Home fire prevention tips
(Family Features) House fires can be devastating, but taking proactive steps can significantly reduce the risk.
Learn how to safeguard your home and loved ones with these fire prevention tips in honor of Fire Prevention Month.
Install and Maintain Smoke Alarms
Smoke alarms are your first line of defense in case of a fire. They provide early warning, giving you and your family time to evacuate. Ensure you have smoke alarms installed on every level of your home, including inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test your smoke alarms monthly to make sure they’re working properly and replace the batteries at least once a year. If your smoke alarms are more than 10 years old, consider replacing them to ensure optimal performance.
Create an Emergency Evacuation Plan
Sit down with your family and create a detailed plan that includes an exit strategy (or two) from every room in your home. Make sure everyone knows where to meet outside and practice your evacuation plan regularly.
Prevent Kitchen Fires
Cooking is the leading cause of house fires in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) with fire departments responding to more than 170,000 home cooking fires annually. Always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling, and keep flammable items such as potholders, paper towels and wooden utensils away from the cooking area. Additionally, clean your stove and oven regularly to prevent grease buildup, which can catch fire, and keep a fire extinguisher within easy reach.
Keep Flammable Materials at Bay
Store gasoline, propane and other flammable liquids in approved containers and keep them in a well-ventilated area, away from heat sources and out of reach of children. Ensure your home is free of excessive clutter, especially in the basement, attic and garage, which can fuel a fire and make it harder to escape.
Maintain Electrical Safety
To help prevent electrical fires – electrical distribution or lighting equipment ranks third among causes for home fires, according to the NFPA – regularly inspect your home’s electrical system. Look for frayed wires, overloaded outlets and malfunctioning appliances. Avoid using extension cords as a permanent solution and never run them under rugs or furniture. Additionally, make sure to use light bulbs with the correct wattage for your fixtures.
How to effectively seed your lawn for fall
(Family Features) Due to cooler temperatures and increased moisture levels, fall provides ideal conditions to help your lawn establish strong roots before winter sets in. While the soil retains warmth from the summer months, the cooler weather minimizes the risk of weeds, allowing the new grass to thrive without as much competition or intense summer sun.
Transform your lawn this autumn with these seeding tips for a lush, green yard next spring.
Choose the Right Seed for Your Region
Consider the climate of your region when choosing grass seed. Cool-season grasses, such as Kentucky bluegrass and fescue, thrive in northern regions, while warm-season grasses like Bermuda and Zoysia are better suited for southern climates. Choosing the right seed blend can also help address issues such as shade, drought and wear.
Prepare Soil for Optimal Growth
Start by testing your soil’s pH (a measure of how acidic or basic a substance is) and nutrient levels. Most grasses thrive in soil with a pH level between 6-7 (on a scale to 14). Next, aerate the soil to alleviate compaction and improve seed-to-soil contact, which allows for better water infiltration and root growth, and remove debris, rocks and weeds from the area to create an optimal environment for new grass to grow.
Apply Seed for a Dense, Healthy Lawn
For even distribution of seeds, use a broadcast spreader to apply half the seed in one direction and the remaining seed perpendicular to the first pass to ensure thorough coverage. Lightly rake the soil to incorporate seeds then use a roller to press them into the ground. Light, frequent watering is best until the seeds germinate and grass begins to grow.
Stay resilient, prepared for disasters
(Family Features) As many know from experience, disasters can happen to anyone, anywhere.
Natural or human-caused disasters can be highly localized or have an impact regionally or even nationally. While warnings can vary from a few minutes to a few days, taking action to prepare for the unexpected can help people – and their communities – become more resilient.
Resilience is the way communities anticipate, adapt, act, recover and grow in the face of hardship and crisis.
With its hyper-local community focus and representation in nearly every community in the U.S., United Way partners with donors, volunteers and community leaders to repair homes, restore services, rebuild businesses and reignite hope.
Extending its effort to help people prepare for disasters, those partnerships are continuing to grow.
Earlier this year, United Way Worldwide and Verizon launched United We Prepare in 14 regions across the U.S. The pilot aims to create resilient communities that are ready for disasters and boost awareness of preparedness best practices through workshops and local education campaigns.
“We help our neighbors prepare for disasters before they strike, offering practical tools, clear plans and the confidence that comes from being ready for the unexpected,” said Marcus Coleman, vice president of community resiliency strategy at United Way Worldwide.
Coleman, whose career has focused on disaster preparation and resilience for more than 15 years, leads the team that supports the organization’s global network that prepares for and responds to disasters.
“We are here for the long haul,” Coleman said. “After disasters and public emergencies fade from the headlines, we help communities recover and rebuild. United Way is creating stronger, more resilient communities where neighbors face challenges together, lift one another up and thrive.”
