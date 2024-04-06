OBITUARIES
Bailey Layne McGlothlin
September 12, 2008 – May 31, 2024
BOWIE – Bailey Layne McGlothlin, 15, went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2024.
Dear Bailey,
It is with heavy hearts that we write this letter to you, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, girlfriend and friend. Your bright smile, infectious laughter and kind heart touched the lives of everyone you met.
On Sept. 12, 2008 you came into this world and brought so much joy and love into our lives. Your unwavering faith in God was truly remarkable. We watched you grow into a beautiful young lady, full of hopes, dreams and passion for life. Your dedication to sports was inspiring to all. Excelling in basketball, softball, volleyball and track all while prevailing in academics.
There is no doubt your future was bright but now you will shine the brightest of them all. In any group or situation, you uniquely saw the good in every single person. You never spoke ill of others and had a deep love for all living creatures.
We are grateful you found love and a special bond with Bradly.
Your kind and compassionate nature was the light of many people’s lives and will be missed by all. For Debbie, Jimmy, James and Kesha you were the most beautiful daughter God could have created and always will be.
Sadly, your life was tragically taken from us at the tender age of 15. Our hearts ache with the pain of losing you, but we find solace in knowing that you are now at peace. We will forever cherish the memories we shared with you – the family gatherings, the late-night talks, the inside jokes and the quiet moments of love and connection.
You will always hold a special place in our hearts, and your memory will live on in the stories we share and the love we continue to feel for you. Rest in peace, dear Bailey. May your spirit soar free and may you find eternal happiness in the arms of angels.
With all our love,
Your family and friends.
Bailey is survived by her Dad and Mom, James McGlothlin and Kesha Axtell; grandma and grandpa, Jimmy and Debbie Hill; nonna, Beverly Axtel; great-grandpa, Charles Roth and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Walker Stallcup Scholarship, at 1607 North Park Drive, Bowie, TX 76230 or Venmo Tina Roth @Christine-Roth-68
A visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. on June 8 at the Bowie High School gymnasium.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Robert E. Thompson
January 27, 1935 – June 2, 2024
SAINT JO – Robert E. Thompson, 89, died on June 2, 2024.
A visitation will be at 9 a.m. on June 6 at First Baptist Church in Saint Jo. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
He was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Saint Jo to Robert E. Thompson and Vera Harvill Thompson. He spent his formative years in Saint Jo, where he gained local fame as the first baseman for the 1954 baseball team.
On Sept. 28, 1957, he married Christine Epps. Together they shared 59 years and had two sons, Thomas (Tommy) Thompson and Robert (Bobby) Thompson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Vera Thompson; his wife, Christine Thompson and son, Tommy Thompson.
He is survived by his son, Robert Thompson, Saint Jo; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two daughters-in-law and his brother, Toby Thompson, Saint Jo.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home of Saint Jo.
OBITUARIES
Judith Ann Farrell
June 2, 1940 – May 31, 2024
FORESTBURG – Judith “Judy” Ann Farrell, 83, died on May 31, 2024 in Denton.
The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 4 at the Forestburg Methodist Church. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on June 5 at the Forestburg Methodist Church, with the Rev. Greg Parr officiating. Burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.
She was born June 2, 1940 in Wellsburg, WV. She was the daughter of the late Ronald Rosco Dick and Ora Etta (Wolfe) Dick. She graduated from Bethany High School in West Virginia and attended two years of college. In 1959 she began her career in New York with Eastern Airlines as an administrator. On Oct. 8, 1960 she married Don Farrell on the shores of the Hudson River. They welcomed their daughter Jacque in 1966. Later that year they moved to Florida and ultimately landed in Forestburg in 1972. In 1978 their son Scott was born.
She was a member of the Forestburg United Methodist Church. She was active in the community including the Forestburg School, Community Service Club and the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her four sisters; two brothers and her daughter, Jacque (Farrell) Langford.
She is survived by her husband, Don Farrell; son, Scott; one daughter-in-law; one grandson; numerous nieces and nephews and many adopted family members.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
James Darmon Carminati
July 7, 1947 – May 27, 2024
NOCONA – James Darmon Carminati, 76, passed from this earth on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024, in Wichita Falls.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 2 at Scott-Morris Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 3 at Nocona Church of Christ with Jonathan Brown officiating.
Pallbearers honoring James will be Danny Crow, Les Scott, Rusty Barker, Robert Whitecotton, Alex Stovall Ed Sample and John Royce Tompkins. Honorary pallbearers are Alva Towery, Danny Buck, Nathan O’Dell, Dakota Keck, Randy Ritchie, Elton Burleson, Jerry Admire, Jack Tompkins, Ray Glenn and Donnie Fenoglio.
James was born in Nocona on July 7, 1947 to Dorothy Samples and Joe Carminati. He was raised in Montague County and continued to raise his family in Nocona as well. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1966 and went to serve his country in Vietnam.
James was a Mason and a member of the American Legion, VFW and the Nocona Rural Fire Dept. James is the only person who used the word dirtbag as a term of endearment. He was the king of the one-liners like when he answered the phone “What?” James would do anything for anybody, he would give the shirt off his back. He would even fail the eighth grade so that he could be in the same class as his friend. According to KJ he is the best driver for bug catching.
James Carminati was a one of kind guy and he will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Tompkins Carminati; his parents and brother, Joey B. Samples.
James is survived by his wife for the last 24 years, Sereita Giaketti; daughters, Julie Carminati and Amy Carminati and her partner Krystal Hamm; daughters, Lavonne Carpenter and husband Scott and Jamie Baen; sisters, Metta Burleson and husband Elton and Mary Ritchie and husband Randy; grandchildren, Emily Carminati and fiance Dakota Keck, Erin Carminati-Linn and fiance Nathan O’Dell, Shelby Barker and husband Tyler, Scotty Carpenter and wife Kendall, Zayde Bensellam, Lyla Bensellam, Jaxon Baen and Jeager Baen and great-grandchildren, Kevin James Sowell, Brice and Sadie Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Nocona Rural Fire Department Fireman’s Toy Box, P.O. Box 55 Nocona, Texas 76255.
An online guestbook is available at scottmorrisfh.com.
Scott-Morris of Nocona has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid publication
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS10 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint