COUNTY LIFE
Santa’s Workshop opens shopping season
Santa’s Workshop, hosted by the Young Homemakers this past Saturday, welcomed a huge crowd to the Bowie Community Center. Families and friends continued this annual tradition looking through gift items, food and jewelry. (Photo by Barbara Green)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie, Nocona preparing community Thanksgiving day meals
There is no reason for anyone to spend Thanksgiving alone or go without a holiday meal as organizations in Bowie and Nocona hosts free community meals.
First Methodist Church of Bowie members will host the Bowie community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 1515 Jefferson.
Church members invite you to come as you are to share a meal in fellowship hall or call for delivery or carry-out.
Delivery orders will be taken until noon on Nov. 27. Call the church office at 940-872-3384. Calling to report pick-up meals is helpful, although not necessary. There is no charge for dinner.
There will be a free hot meal on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Nocona from 10-11:30 a.m. The church is at 511 Cooke and the meal of traditional favorites will be served in fellowship hall.
COUNTY LIFE
Wine Like a Dog event on Tuesday
The new Montague County Animal Rescue, which will be helping with operation of the new county animal shelter invite you to “Wine Like A Dog” on Dec. 3 at Kimber Creek Wine Bar and Gift Shop on Dec. 3.
The evening will include wine and charcuterie rom 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while raising funds or the rescue organization. Tickets are $50.
Melanie Gillespie of Montague County Animal Rescue said the new 501c3 has completed its agreement to work with Montague County operating the animal shelter.
“Your support enables us to launch the opening of the first count-run animal shelter. We invite you to join our mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and finding loving homes for animals in need,” said Gillespie.
Limited tickets will be offered at the door based on availability. Those with questions may call Gillespie at 469-951-0215 or email [email protected].
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Elementary students enjoy Pioneer Days fun
Bowie Elementary’s first grade teachers and students enjoyed the annual Pioneer Days activities on the last day before the Thanksgiving break. Mrs. Jones showed off some family quilts while the kids in her class made quilt collages out of scrap material. (Top photo)
