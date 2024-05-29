COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School graduation presented
The traditional mantle ceremony was part of the 2024 graduation ceremony for Bowie High School on May 24. Juniors Virginia Watson and Boston Farris received the mantle of leadership from seniors Olivia Gill and Austin Weber, continuing a decades old tradition for BHS. (Photo by Jordan Neal)
See lots more photos from all the area graduations submitted by our readers in the mid-week edition.
Summer reading programs to begin at local libraries
The Bowie and Nocona Public Libraries are preparing their summer youth activities set to begin as June opens.
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m. Theme for this year’s program is “Adventure begins at your library.”
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. At the end of the season each child receives a book.
Activities kick off with bounce houses and other activities on June 4. On June 11 enjoy the Storywalk in Pelham Park and see how creative you can be with sidewalk chalk.
On June 18 there will be a scavenger hunt and a hike. Everyone will be making binoculars and learn hiking safety from the Boy Scouts of Troop 121 at Pelham Park. It’s all about reading about camping on June 25 and the group will make s’mores with solar ovens.
As July 9 opens Smokey the Bear comes to Bowie. On July 16 it is all about the Summer Olympics with outdoor games at the soccer fields. Summer reading wraps up with the popular Creature Teachers who brings lots of animals to the kids to see up close.
Any questions can be directed to the library staff by calling 872-2681 or follow their Facebook page.
At Nocona Library the summer reading challenge is off and running on June 1. Presented by the Friends of the Nocona Public Library, the challenge runs June 1 to July 24. Print out the reading log on the Facebook page or pick one up at the library. Youngsters can win prizes.
Secret Shopper secrets concludes Bowie Business Boost
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
The final chapter of the four-part Bowie Business Boost this past week shared the secrets from a secret shopper to assist business owners of all types to know what to look for in their own firms and how to create optimum customer service.
Hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, Bowie Boost brought speakers on a variety of business topics opening up new ideas and resources for their success. Alysia Cook, the principal of Opportunity Strategies, a customized training professional facilitation and strategic planning firm for community and economic development was the speaker.
She explained reputations are built by many different entities within the community and your business may be the only contact a customer has, so it needs to be the top notch. Cook went through a series of eight secrets, plus one extra most of which centered on improving customer experiences.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
First Music in the Park on June 1
Enjoy the first Music in the Park free concert at 6 p.m. on June 1 in Pelham Park.
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy this evening of musical fun. Live music will be performed by the Kaitlen Jewitt Band, Dylan Edwards and the Texas Strays Band and the Monty Dawson Band.
Food trucks will be on site. Buy a mug for $10 and receive a free beer.
