Live Better
Helping kids make money lessons real in a digital age
(Family Features) In today’s world, it’s rare for kids to hand over a few crumpled dollar bills for a purchase. Most transactions happen online or with a tap of a card, which can make money feel less tangible to the next generation. However, that shift doesn’t mean financial lessons have to get lost – it just means they should be taught differently.
From budgeting for a favorite purchase to learning about investing, the digital landscape provides ample opportunities to help kids build smart habits.
Teach Real-World Money Management with Digital Tools
One way to start is with a kid-friendly debit card connected to an app. These accounts allow children to manage their own spending while parents monitor activity. Being able to check balances in real time – and seeing the impact of a purchase immediately – helps kids understand budgeting in a hands-on way. When the balance gets low, the lesson is clear.
Parents can also use digital purchases as teachable moments. A $10 virtual item in a game might sound appealing, but comparing it to something tangible, like a trip to the movies or a special snack, can help kids think about trade-offs and decide what’s worth the money.
Use Saving Goals and Compound Interest to Encourage Smart Habits
Saving is another concept technology can make more tangible. Setting a goal such as a new bike, a sports jersey or a piece of tech becomes more engaging when children can track their progress visually. Some apps even offer interest on savings, giving kids a first glimpse of how money can grow over time.
As children grow into teens, their curiosity about money often expands into investing. This can be an ideal time to open a custodial brokerage account and explore concepts like diversification, risk and long-term strategy. Purchasing fractional shares of companies they recognize can make the learning process relatable.
Teach Credit, Debt and Security Early
It’s also important to cover topics like credit, debt and security before kids start managing money on their own. Teens should understand how borrowing works, why paying bills on time matters and how to protect themselves from identity theft. In some cases, freezing a minor’s credit until they are older can be a smart precaution.
Keep the Conversation Going
Above all, money lessons should be an ongoing conversation. Asking kids what they’re hearing from friends, teachers or online sources can lead to meaningful discussions and create teachable moments.
The tools may have changed, but the goal remains the same: helping kids develop the skills and confidence to manage money wisely. By meeting them where they are in the digital world, parents can make financial lessons real, relevant and lasting.
Visit schwabmoneywise.com for more ideas on how to help kids start saving, investing and more with videos, quizzes and articles designed especially for teens.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Home fire prevention tips
(Family Features) House fires can be devastating, but taking proactive steps can significantly reduce the risk.
Learn how to safeguard your home and loved ones with these fire prevention tips in honor of Fire Prevention Month.
Install and Maintain Smoke Alarms
Smoke alarms are your first line of defense in case of a fire. They provide early warning, giving you and your family time to evacuate. Ensure you have smoke alarms installed on every level of your home, including inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to make sure they’re working properly and replace the batteries at least once a year. If your smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, consider replacing them to ensure optimal performance.
Create an Emergency Evacuation Plan
Sit down with your family and create a detailed plan that includes an exit strategy (or two) from every room in your home. Make sure everyone knows where to meet outside and practice your evacuation plan regularly.
Prevent Kitchen Fires
Cooking is the leading cause of house fires in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) with fire departments responding to more than 170,000 home cooking fires annually. Always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling, and keep flammable items such as potholders, paper towels and wooden utensils away from the cooking area. Additionally, clean your stove and oven regularly to prevent grease buildup, which can catch fire, and keep a fire extinguisher within easy reach.
Keep Flammable Materials at Bay
Store gasoline, propane and other flammable liquids in approved containers and keep them in a well-ventilated area, away from heat sources and out of reach of children. Ensure your home is free of excessive clutter, especially in the basement, attic and garage, which can fuel a fire and make it harder to escape.
Maintain Electrical Safety
To help prevent electrical fires – electrical distribution or lighting equipment ranks third among causes for home fires, according to the NFPA – regularly inspect your home’s electrical system. Look for frayed wires, overloaded outlets and malfunctioning appliances. Avoid using extension cords as a permanent solution and never run them under rugs or furniture. Additionally, make sure to use light bulbs with the correct wattage for your fixtures.
Find more tips to help keep your home safe at eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
How to effectively seed your lawn for fall
(Family Features) Due to cooler temperatures and increased moisture levels, fall provides ideal conditions to help your lawn establish strong roots before winter sets in. While the soil retains warmth from the summer months, the cooler weather minimizes the risk of weeds, allowing the new grass to thrive without as much competition or intense summer sun.
