. A single followed to put the tying run on base.

Thankfully, the next batter popped out to second base for out three to end the game.

Baseball

The Nocona Indians at City View on Monday night in a competitive game against the Mustangs.

The Indians fell short 7-5 against the Mustangs.

The first runs to come across the plate happened in the bottom of the third inning. City View had one walk, two singles and took advantage of two errors to score two runs and go up 2-0.

Nocona answered back immediately in the top of the fourth inning. Miller Jentry drove in a run with a single and Konor Harrington stole home at a later at-bat to tie the game up at 2-2.

The Indians then took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and no outs, Wesley Murphey drew a walk that drove in a run. Harrington then followed and hit a double that drove in two more runs to put Nocona up 5-2.

Unfortunately, the lead did not last long. City View hit a two-run home run and then scored three more runs on two singles, two fielding errors and a walk to go up 7-5.

Nocona was in position in the sixth inning to score more runs with the bases loaded, but did not come through.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.