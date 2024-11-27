Santa’s Workshop opens shopping season

There is no reason for anyone to spend Thanksgiving alone or go without a holiday meal as organizations in Bowie and Nocona hosts free community meals.

First Methodist Church of Bowie members will host the Bowie community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 1515 Jefferson.

Church members invite you to come as you are to share a meal in fellowship hall or call for delivery or carry-out.

Delivery orders will be taken until noon on Nov. 27. Call the church office at 940-872-3384. Calling to report pick-up meals is helpful, although not necessary. There is no charge for dinner.

There will be a free hot meal on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Nocona from 10-11:30 a.m. The church is at 511 Cooke and the meal of traditional favorites will be served in fellowship hall.