Transform your lawn this autumn with these seeding tips for a lush, green yard next spring.
Choose the Right Seed for Your Region
Consider the climate of your region when choosing grass seed. Cool-season grasses, such as Kentucky bluegrass and fescue, thrive in northern regions, while warm-season grasses like Bermuda and Zoysia are better suited for southern climates. Choosing the right seed blend can also help address issues such as shade, drought and wear.
Prepare Soil for Optimal Growth
Start by testing your soil’s pH (a measure of how acidic or basic a substance is) and nutrient levels. Most grasses thrive in soil with a pH level between 6-7 (on a scale to 14). Next, aerate the soil to alleviate compaction and improve seed-to-soil contact, which allows for better water infiltration and root growth, and remove debris, rocks and weeds from the area to create an optimal environment for new grass to grow.
Apply Seed for a Dense, Healthy Lawn
For even distribution of seeds, use a broadcast spreader to apply half the seed in one direction and the remaining seed perpendicular to the first pass to ensure thorough coverage. Lightly rake the soil to incorporate seeds then use a roller to press them into the ground. Light, frequent watering is best until the seeds germinate and grass begins to grow.
Find more fall lawn care tips by visiting eLivingtoday.com.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Live Better
Stay resilient, prepared for disasters
(Family Features) As many know from experience, disasters can happen to anyone, anywhere.
Natural or human-caused disasters can be highly localized or have an impact regionally or even nationally. While warnings can vary from a few minutes to a few days, taking action to prepare for the unexpected can help people – and their communities – become more resilient.
Resilience is the way communities anticipate, adapt, act, recover and grow in the face of hardship and crisis.
With its hyper-local community focus and representation in nearly every community in the U.S., United Way partners with donors, volunteers and community leaders to repair homes, restore services, rebuild businesses and reignite hope.
Extending its effort to help people prepare for disasters, those partnerships are continuing to grow.
Earlier this year, United Way Worldwide and Verizon launched United We Prepare in 14 regions across the U.S. The pilot aims to create resilient communities that are ready for disasters and boost awareness of preparedness best practices through workshops and local education campaigns.
“We help our neighbors prepare for disasters before they strike, offering practical tools, clear plans and the confidence that comes from being ready for the unexpected,” said Marcus Coleman, vice president of community resiliency strategy at United Way Worldwide.
Coleman, whose career has focused on disaster preparation and resilience for more than 15 years, leads the team that supports the organization’s global network that prepares for and responds to disasters.
“We are here for the long haul,” Coleman said. “After disasters and public emergencies fade from the headlines, we help communities recover and rebuild. United Way is creating stronger, more resilient communities where neighbors face challenges together, lift one another up and thrive.”
As part of this work, United Way developed a Disaster Preparedness Guide – a curated list of preparedness tips and best practices from leading experts.
Here are five easy steps from this expert-vetted guide everyone can follow today to become more prepared for the next disaster:
1. Identify your support network and emergency contacts
Add the phone numbers of family members, friends and neighbors to your mobile device – categorized as emergency contacts – and make sure they have yours. Also add 211 – the three-digit phone line that connects people to locally available resources – to your contacts. The line also provides emergency and resource information during times of disaster.
2. Get connected
Make sure your phone is enabled to get local alerts and warnings. When emergencies happen, public safety officials use wireless emergency alerts to “ping” enabled mobile devices in those communities.
3. Assess needs
Build an emergency kit for home and a “go bag” for the car. Keep a charged power bank in each. Add medical information. Ask yourself and others in your household questions about medical needs, animal care, shelter, food, water, clothing and more.
4. Safeguard key records
Use your phone to take photos of key documents and valuables. Keep electronic copies of these important documents in a password-protected format on a removable flash or external hard drive in a fireproof and waterproof box or safe, or a secure cloud-based service.
5. Engage your support network
Now that you’ve taken these steps, make sure your family has done the same. Check in with your closest friends and extended family to share these tips. Discuss who may need extra help and designate someone to get to them in an emergency.
To read the full version of these preparedness tips and for more disaster preparation information, visit UnitedWay.org.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock
SOURCE:
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS2 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good8 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
Crime Stoppers7 years ago
ARRESTED Nov. 26 THROUGH A CRIME STOPPER’S TIP/Jessica Bishop sought by sheriff’s office