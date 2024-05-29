Secret Shopper secrets concludes Bowie Business Boost

By BARBARA GREEN

The final chapter of the four-part Bowie Business Boost this past week shared the secrets from a secret shopper to assist business owners of all types to know what to look for in their own firms and how to create optimum customer service.

Hosted by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation, Bowie Boost brought speakers on a variety of business topics opening up new ideas and resources for their success. Alysia Cook, the principal of Opportunity Strategies, a customized training professional facilitation and strategic planning firm for community and economic development was the speaker.

She explained reputations are built by many different entities within the community and your business may be the only contact a customer has, so it needs to be the top notch. Cook went through a series of eight secrets, plus one extra most of which centered on improving customer experiences.