As part of this work, United Way developed a Disaster Preparedness Guide – a curated list of preparedness tips and best practices from leading experts.
Here are five easy steps from this expert-vetted guide everyone can follow today to become more prepared for the next disaster:
1. Identify your support network and emergency contacts
Add the phone numbers of family members, friends and neighbors to your mobile device – categorized as emergency contacts – and make sure they have yours. Also add 211 – the three-digit phone line that connects people to locally available resources – to your contacts. The line also provides emergency and resource information during times of disaster.
2. Get connected
Make sure your phone is enabled to get local alerts and warnings. When emergencies happen, public safety officials use wireless emergency alerts to “ping” enabled mobile devices in those communities.
3. Assess needs
Build an emergency kit for home and a “go bag” for the car. Keep a charged power bank in each. Add medical information. Ask yourself and others in your household questions about medical needs, animal care, shelter, food, water, clothing and more.
4. Safeguard key records
Use your phone to take photos of key documents and valuables. Keep electronic copies of these important documents in a password-protected format on a removable flash or external hard drive in a fireproof and waterproof box or safe, or a secure cloud-based service.
5. Engage your support network
Now that you’ve taken these steps, make sure your family has done the same. Check in with your closest friends and extended family to share these tips. Discuss who may need extra help and designate someone to get to them in an emergency.
Fueling a creative mindset: Small moments leave lasting impact
(Family Features) Perhaps unsurprisingly, many people believe they aren’t creative.
They say, “I can’t draw,” or “I don’t have a creative bone in my body.” However, creativity isn’t about perfecting an art technique or spending time in formal training. It’s about expression, curiosity and the courage to explore. It’s about seeing the world not just as it is, but as it could be. In fact, the biggest barrier to creativity isn’t lack of talent, it’s the reluctancy to claim it as your own.
To that end, Crayola wants to broaden traditional views about what creativity is and how it shows up in the world. Creative superpowers shine when you solve problems, tell stories, build things and connect ideas. In other words, creativity isn’t just for artists.
It’s about engaging in simple, everyday creative moments that help unlock a mindset useful for navigating personal and professional demands, as well as managing life’s unexpected challenges.
In an effort to redefine what it means to be creative, Crayola’s Campaign for Creativity is challenging narrow definitions and highlighting the benefits of this critical skill that fuels lifelong growth. By shifting the focus from perfection to possibilities, the campaign empowers everyone, regardless of age or ability, to put imagination into action. This opens the door to new ways of expressing creativity, and one of the most powerful and accessible forms of expression is color.
According to a Color Perception Survey conducted by Crayola in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, color isn’t just decoration – it can be a catalyst to spark emotion, fuel imagination and deepen creative expression. In fact, 87% of those surveyed say color impacts their creativity and 69% link specific colors to moods and emotions. This evidence supports that color is deeply personal, connecting people to their emotions and memories, and helping creatively express their feelings, thoughts and ideas.
To help tap into your own creative superpowers, consider these colorful ideas to get started.
Use Color
Multiple bodies of research affirm the interconnected relationships between color, sound and creativity. Specific colors and sounds can stimulate creativity, and their interaction can enhance creative processes. While the specific impact of color varies for everyone, it’s clear color can affect moods or reflect inner feelings.
For example, you might associate blue with a sense of calm while others with sadness; red can evoke feelings of energy and celebration or fear. Incorporating colorful elements into your creations – from fashion and decor to workplace presentations and weekend projects – can bring your ideas to life, showcase your unique perspective, amplify your message and inspire connections with others.
Creating by Hand
Whether through journaling, scrapbooking or coloring, creating by hand offers an immersive and meaningful experience. Research shows these activities can engage multiple areas of the brain, supporting memory, understanding and creativity. Coloring, in particular, is a timeless act of self-expression – from childhood scribbles to adult stress relief – that invites you to slow down, reflect and connect with your emotions.
Try a New Recipe
There’s no more practical outlet for creativity than in the kitchen where you can concoct new dishes that nourish your body and mind. Whether your goal is to put a novel flair on a familiar dish or stir some variety into your family’s routine menu, experimenting in the kitchen is a terrific way to infuse creativity and a splash of color into your cooking.
Get Outside
Spending time in nature isn’t just good for your body and mind; it’s a powerful way to recharge your creativity. Natural environments are full of expressive color palettes, from the deep greens of forest canopies to the vibrant hues of wildflowers and sunsets.
Research shows being outdoors can sharpen focus, reduce stress and even improve sleep. Beyond the science, nature invites you to observe, imagine and create. Try sketching a sunset, capturing the textures of leaves or using found objects to spark a new idea. Whether you’re walking through a park or sitting in your backyard, the colors and sounds of the outdoors can fuel your next creative moment.
