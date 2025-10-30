Helping kids make money lessons real in a digital age

(Family Features) In today’s world, it’s rare for kids to hand over a few crumpled dollar bills for a purchase. Most transactions happen online or with a tap of a card, which can make money feel less tangible to the next generation. However, that shift doesn’t mean financial lessons have to get lost – it just means they should be taught differently.

From budgeting for a favorite purchase to learning about investing, the digital landscape provides ample opportunities to help kids build smart habits.

Teach Real-World Money Management with Digital Tools

One way to start is with a kid-friendly debit card connected to an app. These accounts allow children to manage their own spending while parents monitor activity. Being able to check balances in real time – and seeing the impact of a purchase immediately – helps kids understand budgeting in a hands-on way. When the balance gets low, the lesson is clear.

Parents can also use digital purchases as teachable moments. A $10 virtual item in a game might sound appealing, but comparing it to something tangible, like a trip to the movies or a special snack, can help kids think about trade-offs and decide what’s worth the money.

Use Saving Goals and Compound Interest to Encourage Smart Habits

Saving is another concept technology can make more tangible. Setting a goal such as a new bike, a sports jersey or a piece of tech becomes more engaging when children can track their progress visually. Some apps even offer interest on savings, giving kids a first glimpse of how money can grow over time.

As children grow into teens, their curiosity about money often expands into investing. This can be an ideal time to open a custodial brokerage account and explore concepts like diversification, risk and long-term strategy. Purchasing fractional shares of companies they recognize can make the learning process relatable.

Teach Credit, Debt and Security Early

It’s also important to cover topics like credit, debt and security before kids start managing money on their own. Teens should understand how borrowing works, why paying bills on time matters and how to protect themselves from identity theft. In some cases, freezing a minor’s credit until they are older can be a smart precaution.

Keep the Conversation Going

Above all, money lessons should be an ongoing conversation. Asking kids what they’re hearing from friends, teachers or online sources can lead to meaningful discussions and create teachable moments.

The tools may have changed, but the goal remains the same: helping kids develop the skills and confidence to manage money wisely. By meeting them where they are in the digital world, parents can make financial lessons real, relevant and lasting.

