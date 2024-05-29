Bowie High School graduation presented

The Bowie and Nocona Public Libraries are preparing their summer youth activities set to begin as June opens.

Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m. Theme for this year’s program is “Adventure begins at your library.”

Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. At the end of the season each child receives a book.

Activities kick off with bounce houses and other activities on June 4. On June 11 enjoy the Storywalk in Pelham Park and see how creative you can be with sidewalk chalk.

On June 18 there will be a scavenger hunt and a hike. Everyone will be making binoculars and learn hiking safety from the Boy Scouts of Troop 121 at Pelham Park. It’s all about reading about camping on June 25 and the group will make s’mores with solar ovens.

As July 9 opens Smokey the Bear comes to Bowie. On July 16 it is all about the Summer Olympics with outdoor games at the soccer fields. Summer reading wraps up with the popular Creature Teachers who brings lots of animals to the kids to see up close.

Any questions can be directed to the library staff by calling 872-2681 or follow their Facebook page.

At Nocona Library the summer reading challenge is off and running on June 1. Presented by the Friends of the Nocona Public Library, the challenge runs June 1 to July 24. Print out the reading log on the Facebook page or pick one up at the library. Youngsters can win prizes.