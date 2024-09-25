Bowie ER closing on Oct. 6

NEWS
Driver arrested at RWP after monster truck rampage
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
A 35-year-old Crockett, TX man was arrested after aggravated assault using his “monster truck” in the early morning hours of Sunday to drive over people and vehicles.
Rednecks with Paychecks, located outside of Saint Jo on Farm-to-Market Road 3206, welcomes thousands of people who race, take part in contests, camp out and have a big party. There are two events a year.
Staff from the Montague County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene at 12:40 a.m. Sept. 22 for an aggravated assault in progress.
Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the RWP security team had the suspect, Jonathan Reid, detained at the gate when they arrived.
“He apparently got into a verbal argument with multiple people at the park. Driving a very large monster truck he had struck several vehicles. He reportedly told people if it doesn’t have an eight-foot flag he can hit it, so he did,” said the chief deputy.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Commissioners accept sole sewer facility bid
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Montague County Commissioners accepted the sole bid for a fabricated sewage treatment system ready for installation during their Monday meeting.
Last month the county had to change up its bid process when no bids came in, changing to bid just the treatment unit and its related apparatus. The county will do the dirt work and bid out the concrete work if it exceeds the $50,000 bid limit.
The one bid came from Southwest Fluid Products Inc., in Mineral Wells providing one fabricated system reading for installation for a complete mix sludge process. It also includes the lift station.
Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.
Faith Community Bowie ER to close Oct. 6
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
Just about a month shy of celebrating its one-year anniversary, Faith Community Emergency Room in Bowie will be closing as of 7 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer of Faith Community Health System, confirmed the closure to The Bowie News through a statement on Monday. Several employees of the ER had already contacted the Bowie News about the closure.
In the statement Beaman said the evaluations of productivity, utilization and economics of the facility and comparing the actual data again projections revealed, “The facility is not meeting the projections required to maintain operations.”
It continues the goal was to provide Level IV trauma emergency care, and that endeavor was successful with positive feedback. However, the utilization and referrals to Faith Community Health System’s main campus did not materialize. Faith also attempted to convert the facility under a new federal designation known as Rural Emergency Hospital, but the attempts were unsuccessful due to the way the legislation was written. It only allowed for conversion of an existing acute care hospital and does not provide for designation of a new ER like what was opened in Bowie. This eliminated any federal funding.
“Operating what effectively is a free-standing ER is simply not sustainable without a greater level of financial support from the community,” stated Beaman.
The ER’s grand opening took place on Oct. 23, 2023 after more than two years of work remodeling and repairing the old hospital. In mid-August 2021 Faith Community Health System officials announced its intentions to open the ER as an arm of its Jacksboro facility.
Bowie had been without any local hospital or ER care since early 2020 when Central Hospital closed. The nearest ER care came at Nocona General Hospital during that period. The fully operational Bowie Memorial Hospital closed on Nov. 16, 2015 after nearly 50 years of service to the area.
Read more about this closure in the Wednesday Bowie News.
Photo – Grand opening day tours of the Bowie ER last October. (Bowie News file photo)
