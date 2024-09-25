Bowie ER closing on Oct. 6

By BARBARA GREEN

[email protected]

Just about a month shy of celebrating its one-year anniversary, Faith Community Emergency Room in Bowie will be closing as of 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.

Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, confirmed the closure to The Bowie News through a statement on Monday. Several employees of the ER had already contacted the Bowie News about the closure.

In the statement Beaman said the evaluations of productivity, utilization and economics of the facility and comparing the actual data against projections revealed, “The facility is not meeting the projections required to maintain operations.”

It continues the goal was to provide Level IV trauma emergency care, and that endeavor was successful with positive feedback. However, the utilization and referrals to Faith Community Health System’s main campus did not materialize.

“Operating what effectively is a free-standing ER is simply not sustainable without a greater level of financial support from the community,” stated Beaman.

The ER’s grand opening took place on Oct. 23, 2023 after more than two years of work remodeling and repairing the old hospital. In mid-August 2021 Faith Community Health System officials announced its intentions to open the ER as an arm of its Jacksboro facility.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham called this closure “heartbreaking news.”

“Bowie needs medical care close to home, not out of town. Hopefully, there will be other opportunities since the building has been updated and brought up to standards by the building owners,” said the manager.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.